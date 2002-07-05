  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stealth

Used 1996 Dodge Stealth

1996 Dodge Stealth
See all for sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Consumer Rating
(3)

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Dodge Stealth years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Dodge Stealth for Sale

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

The Mitsubishi-built Dodge Stealth is the latest victim of the plague that has ravaged sport cars for the last few years. This highly competitive market of excellent go-fast racers reached its peak in the late '80s and sales have declined as dollars ear-marked for "fun" vehicles began shifting to the luxury-SUV market. There are still great street-missiles to be had, but the field is narrowing as natural selection plays out in the US automotive industry.

After 1996, fans of the Stealth will have to be content with its twin, the Mitsubishi 3000GT. The 3000GT has always sold in higher volume than the Stealth, but the Dodge will be missed. After the introduction of the Viper, there were not many buyers for the Stealth. This made the Stealth rather exclusive, and we haven't tired of seeing it as we have with some its competitors. Additionally, the R/T Turbo with AWD is able to perform flawlessly in inclement weather, a significant feature for those living outside of the Sunbelt.

If you have been thinking about buying a Stealth for the last few years, this is the time to do it. Wait much longer and they will be gone.

1996 Highlights

Final year for Japanese-built sports car. A new rear spoiler and body-color roof mark the 1996 model. A chrome 18-inch wheel package is available with Pirelli P-Zero tires and base models get an optional Infinity sound system.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Stealth.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • interior

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, Love It!
Ndet,

I love this car. The only thing that bothers me is a strange knocking sound coming from the suspension. (that is no reason to sell or not purchase) love the handling and I love the performance, save yourself the hassle of a turbo! The base is more than enough power!

4.625 out of 5 stars, Almost as much fun as a Viper
Stealthgirl,

A little cramped inside (but what great sports car isn't?), great power, remarkable fuel economy for it's power level, crisp throttle reponse and great looks make this car stand out in a world of pony car clones. The Viper's father makes an excellent sports car for anyone looking for pure reliable performance coupled with great fuel economy.

5 out of 5 stars, One of the best cars made
Kidjoe,

I got my Stealth when I turned sixteen and now im eighteen I still have it and it is so perfect. Everything feels as great as it looks. 0-40 in like 5 secs.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD features & specs
R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD
N/A
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
R/T 2dr Coupe features & specs
R/T 2dr Coupe
N/A
MPG 17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Dodge Stealth features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

FAQ

Is the Dodge Stealth a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1996 Stealth both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Stealth fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Stealth gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg to 19 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Stealth has 11.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Stealth. Learn more

Is the Dodge Stealth reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Stealth is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Stealth. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Stealth's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1996 Dodge Stealth a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1996 Dodge Stealth is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1996 Stealth is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1996 Dodge Stealth?

The least-expensive 1996 Dodge Stealth is the 1996 Dodge Stealth R/T 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Dodge Stealth?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Stealth, the next question is, which Stealth model is right for you? Stealth variants include 2dr Coupe, R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and R/T 2dr Coupe. For a full list of Stealth models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1996 Dodge Stealth

    Used 1996 Dodge Stealth Overview

    The Used 1996 Dodge Stealth is offered in the following submodels: Stealth R/T Turbo, Stealth Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and R/T 2dr Coupe.

    What do people think of the 1996 Dodge Stealth?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1996 Dodge Stealth and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1996 Stealth 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1996 Stealth.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1996 Dodge Stealth and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1996 Stealth featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1996 Dodge Stealth?

    Which 1996 Dodge Stealths are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Dodge Stealth for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1996 Dodge Stealth.

    Can't find a new 1996 Dodge Stealths you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Dodge Stealth for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,328.

    Find a new Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,395.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1996 Dodge Stealth?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Dodge lease specials

    Related Used 1996 Dodge Stealth info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider