  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Stealth
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Stealth
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge Stealth Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Dodge Stealth for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used Stealth for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A tilt/removable glass sunroof becomes available midyear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Stealth.

5(76%)
4(16%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great cruiser
el_travieso,07/10/2002
I bought this car a month ago with 80k miles on it. I loved the looks of this car with the air vents on the side and the sleek body. The interior is just as great with probably in my opinion the most gagdets of most any other sportscar. The performance is outstanding and the twin turbos will get you into some trouble because they will respond effortlessly to your every command. The car is so stable at high speeds that you don't realize how fast you're going until you look at the speedo. The gear ratios are pretty low and you will find yourself cruising along in 5th at a 100MPH with the engine humming at a tad bit above the 3k RPM mark.
Car is great all around
ntc12919209,11/05/2009
I bought my Stealth over last winter. Was not running when bought but quickly found out that it was just a bad crank sensor. I got lucky with the condition of the car, as it was BONE stock when i got it. When i replaced the clutch at 172000 miles i was surprised to find the original clutch disk still in there. Since then i have done a few upgrades (cone filter, cat delete with megan racing down pipe. full 3" out the back, also put a stage 3 clutch in and couldnt be happier. car is great and love the sound of the turbos spooling.
Why hasn't dodg/mitsu built a newr vers?
DOYEACO1,09/01/2002
I love my 1992 red tt- I have had a z28 with the vette engine, and a vette in the past and this blows them away in every category, and it is AWD to boot! Although I spoil mine and keep it in the garage when it is bad out, i have occasionally got stuck in a snow storm with it, no issues at all! Fun to drive and people stare, stealth's are not as common place as 3000's and that is why I chose one. This car was ahead of its time when it came out, and for the money you can't beat it!
Stealth's are where it's at
StealthmanRT,01/27/2003
I have had my Stealth for over a year now and I still get a rush every time i get in it. It is big enough to hold football players like me (6'2'' 230) but still seem close and comfortable. They ARE expensive to own (especially when they break) but with a little TLC they dont act up to bad. My car has NEVER failed to start and my only problems have been a result of a tight suspension on not-so-great roads (potholes, etc.)
See all 25 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Stealth
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
222 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge Stealth features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge Stealth

Used 1992 Dodge Stealth Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Stealth is offered in the following submodels: Stealth Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, R/T 2dr Coupe, ES 2dr Coupe, and R/T Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge Stealth?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge Stealths are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge Stealth for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge Stealth.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge Stealths you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Stealth for sale - 5 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,265.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,077.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Stealth for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,225.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,128.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge Stealth?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Stealth lease specials

Related Used 1992 Dodge Stealth info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles