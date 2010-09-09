Fremont Motors Sheridan
Customer Reviews of Fremont Motors Sheridan
Wyoite
by 09/09/2010on
Recently I and my wife leased a new 2010 Mercury Milan. Before leasing the vehicle from Fremont Motors in Sheridan I checked with local dealer in Cheyenne, WY, and others in northern Colorado. Ended up getting the best deal in Sheridan. The staff, starting with the general manager, Matt, sales person, Terry, and finance person, Jeff, and detailing persons were all very helful and very knowledgeable about all Ford vehicles. In addition I will be purchasing a new Ford 250 Super Cab from them. I checked with other delaers, Dodge, GMC, and Chevy in Cheyenne and Lander, WY,and northern Colorado. Best buy was from Fremont Motors in Sheridan. Sales people there will work with you to get you the right vehicle and the best price.
Got my best deal on a Ford truck
by 02/07/2010on
I was intent on getting a good buy on my new Ford F150 when I went to look in December. I thought that I might save more by shopping out of town, but quickly learned the value of shopping locally. I called numerous Ford stores in the area, Billings, Rapid City, Casper and Cheyenne. Every time I asked the sale person to give me the best price I was given the run around that I need to come to the store. I didn't have a lot of time to waste, and I knew what I wanted. When I stopped in at Fremont I was promptly welcomed to the dealership by Terry and immediately found the F150 Platinum edition truck that my heart was set on. I asked Terry for the best price upfront and after a couple moments he came back to me with the best price of all the dealers that I had talked to. My husband came down and after he drove the truck we knew it was the truck we were going to buy. Ironically, I was not going to finance at the dealership but the finance manager end up getting us a better interest rate than my credit union. After we took delivery of the truck the floor mats were left out of the truck. I called Terry and he quickly rectified the situation, by locating the mats in detail and delivering them to my house. If you want the best deal and service on a vehicle I highly recommend that you contact Fremont the next time you go to purchase.