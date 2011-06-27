  1. Home
2004 Dodge Intrepid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of passenger and luggage capacity, agile handling, powerful engines.
  • Dated ergonomics, blind spots when backing up, engine noise when pressed.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It looks big, it seats five in relative comfort, yet surprisingly, it doesn't drive like a large car. And with a choice of three well-equipped models, the Intrepid can serve as anything from a stylish family sedan to a bargain sport sedan.

2004 Highlights

No changes for 2004.

Suprisingly Good
RatherPleased,10/04/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A)
My wife bought this car secondhand while we were engaged. Shortly after, I ended up inheriting it after my car died. I would have never gone out of my way to buy an Intrepid, as Chryslers have an iffy reputation for resale. Ours must have been built while the workers were in a good mood, because despite having some odd problems which stem from wonky workmanship, this car has been an absolute tank that keeps going and going and going. At 120K, the 2.7 doesn't leak or burn a drop of oil and still gets me a respectable 23-24 MPG with hard highway driving (I travel for work). At 80 MPH, it passes anything on the highway and climbs hills without losing any momentum. The AC is incredible, and I like the fact that it uses old-school knobs that don't require my attention to operate. The ride is old-school big-car comfy, complete with bench seats and a column shifter. Being a big driver with long legs, I appreciate this vanishing feature greatly. It's not perfect, as the fit-and-finish on this car is spotty. Overall, it's a good looking ride and does it's job very well. I drive HARD for work (about 2,700-3,000 miles per month) and I refuse to have car payments. This ride is a real workhorse. The Good: Good engine, amazing AC/Heat, thick seats, epic legroom (front and rear), huge trunk, handles well (doesn't feel like the big boat that it is), nice brakes, heavy front-wheel-drive setup makes this a good winter/snow car, great gear ratios for freeway driving, and structurally safe. The Bad: Interior plastics are classic Mopar junk, door handles break easily on these, driver's window track is broken, CD player skips (the car is old), and the transmission has wonky gearing that favors freeway over city (you have to stomp it around town and gas mileage suffers), and the most insane battery location in the history of cars (you have to remove a tire to get to it). Overall: Maybe ours is a rare gem, but with proper care and feeding, the Intrepid is a decent secondhand car. Good first car for teenagers/college kids because it's big and safe, but they have a spotty reputation so keep your eyes open.
Police Intrepid
renrut,06/19/2010
I purchased this car a couple years ago at 139K from a state police auction. It was an unmarked car. Since then, I have racked up 51K miles and now have 190K on it, only having to replace tires, battery and brakes. Fun to drive.The 3.5 L Hi-output V6 is awesome! Edmunds and KBB need to include the police version on their sites as style choices.
2004 Dodge Intrepid Review
brooke6,05/13/2012
I owned a 2004 Dodge Intrepid for about 9 months. It ran great. No major problems. I think all we replaced was the battery and we had a slow leak in our tires. One day my mom and i were driving home and a driver fell asleep and crossed the line and struck our Intrepid. Completly totaled our car, but it saved our lives. The cops at the scene said if we had been in a different vehicle we probably wouldn't have made it out. This car is VERY safe and i thank God that we had been riding in that car on that day. We got roughly 24-28mpg and it rides really smooth. Cons: shape of car makes tricky blind spots, and has long nose. Huge trunk space and easy handeling. Reccomend this car to anyone!
owned intrepids 5 years
Ray K,05/26/2009
This is my 2nd intrepid, my son has the 1st one ,an '03 SE 2.7L engine with 100K miles. The '03 has had only 2 repairs totaling $450 (air cond line & ignition key swithc) besides brakes (which lasted a long time). Because of '03 reliability, I bought an '04 with low mileage. Have had 5 months with no problems. 2.7L engines do require frequent oil changes. I used Mobil 1 and the engine is whisper quiet with 100K miles (no other oil would produce these results). The new one is a 3.5L but I still use Mobil 1. These are great road cars but are hard to park & backup due to poor visibility. I obviously like them & will buy another one, even when they are 10 years old.
See all 109 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Intrepid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
244 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
234 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid is offered in the following submodels: Intrepid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and ES 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

