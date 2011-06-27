  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,988$20,657$24,105
Clean$13,971$19,243$22,418
Average$11,937$16,414$19,044
Rough$9,903$13,586$15,670
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,915$17,800$20,770
Clean$12,039$16,581$19,316
Average$10,286$14,144$16,409
Rough$8,534$11,706$13,502
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,921$21,942$25,604
Clean$14,841$20,439$23,812
Average$12,680$17,435$20,228
Rough$10,520$14,430$16,645
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,633$16,031$18,707
Clean$10,844$14,933$17,398
Average$9,265$12,738$14,779
Rough$7,686$10,543$12,161
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,612$21,389$24,312
Clean$15,485$19,924$22,611
Average$13,231$16,995$19,208
Rough$10,976$14,067$15,805
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,616$22,900$26,722
Clean$15,488$21,332$24,851
Average$13,234$18,196$21,111
Rough$10,979$15,060$17,371
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,900$24,669$28,786
Clean$16,685$22,980$26,771
Average$14,256$19,602$22,742
Rough$11,827$16,224$18,713
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,447$18,532$21,625
Clean$12,534$17,264$20,112
Average$10,710$14,726$17,085
Rough$8,885$12,188$14,058
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,704$21,825$24,955
Clean$15,571$20,331$23,208
Average$13,304$17,342$19,716
Rough$11,037$14,354$16,223
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,050$19,532$22,273
Clean$14,029$18,195$20,714
Average$11,987$15,520$17,597
Rough$9,944$12,846$14,479
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,499$15,848$18,492
Clean$10,719$14,763$17,198
Average$9,158$12,593$14,610
Rough$7,598$10,423$12,022
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,420$19,872$23,189
Clean$13,442$18,512$21,567
Average$11,485$15,791$18,321
Rough$9,528$13,070$15,075
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SXT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,075$19,575$22,326
Clean$14,053$18,235$20,764
Average$12,007$15,554$17,639
Rough$9,961$12,874$14,514
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,633$14,654$17,100
Clean$9,912$13,650$15,903
Average$8,469$11,644$13,510
Rough$7,026$9,637$11,116
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,866$23,796$27,413
Clean$16,654$22,166$25,494
Average$14,229$18,908$21,657
Rough$11,805$15,650$17,821
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,723$16,157$18,853
Clean$10,928$15,051$17,534
Average$9,337$12,838$14,895
Rough$7,746$10,626$12,256
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Quad Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,862$24,617$28,725
Clean$16,650$22,932$26,715
Average$14,226$19,561$22,694
Rough$11,802$16,190$18,674
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,173$18,154$21,185
Clean$12,279$16,911$19,702
Average$10,491$14,425$16,737
Rough$8,704$11,939$13,772
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab LB DRW (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,640$24,311$28,367
Clean$16,443$22,646$26,382
Average$14,049$19,317$22,412
Rough$11,655$15,988$18,441
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (6.7L 6cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,490$22,725$26,518
Clean$15,371$21,169$24,662
Average$13,133$18,057$20,950
Rough$10,895$14,946$17,239
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,912 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,650 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,912 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,650 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,912 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,650 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ranges from $7,026 to $17,100, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.