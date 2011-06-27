  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Windstar
  4. Used 1995 Ford Windstar
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(108)
Appraise this car

1995 Ford Windstar Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Ford Windstar for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$817 - $1,422
Used Windstar for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This year, Ford introduces its version of the front-wheel-drive minivan. Designed to replace the archaic Aerostar, the Windstar offers a wealth of standard equipment. Dual airbags, antilock brakes, a four-speed automatic transmission and V6 power are just a few of the features included in the base price. The Windstar seats seven and has an integrated child seat: an attractive feature for the family with toddlers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford Windstar.

5(9%)
4(24%)
3(34%)
2(30%)
1(3%)
3.1
108 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 108 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great so far no issues
Enrique Jr,05/07/2010
Well lets see I have had this van for over a year now and other then the minor stuff that my cousin damaged i would say this van is great everyone complains about electrical I am a chevy man and this is the only ford I like so far and its going on a road trip from Florida to New York and back needs new paint but previous owner used it for delivery he did the heads on it I did work for the van but only thing is its a pain to do any thing to the speed sensor and the plugs to do them take off the wiper shroud trust me its easy that way also killer is shifts hard into 1st gotta figure it out but does not slip well past 280000 miles but speedo is broken sad for the others who complain.
2 Windstars - Over 100k Miles each!
lovewindstars,08/26/2005
We purchased a 1995 Windstar from a private party in 2002 from a soldier's wife on Ft. Carson. I have to say this car has been a REMARKABLE dream to own. We have had ZERO major repairs and have been incredibly impressed with this Windstar. We have had one tune up, one alignment, new tires twice, one serpentine belt replaced, and new brake pads a couple of times. and 100% Mobil1 synthetic oil changes. It runs quiet, stays straight, and never fails to start and run well. We keep wanting to trade it in, but it's almost become a challenge to keep this one going to see JUST HOW MANY MILES we can put on it with the original transmission and engine!
The WIndstar
glhouk,04/02/2004
I have owned my Windstar for about six years. It has proved to be a very good vehicle. Its ride is very comfortable and it is very quiet inside. It has most all the options I need and want and is very versitile. It has great cargo room when seats are removed. I have automatic lights and mirror which I appreciate and the electronic dash has all the information I want. I have driven many newer vans and still have not found one the equal of mine.
What can I say?
Sunbelt,05/07/2002
If you could replace the mechanicals you would have an outstanding minivan. It's big, and handles better than any other its size. We've had it on several long trips, and it was quite comfortable. But we've paid for it! Second transmission baulky--we'll stick it out til it goes entirely, thank you. We nursed the engine 110000 miles before the head gasket went. That was a mistake! The brakes are headed for their fifth repair. On the other hand, it never left us stranded--always struggled home. I would estimate this car cost Ford almost as much consumer loyalty as their 'suicide SUV.'
See all 108 reviews of the 1995 Ford Windstar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 4000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Ford Windstar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 1995 Ford Windstar

Used 1995 Ford Windstar Overview

The Used 1995 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include LX 3dr Minivan, GL 3dr Minivan (1995.5), GL 3dr Minivan, and LX 3dr Minivan (1995.5).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford Windstar?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford Windstars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford Windstar for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford Windstar.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford Windstars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Windstar for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,322.

Find a used Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,524.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Windstar for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,839.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $18,336.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford Windstar?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Windstar lease specials

Related Used 1995 Ford Windstar info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles