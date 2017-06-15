Link Ford Lincoln - Rice Lake
Customer Reviews of Link Ford Lincoln - Rice Lake
Outstanding service
by 06/15/2017on
Mark and Jeff and George were amazing as we're the reast of the staff I had a really bad deal at another car dealership and they all went above and beyond to help me be happy 110% amazing people thank yous all I love my ford escape
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great people to work with.
by 06/06/2017on
We had just started looking for vehicles and stopped at Link's. We quickly found the vehicle we wanted and the price we thought was fair. The sales associate was knowledgeable and helpful, as was the finance associate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love at first ride, and outstanding experience.
by 03/02/2017on
I bought my first car from Bob Brisky back in 2011, he treated me, a first-time-buyer, with courtesy and respect, like family. Link Ford promotes exceptional customer service and treats you like family. Since my first car, my family expanded, now needing another vehicle after my husband's truck was totaled in the recent Weather Advisory last week. We went back to Link Ford because we loved the experience from my first visit. Bob came in to help us on his day off, got us into a vehicle we loved and needed super quick, and a better deal than we had anticipated. Every time we visit, they out-do their last visit's service performance. Thank you! We love our new Rogue!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Actions speak louder than words!
by 01/03/2017on
I moved up here 3 years ago and many folks had nothing good to say about Link Ford. I have to say that I was pleasantly surprised and impressed by the sales experience. Mark Stormberg was great and knowledgeable about the vehicles I was looking fore. I hope the service department is as great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I gotta a fiesta!
by 09/11/2016on
Everyone there did their utmost to make sure I got the best price on the car I could afford and the best interest rate on a loan for the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Needed a. Car
by 05/10/2016on
In and.out in about a hour and a half, got what I needed without any problems...overall execelent expedience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/09/2016on
Great place to buy a car. Friendly and knowledgeable staff. This place would be a place I could safely recommend to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brad seversons new car
by 05/06/2016on
The experience was awesome. I got pre-approved for a new 2015 Ford Fiesta,and the salesman had the car ready for me to view. He worked with me and got everything done so I could take the vehicle home that day. The experience along with the salesperson were amazing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great non-pushy sales.
by 05/04/2016on
We were looking on-line at different cars, one caught our eye at Link's, and the phone rang, it was Link's wondering if we wanted to come for a test-drive. We set one up for the next night. When we arrived everyone was helpful and friendly. The dealer we had wasn't pushy, he was informed and helpful and had no problem just letting us look and discuss after the test-drive. We had no problems leaving with our "new" 2009 Escape that night.. The process was faster than I remember them being before...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford F150 Purchase
by 04/26/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford F150. The service at Link's was outstanding. I worked with both Rod and Ryan Heath. Ryan was extremely helpful and answered all my questions as we went on the test drive. He was professional, friendly, and made sure all of my questions were answered correctly. I would not hesitate to buy another vehicle from Link's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman!
by 02/25/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Ford Fiesta and the service was so great thanks to Jeff Peterson. He was extremely helpful and so professional. I would recommend him to any of my family and friends for sure! Very happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch service
by 02/13/2016on
2016 Ford fusion, Service was excellent. Barry is a top notch salesman. I will definitely send family and friends to Barry when they are looking for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Shopping Local Made Easy
by 12/11/2015on
Monday afternoon I had a call come in from Tom at your dealership. "There is a red Explorer being off loaded right now". I squealed "OOOOHHH RED, I will be there in the morning". Tom called mid-morning to say it was all ready to test drive, and I was out the door. Drove like a truck! Which is exactly what I wanted, sturdy, firm and feels like some weight is underneath you, and high enough to see ahead of traffic. A red Explorer Platinum is in my garage and I love it. I have a great deal of learing to do, as I have been driving a 2005 Suburban which has no 'techie' stuff…………..I love everything, the leather interior is exquisite and any it all feels so luxurious ~ thank you for an easy shopping experience. Buy a Car was on my list of things to do this week, I needed one and with the staff's help I am singing a happy song. Tom was especially helpful and his knowledge was inspiring to want to learn all I can to use the great 'stuff' this car offers. Everyone that spoke to me was polite and friendly, and very helpful. And they escorted me home with my old car too! Thanks again for a nice experience ~ shopping local.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good job Buck
by 09/27/2015on
Buck did a very good an answering all my questions and showing me the options I wanted to have on my new F 150 Ford now i wish i would have gotten the larger screen back up camera other than that i like it .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great salesman!
by 08/11/2015on
Barry Nelson was terrific in every way. First finding the car we wanted and then being an advocate in completing the deal. Barry was a true professional. Hats off to Dave in service for getting the nitrogen installed in the tires. We'll highly recommend Barry for anyone wanting to deal with Link Ford. I was not impressed with the business manager who completed the paperwork. If I had not reviewed the paperwork carefully we would have been overcharged several hundred dollars. He did not ask what term of the loan, so that had to be redone too. This area needs to be cleaned up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent and professional dealership
by 08/04/2015on
We were very, very happy with Tom and the great friendly and warm treatment from him and the manager. We would not hesitate to purchase again! We purchased a MKT Lincoln - nice car! We are having huge issues with Sirius and hopefully they can help us. We have already contacted the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection for their assistance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales and Service at Link Ford in Rice Lake
by 07/27/2015on
The sales person was kind and considerate, especially knowing that we had 4 kids running around the dealership. He made the process go quickly and smoothly. The finance manager was also very organized and was able to get the paperwork out of the way in record time. It was very much appreciated. Also, it was a very good experience in terms of negotiating the price of the vehicle. My wife has been fixated on the Ford Focus Hatchback Titanium for several months now and knew exactly what she wanted. We were pleasantly surprised as we drove by to see one sitting on the lot in the same color she wanted, and were even more pleased that it had most of the trim options that she was looking for as well. The dealership manager worked with us to match, and even beat, the price that we had found on Auto Trader for a very similar vehicle. Thank you for the stress free car buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brian's review
by 06/06/2015on
Love our 2014 f-150. Putting Jack(Siberian husky mix)in the spacious crew cab and going for a nice long ride. Thanks to the Links staff and all their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service, clean facility, will to wor with you.
by 06/01/2015on
It was a great experience I will definitely recommend you guys to people who are looking for a car. Thanks for working with my budget and helping me figure out a plan that would not cost me my whole pay check. Again thank you. Sincerely Samuel John Ducat.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Service! All around A+
by 05/05/2015on
Ive never been more satisfied. Working 1 on 1 with Buck was amazing, he was friendly, accomodating, and helped me accomplish my dream of owning a new car! Ive refered a few friends, and will contnue to send more! Store was super clean, all employees were friendly and every request I had was granted. Couldnt be more happy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes