My wife bought this car secondhand while we were engaged. Shortly after, I ended up inheriting it after my car died. I would have never gone out of my way to buy an Intrepid, as Chryslers have an iffy reputation for resale. Ours must have been built while the workers were in a good mood, because despite having some odd problems which stem from wonky workmanship, this car has been an absolute tank that keeps going and going and going. At 120K, the 2.7 doesn't leak or burn a drop of oil and still gets me a respectable 23-24 MPG with hard highway driving (I travel for work). At 80 MPH, it passes anything on the highway and climbs hills without losing any momentum. The AC is incredible, and I like the fact that it uses old-school knobs that don't require my attention to operate. The ride is old-school big-car comfy, complete with bench seats and a column shifter. Being a big driver with long legs, I appreciate this vanishing feature greatly. It's not perfect, as the fit-and-finish on this car is spotty. Overall, it's a good looking ride and does it's job very well. I drive HARD for work (about 2,700-3,000 miles per month) and I refuse to have car payments. This ride is a real workhorse. The Good: Good engine, amazing AC/Heat, thick seats, epic legroom (front and rear), huge trunk, handles well (doesn't feel like the big boat that it is), nice brakes, heavy front-wheel-drive setup makes this a good winter/snow car, great gear ratios for freeway driving, and structurally safe. The Bad: Interior plastics are classic Mopar junk, door handles break easily on these, driver's window track is broken, CD player skips (the car is old), and the transmission has wonky gearing that favors freeway over city (you have to stomp it around town and gas mileage suffers), and the most insane battery location in the history of cars (you have to remove a tire to get to it). Overall: Maybe ours is a rare gem, but with proper care and feeding, the Intrepid is a decent secondhand car. Good first car for teenagers/college kids because it's big and safe, but they have a spotty reputation so keep your eyes open.

Read more