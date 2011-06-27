Used 1996 Dodge Stealth for Sale

  • $9,900

    1994 Dodge Stealth Base

    74,619 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Schrier Automotive - Omaha / Nebraska

    Recent Arrival! 1 Owner!, Clean AutoCheck, HID Headlights, Sunroof, Aftermarket Radio Interface, 15" Wheels, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels. We offer financing with competitive rates! To learn more, contact us at 866-786-5556 or by e-mail at sales@schrierautomotive.com.Included Accessories: 2 Master Keys, Carpeted Floor MatsWhether it's your first time shopping with us or you have been a customer for years, you can always expect to be treated like family at Schrier Automotive. In fact, we have been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Browse our huge selection of vehicles at your convenience in our indoor climate-controlled showroom. You can explore all that we have in stock by shopping by or see our full inventory online. Either way, our team of experts are only a call away to help you at any step of the shopping process!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Dodge Stealth .
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JB3AM44H7RY041404
    Stock: RY041404
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $14,900

    1993 Dodge Stealth R/T

    100,706 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

    GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1993 Dodge Stealth for your consideration. This stylish Stealth is powered by a dual overhead cam naturally aspirated 3.0L V6 that makes a punchy 222 horsepower. The high tech, but reliable motor, was produced as part of a joint venture between Mitsubishi and Dodge with Mitsubishi actually producing the motor. Putting the power down is a unique all-wheel-drive system that is fed through a strong shifting automatic transmission. Uniquely painted in a two-tone scheme of red and black, there is nothing stealthy about this Dodge Stealth. Machting the exterior is a custom red and grey leather interior that is comfortable and supportive. Also featured on this Stealth is a custom rear wing and 16 inch Enkei wheels. The Dodge Stealth offers an awesome driving experience as the all-wheel-drive system can put down the power right away launching you down the road. Now is your chance to own an awesome car just in time to enjoy it during the summer months. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JB3BM64J1PY044833
    Stock: B3134 L
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $19,995

    1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo

    28,773 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Just Right Motors - Cherry Hills Village / Colorado

    AMAZING FIND! 1 Owner Twin Turbo AWD Stealth. Only 28000 Original miles! Brand new timing belt and water pump. New Tires. All fluids belts hoses replaced... Immaculate inside and out. 2 very small blemishes (pictured). Very fast and fun to drive. Hard to find. Just serviced and ready for a new home!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1991 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo with AWD/4WD.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JB3XE74C1MY012521
    Stock: 1991RT
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Stealth Reviews & Specs