Consumer Rating
(12)
1994 Dodge Stealth Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag is added. R/T Turbo gains 20 horsepower and a six-speed transmission. ES trim level is dropped. Styling is slightly revised front and rear, revealing the addition of projector-beam headlamps in place of the hidden lights used previously. CFC-free refrigerant is used in the air conditioning system, and R/T models can be painted a bright shade of yellow.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Stealth.

5(92%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I scored when I found this one!
skcyclist,06/26/2008
This is one spectacular automobile. I found it in Irvine, CA with under 55,000 well cared for miles. It is stock and original. I paid $8500 cash and have put another $1600 in for 60,000 mile service and timing belt. Clutch is stiff compared to my Plymouth Laser RS (AWD/turbo), but easy to get used to and necessary due to awesome power. The car has original red paint in excellent condition due to being garaged all it's life. I'm 65 years old, and this is the best car I've ever owned. Next in line would be my 56 Chevy Bel Air convertible purchased in 1962 and my 1992 Plymouth Laser bought in 1999. The Laser and Stealth are related in being Mitsubishi designs.
Best car I ever owned!
tigercakes,04/06/2012
I've had my Stealth for 16 years and I still love it! The style is a classic sporty style that will never go out of style. This has been the most dependable vehicle I've ever owned! The only negative I could come up with is that the turning radius is huge and it isn't very comfortable for traveling much more than 1 1/2 hrs. If you take a road trip in a Stealth, you do need frequent breaks to get out and stretch your legs! Don't count on taking anyone in the "backseat" because there is absolutely no room! But then again, it's a sports car so what do you expect! I can't say enough positives about the 1994 Dodge Stealth, it's paid for itself many times over!
Red Rocket II
Red Rocket,04/28/2008
After owning a 91 rt/tt (see review), I decided to finally buy another one a year after selling the 91. Big mistake. The styling of the 94 was not as great as the 91 and the 6 spd was much clumsier than the long ratioe 5 spd. I bought the car in ca and drove it north to wa. The handling was unpredictable and the performance lacked feeling. Felt like a Dodge car instead of a Mitsubishi 3000gt which it was. This came out in the rain 5 days after buying it when the car spun out at 45 mph on a relatively straight freeway onramp (with proper tires). Both of us walked away with sore backs and a prayer as the car was a total loss after it hit the fence backwards. Go buy a low mile 91-93 R/T instead.
Fun Car
Eric83,04/04/2002
Very reliable and fun to drive, gets a alot of looks.
See all 12 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Stealth
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Dodge Stealth features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Dodge Stealth

Used 1994 Dodge Stealth Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Stealth is offered in the following submodels: Stealth R/T Turbo, Stealth Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, R/T Luxury 2dr Coupe, R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD, and R/T 2dr Coupe.

