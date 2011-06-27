1991 Dodge Stealth Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used Stealth for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Brand-new sports car based on Mitsubishi 3000GT is available with front- or all-wheel drive. Four-wheel steering is standard with the all-wheel drive R/T Turbo model, powered by a twin-turbocharged 300-horsepower V6. Base models have a 164-horse SOHC V6 engine, ES and R/T a DOHC V6 making 222 horsepower.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Stealth.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Viper Owner,11/04/2007
Purchased in 2000 with 125k miles. Currently have 272k miles! The SOHC engine is indestructible. 25 MPG every fillup. The tranny will need new syncros every 125k miles or so, but still drivable. Items replaced are: Syncros, radiator, alternator, starter, power steering rack, water pump seal, noisy lifters, and lower ball joints. Though the list seems long, they all occurred between 180k - 250k miles so it's to be expected. Fix it yourself because it very easy to work on. Regular maintenance includes the timing belt every 60K but you can go 120k on the belt with the SOHC engine without issues. Clutch also lasts about 120k miles. Paid $4k, and put about $4k in parts during 8yrs of ownership.
niko10,10/10/2011
I have a 1991 RT, red with black leather interior, one of less than 200 made. My baby has 4000 miles on it :) I have owned Ferrari, lamborghini, and porsche and this 91 handles and rides just as well as any car I've been in. Mine has recently turned fresh collector and will probably never sell it unless someone offers me over $200k for it. These are collectors, tuck them away.
flyrockies,02/10/2003
Bought this car from Kuni Lexus in Colorado in August 1995 with 60,000 mi. Absolutely wonderful car to drive until 100,000 mi. Exhaust started smoking, wouldn't pass emissions. Needed new engine. Paid over $3,000 for rebuild, lasted 2 yrs before it started smoking again. Had electrical problems when a short occured in the wiring bundle. The car would shut off in the middle of the road. Car lasted until 151,000 miles.
R. Robinson,05/07/2008
Let me start by stating that I am a "car guy" to the bone. My search criteria for a vehicle is simple; two doors, manual, awd and a minimum of 300 hp! I bought the TT version of this car and have been on cloud 9 ever since. For a car that is 18 years old and has active exhaust, ECS and AWS for a price less than used Pontiac, you can';t beat that! I have the pearl white version and even today people turn and give me the "thumbs- up". In a vehicle like this you don't have to speed, all you have to do is cruise. However, if it is speed you need, it is there for you. There has only been one failure with this car related to the ECU, which was replaced. In short this is the ride for me! Stay cool
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Dodge Stealth features & specs
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Stealth
Related Used 1991 Dodge Stealth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019