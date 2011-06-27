  1. Home
1991 Dodge Stealth Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Brand-new sports car based on Mitsubishi 3000GT is available with front- or all-wheel drive. Four-wheel steering is standard with the all-wheel drive R/T Turbo model, powered by a twin-turbocharged 300-horsepower V6. Base models have a 164-horse SOHC V6 engine, ES and R/T a DOHC V6 making 222 horsepower.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable if maintained
Viper Owner,11/04/2007
Purchased in 2000 with 125k miles. Currently have 272k miles! The SOHC engine is indestructible. 25 MPG every fillup. The tranny will need new syncros every 125k miles or so, but still drivable. Items replaced are: Syncros, radiator, alternator, starter, power steering rack, water pump seal, noisy lifters, and lower ball joints. Though the list seems long, they all occurred between 180k - 250k miles so it's to be expected. Fix it yourself because it very easy to work on. Regular maintenance includes the timing belt every 60K but you can go 120k on the belt with the SOHC engine without issues. Clutch also lasts about 120k miles. Paid $4k, and put about $4k in parts during 8yrs of ownership.
Collect and Collect!
niko10,10/10/2011
I have a 1991 RT, red with black leather interior, one of less than 200 made. My baby has 4000 miles on it :) I have owned Ferrari, lamborghini, and porsche and this 91 handles and rides just as well as any car I've been in. Mine has recently turned fresh collector and will probably never sell it unless someone offers me over $200k for it. These are collectors, tuck them away.
Tale of the Smoking Stealth
flyrockies,02/10/2003
Bought this car from Kuni Lexus in Colorado in August 1995 with 60,000 mi. Absolutely wonderful car to drive until 100,000 mi. Exhaust started smoking, wouldn't pass emissions. Needed new engine. Paid over $3,000 for rebuild, lasted 2 yrs before it started smoking again. Had electrical problems when a short occured in the wiring bundle. The car would shut off in the middle of the road. Car lasted until 151,000 miles.
Stylin and Profilin'
R. Robinson,05/07/2008
Let me start by stating that I am a "car guy" to the bone. My search criteria for a vehicle is simple; two doors, manual, awd and a minimum of 300 hp! I bought the TT version of this car and have been on cloud 9 ever since. For a car that is 18 years old and has active exhaust, ECS and AWS for a price less than used Pontiac, you can';t beat that! I have the pearl white version and even today people turn and give me the "thumbs- up". In a vehicle like this you don't have to speed, all you have to do is cruise. However, if it is speed you need, it is there for you. There has only been one failure with this car related to the ECU, which was replaced. In short this is the ride for me! Stay cool
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Dodge Stealth Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Stealth is offered in the following submodels: Stealth Hatchback, Stealth Coupe. Available styles include ES 2dr Coupe, R/T 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Dodge Stealth?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Dodge Stealths are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Dodge Stealth for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Dodge Stealth.

Can't find a used 1991 Dodge Stealths you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stealth for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,196.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,157.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stealth for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,642.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $7,990.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Dodge Stealth?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Stealth lease specials

