Used 2016 Ford Fiesta Consumer Reviews

Most fun thing I have ever bought with money MAG , 09/25/2016 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I am 57 years old, I have owned 57 cars in that time. I like cars and I like driving quickly. I have owned an older 5.0 mustang, a 2004 Subaru WRX (Cobb stage 2), I have driven a 2016 Miata, a 2016 Focus RS, a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, I rented and drove a 2016 Ford Focus ST for 2 days, I have driven my brothers 2015 Corvette, and his older Porsche 911. I have even driven my once dream car a Porsche 911 turbo. All great cars, but they simply are not as fun to drive on public roads as the Fiesta ST. Why? either you can't see out of them very well, or you can't use even a fraction of their power / handling abilities (legally on public roads), or their abilities aren't even close to the Fiesta. I have been asked a number of times why I like the Fiesta ST so much, and I can't really put it in words. The Fiesta ST has to be experienced over time to really understand what makes it a great car. When you read reviews for the Fiesta ST that are not favorable, understand it is not going to be seen as great by everyone. The head of Ford's performance division at the time (Mr. Hameedi) even said they designed this car to a narrow audience. He also said they designed this car to be very direct and visceral - meaning it is designed to appeal to the emotional side of driving. I had to test drive my 2016 Fiesta ST 3 times before I started to understand what kind of car it is. Over the next 3 years I have become even more impressed. The Fiesta ST is not like a Miata, or Golf GTI. Those cars have a more refined character. If you want a very quick, emotion evoking street legal go kart, then the Fiesta ST is your car. As I have gotten older the Recaro seats were starting to hurt my back, so I decided to move on to a 2019 Fiesta ST with the regular seats. (getting older stinks sometimes, I know I will miss the Recaros in the turns). I have been blessed as a car guy to actually own what I now know is my dream car - The Ford Fiesta ST. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So much car, so little money ksvtguy170 , 08/15/2017 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful As a fan of hot hatchbacks and former owner of an SVT Focus, I'd had my eye on the Fiesta ST since it was first introduced. It received the most unanimously positive automotive press I can recall for an affordable car. Amazingly, the ST is as good as they say--a pure driver's car. Ford absolutely nailed the steering, braking, transmission, power, throttle response, and handling. The SVT Focus was a gem in almost all ways (power was fairly meh, though), but the Fiesta ST is considerably better, except for ride quality (its one impossible-to-deny fault). Even city driving is enjoyable because of the telepathic, precise controls, small size and nimbleness, and friendly clutch. But twisty roads or freeway on-ramps are the places you'll really appreciate how good this car is. It's hilarious fun to drive. Drawbacks: The aforementioned ride, which does smooth out on the highway, but can be very bouncy on broken pavement--and make sure you steer around potholes. And yes, it's small inside. If you routinely carry four adults and their luggage, get something else. Reliability has been great through 26,000 miles, and MPG is excellent--it's easy to get between 36-40 mpg in steady highway driving, and high 20s in the city. It's a used car bargain. Tip for buyers looking for a used ST: My one regret is not getting the Recaro seats in mine--the stock seats aren't awful, but they don't have enough lateral support and aren't brilliant on long trips--so seek out the Recaros when shopping. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

If the following are true, you probably want one: Cam of the Westside , 10/09/2016 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful 1) You don't need a ton of space for passengers or cargo. It's perfectly reasonable for everyday use, but 4 adults won't be comfortable for more than an hour, and it doesn't have the kind of cargo space to pack more than for like a couple's long weekend. 2) You can put up with a stiff ride and some wind noise. The suspension is very firm; the ride isn't crashy, but it is firm. If you open the windows above about 60mph, there is buffeting. That's it. This thing is a riot, start to finish: energetic, fun, easy to drive, agile beyond its competition, and surprisingly connected and cohesive. It performs with a lovely balance and sort of cleanliness to its handling. The shifter isn't good, but it works well and a shift kit is easy to install. The steering is actually communicative, and is well-weighted with a nice ratio. The engine is charming: revs hard to 5500 and always wants more, with an adorable medium-pitched bellow under throttle. There's a bit of lag and torque steer, but nothing that detracts from the experience. The handling is as good as the magazines say it is: great turn-in, and puts the power down well coming out of a turn. Brakes are strong and easy to modulate. You'll get mileage in the high 20s even if you drive like a maniac. Base seats, by the way, are fine, or at least not bad. I didn't feel bad about saving the $2k by skipping the Recaros. Update: After 6 months and 9000 miles, it is a reasonable commuter (30 miles one way); no issues other than the brake discs will corrode on their surfaces and make some noise. It's a little creepy, but performance does not degrade, and my pads and rotors still have plenty left in them. I had snow tires on it for the winter, and the car was surprisingly eager to rotate on them, especially in the wet. It's very friendly / communicative / controllable about oversteering, but an inexperienced driver should be warned. Otherwise, I stand by all my previous comments. It still makes me laugh every time I drive it. Update: after 12 months and 15000 miles, you can cane these little cars and they hold up well. The only problem I have had is the stock wheels lose their little balancing weights intermittently. The wheels are too heavy anyway, and the stock tires leave a little to be desired. I'm replacing both next spring. I like the shifter better than I did when I first got it, and it puts the power down better and cleaner than I'd thought. Also the racing school that comes with the car is a total delight and highly recommended, especially for beginners. Otherwise, I stand by all my previous comments. It still makes me laugh every time I drive it. Update: after 18 months and 24,500 miles, it is still a treat to drive, and I have a mid-engine, RWD sports car as a toy. Its excellent chassis and harmonious drivetrain shines through every trip I take. After a couple mall parking lot practice sessions, you can almost write in the snow with it. It's an outstanding and safe bad weather car, as long as you know what oversteer is. I would let a teenager drive one once I showed the kid how it acts when losing traction. Now that the snow is slowly leaving us, my snow tires on regular pavement is the most fun I've had with the car. Update: after 24 months / 33,000 miles, it's still a peach. It still feels tight and excitable to drive, and I still giggle every time I drive it. The HVAC makes a weird noise for 10 seconds when off, but that's its only foible so far. I've encountered a lot of people saying it rides horribly, and would just say to try before you buy. It doesn't bother me, but I'm used to tuner cars. Update: after 30+ months / 39,000 miles, I actually like it more than I used to. I started autocrossing it regularly, and it's a great platform for a rookie. It's really easy to learn how much grip you have at either end, and its response to inputs is predictable. I'm doing better every time I go out, and having a blast. I also had an opportunity to drive a new & fancy performance car recently, and the only thing it really did better was drivetrain noise / vision-blurring acceleration. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Too Much Fun! Mike I. , 07/20/2016 ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It's a subcompact and the ST model only comes with a manual transmission. Surprisingly lively and more fun to drive around town on a daily basis than my 2015 Corvette and a 2014 Mercedes AMG. Ride is choppy because of the short wheelbase. Instrumentation and entertainment controls took a while to get used to. Great mileage in traffic and on the open road. Purchased as a lease, but now I fully intend to buy it when the lease expires if it continues to perform as it has so far. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse