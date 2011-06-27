Close

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1993 Dodge Stealth for your consideration. This stylish Stealth is powered by a dual overhead cam naturally aspirated 3.0L V6 that makes a punchy 222 horsepower. The high tech, but reliable motor, was produced as part of a joint venture between Mitsubishi and Dodge with Mitsubishi actually producing the motor. Putting the power down is a unique all-wheel-drive system that is fed through a strong shifting automatic transmission. Uniquely painted in a two-tone scheme of red and black, there is nothing stealthy about this Dodge Stealth. Machting the exterior is a custom red and grey leather interior that is comfortable and supportive. Also featured on this Stealth is a custom rear wing and 16 inch Enkei wheels. The Dodge Stealth offers an awesome driving experience as the all-wheel-drive system can put down the power right away launching you down the road. Now is your chance to own an awesome car just in time to enjoy it during the summer months. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1993 Dodge Stealth R/T .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JB3BM64J1PY044833

Stock: B3134 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

