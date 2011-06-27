Used 1996 Dodge Stealth Consumer Reviews

Love It! Ndet , 05/21/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this car. The only thing that bothers me is a strange knocking sound coming from the suspension. (that is no reason to sell or not purchase) love the handling and I love the performance, save yourself the hassle of a turbo! The base is more than enough power! Report Abuse

Almost as much fun as a Viper Stealthgirl , 11/20/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A little cramped inside (but what great sports car isn't?), great power, remarkable fuel economy for it's power level, crisp throttle reponse and great looks make this car stand out in a world of pony car clones. The Viper's father makes an excellent sports car for anyone looking for pure reliable performance coupled with great fuel economy.