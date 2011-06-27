Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,988
|$20,657
|$24,105
|Clean
|$13,971
|$19,243
|$22,418
|Average
|$11,937
|$16,414
|$19,044
|Rough
|$9,903
|$13,586
|$15,670
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,915
|$17,800
|$20,770
|Clean
|$12,039
|$16,581
|$19,316
|Average
|$10,286
|$14,144
|$16,409
|Rough
|$8,534
|$11,706
|$13,502
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,921
|$21,942
|$25,604
|Clean
|$14,841
|$20,439
|$23,812
|Average
|$12,680
|$17,435
|$20,228
|Rough
|$10,520
|$14,430
|$16,645
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,633
|$16,031
|$18,707
|Clean
|$10,844
|$14,933
|$17,398
|Average
|$9,265
|$12,738
|$14,779
|Rough
|$7,686
|$10,543
|$12,161
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,612
|$21,389
|$24,312
|Clean
|$15,485
|$19,924
|$22,611
|Average
|$13,231
|$16,995
|$19,208
|Rough
|$10,976
|$14,067
|$15,805
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,616
|$22,900
|$26,722
|Clean
|$15,488
|$21,332
|$24,851
|Average
|$13,234
|$18,196
|$21,111
|Rough
|$10,979
|$15,060
|$17,371
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,900
|$24,669
|$28,786
|Clean
|$16,685
|$22,980
|$26,771
|Average
|$14,256
|$19,602
|$22,742
|Rough
|$11,827
|$16,224
|$18,713
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,447
|$18,532
|$21,625
|Clean
|$12,534
|$17,264
|$20,112
|Average
|$10,710
|$14,726
|$17,085
|Rough
|$8,885
|$12,188
|$14,058
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,704
|$21,825
|$24,955
|Clean
|$15,571
|$20,331
|$23,208
|Average
|$13,304
|$17,342
|$19,716
|Rough
|$11,037
|$14,354
|$16,223
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,050
|$19,532
|$22,273
|Clean
|$14,029
|$18,195
|$20,714
|Average
|$11,987
|$15,520
|$17,597
|Rough
|$9,944
|$12,846
|$14,479
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,499
|$15,848
|$18,492
|Clean
|$10,719
|$14,763
|$17,198
|Average
|$9,158
|$12,593
|$14,610
|Rough
|$7,598
|$10,423
|$12,022
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,420
|$19,872
|$23,189
|Clean
|$13,442
|$18,512
|$21,567
|Average
|$11,485
|$15,791
|$18,321
|Rough
|$9,528
|$13,070
|$15,075
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,075
|$19,575
|$22,326
|Clean
|$14,053
|$18,235
|$20,764
|Average
|$12,007
|$15,554
|$17,639
|Rough
|$9,961
|$12,874
|$14,514
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,633
|$14,654
|$17,100
|Clean
|$9,912
|$13,650
|$15,903
|Average
|$8,469
|$11,644
|$13,510
|Rough
|$7,026
|$9,637
|$11,116
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,866
|$23,796
|$27,413
|Clean
|$16,654
|$22,166
|$25,494
|Average
|$14,229
|$18,908
|$21,657
|Rough
|$11,805
|$15,650
|$17,821
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,723
|$16,157
|$18,853
|Clean
|$10,928
|$15,051
|$17,534
|Average
|$9,337
|$12,838
|$14,895
|Rough
|$7,746
|$10,626
|$12,256
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,862
|$24,617
|$28,725
|Clean
|$16,650
|$22,932
|$26,715
|Average
|$14,226
|$19,561
|$22,694
|Rough
|$11,802
|$16,190
|$18,674
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,173
|$18,154
|$21,185
|Clean
|$12,279
|$16,911
|$19,702
|Average
|$10,491
|$14,425
|$16,737
|Rough
|$8,704
|$11,939
|$13,772
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,640
|$24,311
|$28,367
|Clean
|$16,443
|$22,646
|$26,382
|Average
|$14,049
|$19,317
|$22,412
|Rough
|$11,655
|$15,988
|$18,441
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,490
|$22,725
|$26,518
|Clean
|$15,371
|$21,169
|$24,662
|Average
|$13,133
|$18,057
|$20,950
|Rough
|$10,895
|$14,946
|$17,239