I bought my first Stealth may, it was a dream car of mine, a 1994 ES. It ran great for the first month, then I had some problems (at a very high cost) a $1000 fuel tank and pump and $500 worth of brake work. There were quite a few problems, but I bought the car with 150,000 miles on it so I guess I should have seen that coming. Recently, however, I was lucky enough to find a cheap 1993 R/T with only 83,000 miles and a standard tranny. This car runs awesome I can't complain, it is easy to drive, and every time I take my friends out to show them what it can do, they are amazed. This thing is a 4200 lb sports car with 222Hp and drives like this? I can't imagine what a tt would be like.

