I've had my Stealth for 16 years and I still love it! The style is a classic sporty style that will never go out of style. This has been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned! The only negative I could come up with is that the turning radius is huge and it isn't very comfortable for traveling much more than 1 1/2 hrs. If you take a road trip in a Stealth, you do need frequent breaks to get out and stretch your legs! Don't count on taking anyone in the "backseat" because there is absolutely no room! But then again, it's a sports car so what do you expect! I can't say enough positives about the 1994 Dodge Stealth, it's paid for itself many times over!

