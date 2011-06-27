  1. Home
1995 Dodge Stealth Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Chromed 18-inch aluminum wheels are available on R/T Turbo.

The Car of Exellence
Meghan,07/24/2002
I haven't had any problems with this vehicle. It is fun to drive, and it has saved my life once already. The car's low center force gravity allows it to hug curves easily.
My Black Beauty.
Lodge,10/20/2002
I bought this car with only 15,000 miles on it. It was a birthday present to myself. Drove it off the show room floor and have never looked at another car. The only repairs I have had to make on the now 108,000 miles ... is 1 alternator, and the regulator for the drivers side power window.
My Car
Matt T.,01/06/2003
I love this car. the 5 speed manual is awsome with the 3.0...lots of wheel spin even with the front wheel drive
Still love my Stealth
Patricia,03/23/2005
This car has been an excellent vehicle,and lots of fun to drive. Still don't want to give it up. It has 95,000 miles, is still running like new and the body still looks beautiful and stylish even for today. Only major problem I had wasan expensive part for the anti-lockbreaks. Great on gas, especially for a sports car. Every day I love to get in it and hug the curves or just listen to the nice sound of the engine. I ran iton synthetic oil (Mobile 1) since it was new. Purrs smoothy still, so maybe that helped. I also would love to see this car made again. I would love to have abrand new one again!
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
320 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Stealth features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
