Used 2004 Dodge Intrepid Consumer Reviews
Suprisingly Good
My wife bought this car secondhand while we were engaged. Shortly after, I ended up inheriting it after my car died. I would have never gone out of my way to buy an Intrepid, as Chryslers have an iffy reputation for resale. Ours must have been built while the workers were in a good mood, because despite having some odd problems which stem from wonky workmanship, this car has been an absolute tank that keeps going and going and going. At 120K, the 2.7 doesn't leak or burn a drop of oil and still gets me a respectable 23-24 MPG with hard highway driving (I travel for work). At 80 MPH, it passes anything on the highway and climbs hills without losing any momentum. The AC is incredible, and I like the fact that it uses old-school knobs that don't require my attention to operate. The ride is old-school big-car comfy, complete with bench seats and a column shifter. Being a big driver with long legs, I appreciate this vanishing feature greatly. It's not perfect, as the fit-and-finish on this car is spotty. Overall, it's a good looking ride and does it's job very well. I drive HARD for work (about 2,700-3,000 miles per month) and I refuse to have car payments. This ride is a real workhorse. The Good: Good engine, amazing AC/Heat, thick seats, epic legroom (front and rear), huge trunk, handles well (doesn't feel like the big boat that it is), nice brakes, heavy front-wheel-drive setup makes this a good winter/snow car, great gear ratios for freeway driving, and structurally safe. The Bad: Interior plastics are classic Mopar junk, door handles break easily on these, driver's window track is broken, CD player skips (the car is old), and the transmission has wonky gearing that favors freeway over city (you have to stomp it around town and gas mileage suffers), and the most insane battery location in the history of cars (you have to remove a tire to get to it). Overall: Maybe ours is a rare gem, but with proper care and feeding, the Intrepid is a decent secondhand car. Good first car for teenagers/college kids because it's big and safe, but they have a spotty reputation so keep your eyes open.
Police Intrepid
I purchased this car a couple years ago at 139K from a state police auction. It was an unmarked car. Since then, I have racked up 51K miles and now have 190K on it, only having to replace tires, battery and brakes. Fun to drive.The 3.5 L Hi-output V6 is awesome! Edmunds and KBB need to include the police version on their sites as style choices.
2004 Dodge Intrepid Review
I owned a 2004 Dodge Intrepid for about 9 months. It ran great. No major problems. I think all we replaced was the battery and we had a slow leak in our tires. One day my mom and i were driving home and a driver fell asleep and crossed the line and struck our Intrepid. Completly totaled our car, but it saved our lives. The cops at the scene said if we had been in a different vehicle we probably wouldn't have made it out. This car is VERY safe and i thank God that we had been riding in that car on that day. We got roughly 24-28mpg and it rides really smooth. Cons: shape of car makes tricky blind spots, and has long nose. Huge trunk space and easy handeling. Reccomend this car to anyone!
owned intrepids 5 years
This is my 2nd intrepid, my son has the 1st one ,an '03 SE 2.7L engine with 100K miles. The '03 has had only 2 repairs totaling $450 (air cond line & ignition key swithc) besides brakes (which lasted a long time). Because of '03 reliability, I bought an '04 with low mileage. Have had 5 months with no problems. 2.7L engines do require frequent oil changes. I used Mobil 1 and the engine is whisper quiet with 100K miles (no other oil would produce these results). The new one is a 3.5L but I still use Mobil 1. These are great road cars but are hard to park & backup due to poor visibility. I obviously like them & will buy another one, even when they are 10 years old.
Not disappointed at all
I was really Leary about buying this car with the reviews some people have posted, but I have already put on close to 300 miles on her with no issues at all with most of it being highway miles. My only disappointment is visibility for backing up as the trunk does set up high. Roomy and comfort, sleek style and comfortable ride. Handles great in the rain. Should I run into issues down the line it will be worth fixing as it is hard to find a gem like this especially with back seat leg room. But I believe with utmost care such as oil changes and things this car will last . I would say the plastic headlight covers are not the greatest with condensation but I had seen what people have done to resolve this issue with great results which is no biggie. Other then that I am very happy and pleased.
