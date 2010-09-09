4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was intent on getting a good buy on my new Ford F150 when I went to look in December. I thought that I might save more by shopping out of town, but quickly learned the value of shopping locally. I called numerous Ford stores in the area, Billings, Rapid City, Casper and Cheyenne. Every time I asked the sale person to give me the best price I was given the run around that I need to come to the store. I didn't have a lot of time to waste, and I knew what I wanted. When I stopped in at Fremont I was promptly welcomed to the dealership by Terry and immediately found the F150 Platinum edition truck that my heart was set on. I asked Terry for the best price upfront and after a couple moments he came back to me with the best price of all the dealers that I had talked to. My husband came down and after he drove the truck we knew it was the truck we were going to buy. Ironically, I was not going to finance at the dealership but the finance manager end up getting us a better interest rate than my credit union. After we took delivery of the truck the floor mats were left out of the truck. I called Terry and he quickly rectified the situation, by locating the mats in detail and delivering them to my house. If you want the best deal and service on a vehicle I highly recommend that you contact Fremont the next time you go to purchase.