1996 Dodge Stealth Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Mitsubishi-built Dodge Stealth is the latest victim of the plague that has ravaged sport cars for the last few years. This highly competitive market of excellent go-fast racers reached its peak in the late '80s and sales have declined as dollars ear-marked for "fun" vehicles began shifting to the luxury-SUV market. There are still great street-missiles to be had, but the field is narrowing as natural selection plays out in the US automotive industry.

After 1996, fans of the Stealth will have to be content with its twin, the Mitsubishi 3000GT. The 3000GT has always sold in higher volume than the Stealth, but the Dodge will be missed. After the introduction of the Viper, there were not many buyers for the Stealth. This made the Stealth rather exclusive, and we haven't tired of seeing it as we have with some its competitors. Additionally, the R/T Turbo with AWD is able to perform flawlessly in inclement weather, a significant feature for those living outside of the Sunbelt.

If you have been thinking about buying a Stealth for the last few years, this is the time to do it. Wait much longer and they will be gone.

1996 Highlights

Final year for Japanese-built sports car. A new rear spoiler and body-color roof mark the 1996 model. A chrome 18-inch wheel package is available with Pirelli P-Zero tires and base models get an optional Infinity sound system.

Consumer reviews

Love It!
Ndet,05/21/2010
I love this car. The only thing that bothers me is a strange knocking sound coming from the suspension. (that is no reason to sell or not purchase) love the handling and I love the performance, save yourself the hassle of a turbo! The base is more than enough power!
Almost as much fun as a Viper
Stealthgirl,11/20/2003
A little cramped inside (but what great sports car isn't?), great power, remarkable fuel economy for it's power level, crisp throttle reponse and great looks make this car stand out in a world of pony car clones. The Viper's father makes an excellent sports car for anyone looking for pure reliable performance coupled with great fuel economy.
One of the best cars made
Kidjoe,05/07/2002
I got my Stealth when I turned sixteen and now im eighteen I still have it and it is so perfect. Everything feels as great as it looks. 0-40 in like 5 secs.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1996 Dodge Stealth Overview

The Used 1996 Dodge Stealth is offered in the following submodels: Stealth R/T Turbo, Stealth Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and R/T 2dr Coupe.

