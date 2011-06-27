  1. Home
2002 Ford Windstar Review

Pros & Cons

  • Top-flight safety equipment and ratings, plenty of interior features and options, powerful V6 engine.
  • Disconnected ride and handling, poor interior space utilization, noisy V6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Safe and powerful, Windstar suffers most from poor packaging and floppy handling.

Vehicle overview

Ford Windstar is marketed on the back of a strong reputation for safety. And in the highly contested minivan market, where keeping family safe is of utmost importance, that's a pretty good piece of turf upon which to stake a claim.

In the many years it has been tested, the Windstar has earned the highest frontal crash-test rating for both the driver and front passenger. Additionally, it can be equipped with side airbags that help it achieve top marks for side-impact crash safety. Dual-stage airbags that deploy based on information provided by crash severity sensors, seatbelt usage sensors, and a driver seat position sensor maximize protection. Windstar is also equipped with a low tire-pressure warning system and safety-belt pre-tensioners. Self-sealing tires, power adjustable pedals, heated signal mirrors and a reverse sensing sonar system are optional.

This year, Ford has gone even further onto the safety horizon, equipping its minivan with AdvanceTrac stability control. Optional as part of the Family Security package, AdvanceTrac monitors the Windstar's path of travel and compares it to steering inputs by the driver. If the system's software finds something amiss that indicates the van is out of control, it will selectively brake the wheels to bring the Windstar back into line.

The Windstar is offered in four different trim levels for 2002 -- LX, SE, SEL and Limited. All Windstars have sliding doors on both sides. Power-sliding doors are available on all but the LX. To give the LX model, the best-selling version, a more upscale appearance, it gets painted bumpers and driving lights for 2002, and 16-inch aluminum wheels are available. Last year's SE Sport has been discontinued. Evidently, nobody wants a sporty minivan.

A strong 3.8-liter V6 powers Windstar's front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. Though acceleration is better than acceptable, the V6 makes lots of racket as it generates its 200 horsepower. Still, it's rated to get 24 mpg on the highway and 18 in the city, which isn't bad for a portly van like this.

The Windstar's interior is fairly agreeable, with comfortable front seats and decent ergonomics keeping Mom and Dad happy. Ford pioneered the "conversation mirror," a parabolic reflector that lets front seat occupants view the goings-on in each seat of the van; perfect for use in the court of family road trip law. The "shut-'em-up" Autovision entertainment system can now be ordered on LX models, but to get leather upholstery, you've gotta pop for a Windstar SEL or Limited. Our main complaint about the interior of the Windstar is a lack of legroom for second- and third-row passengers and overall poor space utilization. This is a big van, but it feels small inside.

On the road, the Windstar comes up a bit short in terms of ride quality. But overall, it provides a decent blend of everyday practicality, useable performance and innovative features. It is also wrapped in a shell that will protect your loved ones from all but the most serious crashes, when properly restrained. As long as you don't need to haul adults in back on a regular basis, or find it necessary to lift the extremely heavy third-row bench seat out of the van, it should serve any family's needs well.

2002 Highlights

The biggest news is the availability of the AdvanceTrac stability control system. All Windstars have sliding doors on both sides for 2002. Entry-level LX models get upgraded appearance items, and buyers of this trim can opt for the Autovision entertainment system and 16-inch alloy wheels for the first time. The short-lived SE Sport model is dropped, and SE buyers can no longer have leather seats. Four new colors freshen the outside of the Windstar.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Windstar.

5(28%)
4(38%)
3(22%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
3.8
82 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 82 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still happy after 8 years!
Mom's Taxi,06/03/2010
I bought my 2002 Windstar new and it's been a great vehicle for 8 years. Now has 140,000 and still going strong. Originally bought an extended warranty which covered few minor problems up to 60k miles. Then practically nothing but routine maintenance needed after the warranty expired. New spark plugs & wires at 120k miles. Overall it has been an excellent vehicle that still looks and runs great. This convinces me that if you do ALL recommended maintenance your vehicle can last forever. I have the problem with the brake light and ABS light staying on. Apparently it's related to the recall for the speed control issue, working to resolve that.
Better than GM or Chrysler!
PL,11/05/2006
Bought this after owning/driving Chevy Venture and Dodge Caravan. This was hands down a better van. Bigger, more power, better ride than the competition. Gas mileage less on the larger 3.8L engine, but significant power and better towing ability makes that negligible at 25mpg hi-way vs 28+ on the others with a small trailer. Loved it from day one and it still drives like new, turning 109,000 this week. Maintenance is easier on Windstar-easier oil/filter changes. Cabin air filter for allergy sufferers is good idea. Overall I would say 100% better than Venture and 50% better than Chrysler products. Looked at Honda, Hyundai before buying this. We have never regretted it a second!
Ford Windstar
Ford lover,07/14/2009
I bought mine used with 27,000 Miles on it.I flushed transmission at purchase and added X-1R additive to motor also.So far done this 4 times. It now has 228,000 miles. Only repairs so far are alternator, power stearing pump, 2 front bearings, throtle body sensor, MAF sensor, cruise control cable. All other systems are still going so far. I believe good maintenance is the secret and changing fluids regularly including flushing AC system.
Apparently, I got a good one
Family Guy,08/29/2009
When our second child arrived I relented and purchased a minivan..Looked at several others but the Windstar SEL had the most room, the most luxurious interior, and because someone else ate the initial depreciation hit it was also the most reasonably priced for year/miles/options. I paid $9500 cash for our loaded SEL w/ 68K. In a little over 3 years of ownership and 33,000 miles I have replaced the following: Battery, Front tires, Temp sensor, and 1 headlight, that's it. Can't complain about $400 in repairs over a 3 year period. We are averaging 20.5 mpg since we got it and I see no need to replace it even though it just turned 100K. Treat it right and it will do the same to you~
See all 82 reviews of the 2002 Ford Windstar
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Windstar features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2002 Ford Windstar Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Windstar is offered in the following submodels: Windstar Minivan. Available styles include LX Standard 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LX Deluxe 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SEL 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

