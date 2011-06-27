  1. Home
Used 1996 Dodge Stealth Consumer Reviews

Love It!

Ndet, 05/21/2010
I love this car. The only thing that bothers me is a strange knocking sound coming from the suspension. (that is no reason to sell or not purchase) love the handling and I love the performance, save yourself the hassle of a turbo! The base is more than enough power!

Almost as much fun as a Viper

Stealthgirl, 11/20/2003
A little cramped inside (but what great sports car isn't?), great power, remarkable fuel economy for it's power level, crisp throttle reponse and great looks make this car stand out in a world of pony car clones. The Viper's father makes an excellent sports car for anyone looking for pure reliable performance coupled with great fuel economy.

One of the best cars made

Kidjoe, 05/07/2002
I got my Stealth when I turned sixteen and now im eighteen I still have it and it is so perfect. Everything feels as great as it looks. 0-40 in like 5 secs.

