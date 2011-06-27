Vehicle overview

The Mitsubishi-built Dodge Stealth is the latest victim of the plague that has ravaged sport cars for the last few years. This highly competitive market of excellent go-fast racers reached its peak in the late '80s and sales have declined as dollars ear-marked for "fun" vehicles began shifting to the luxury-SUV market. There are still great street-missiles to be had, but the field is narrowing as natural selection plays out in the US automotive industry.

After 1996, fans of the Stealth will have to be content with its twin, the Mitsubishi 3000GT. The 3000GT has always sold in higher volume than the Stealth, but the Dodge will be missed. After the introduction of the Viper, there were not many buyers for the Stealth. This made the Stealth rather exclusive, and we haven't tired of seeing it as we have with some its competitors. Additionally, the R/T Turbo with AWD is able to perform flawlessly in inclement weather, a significant feature for those living outside of the Sunbelt.

If you have been thinking about buying a Stealth for the last few years, this is the time to do it. Wait much longer and they will be gone.