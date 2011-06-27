  1. Home
Used 2002 Ford Windstar Cargo Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Windstar Cargo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,585
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle39.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Cargo floor matsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.
Front hip room57.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.4 cu.ft.
Length201.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3719 lbs.
Gross weight5540 lbs.
Height65.2 in.
Maximum payload1831 lbs.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width75.5 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/75R15 tiresyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
