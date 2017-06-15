5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Monday afternoon I had a call come in from Tom at your dealership. "There is a red Explorer being off loaded right now". I squealed "OOOOHHH RED, I will be there in the morning". Tom called mid-morning to say it was all ready to test drive, and I was out the door. Drove like a truck! Which is exactly what I wanted, sturdy, firm and feels like some weight is underneath you, and high enough to see ahead of traffic. A red Explorer Platinum is in my garage and I love it. I have a great deal of learing to do, as I have been driving a 2005 Suburban which has no 'techie' stuff…………..I love everything, the leather interior is exquisite and any it all feels so luxurious ~ thank you for an easy shopping experience. Buy a Car was on my list of things to do this week, I needed one and with the staff's help I am singing a happy song. Tom was especially helpful and his knowledge was inspiring to want to learn all I can to use the great 'stuff' this car offers. Everyone that spoke to me was polite and friendly, and very helpful. And they escorted me home with my old car too! Thanks again for a nice experience ~ shopping local. Read more