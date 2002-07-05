Used 1996 Dodge Stealth
The Mitsubishi-built Dodge Stealth is the latest victim of the plague that has ravaged sport cars for the last few years. This highly competitive market of excellent go-fast racers reached its peak in the late '80s and sales have declined as dollars ear-marked for "fun" vehicles began shifting to the luxury-SUV market. There are still great street-missiles to be had, but the field is narrowing as natural selection plays out in the US automotive industry.
After 1996, fans of the Stealth will have to be content with its twin, the Mitsubishi 3000GT. The 3000GT has always sold in higher volume than the Stealth, but the Dodge will be missed. After the introduction of the Viper, there were not many buyers for the Stealth. This made the Stealth rather exclusive, and we haven't tired of seeing it as we have with some its competitors. Additionally, the R/T Turbo with AWD is able to perform flawlessly in inclement weather, a significant feature for those living outside of the Sunbelt.
If you have been thinking about buying a Stealth for the last few years, this is the time to do it. Wait much longer and they will be gone.
I love this car. The only thing that bothers me is a strange knocking sound coming from the suspension. (that is no reason to sell or not purchase) love the handling and I love the performance, save yourself the hassle of a turbo! The base is more than enough power!
A little cramped inside (but what great sports car isn't?), great power, remarkable fuel economy for it's power level, crisp throttle reponse and great looks make this car stand out in a world of pony car clones. The Viper's father makes an excellent sports car for anyone looking for pure reliable performance coupled with great fuel economy.
I got my Stealth when I turned sixteen and now im eighteen I still have it and it is so perfect. Everything feels as great as it looks. 0-40 in like 5 secs.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|164 hp @ 5500 rpm
|R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|320 hp @ 6000 rpm
|R/T 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|222 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
