Clason Buick GMC

3232 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI 54601
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Clason Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(8)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (0)
sales Rating

New truck purchase

by Matt on 04/02/2019

Clason employees made my truck buying experience easy. Friendly and helpful staff. I will continue to work with Josh and the sales staff for our next vehicle purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
41 Reviews
service Rating

5 STAR SERVICE!

by Elsie on 11/22/2019

From start to finish everything went great! They were able to fix 2 concerns, and I could not be happier! I was able to use a 2020 Buick Envision while my vehicle was there for 2 days, and I fell in love with it! Quick follow up and kept me informed with everything! Great friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Service has always been very good

by Service on 02/25/2019

I feel that we are treated in the most professional and with great care

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Friendly as always

by nancy on 01/11/2019

Treated fairly and with respect!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Mr

by Richard on 12/30/2018

Service was completed in a timely manner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Always friendly and fast

by ChevyOwner on 11/19/2018

Clason service staff are always friendly. All work I've had done is performed quickly and with quality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Ron on 11/16/2018

Was done in a timely maner

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

sales Rating

That was easy

by Smooth on 07/16/2018

I wanted a specific very configuration. After searching for a match, no luck. Then I ask to order a 2019 as soon as possible. GM notified the dealership at 9:30AM and the order was in by 1:00PM the same day. Three weeks later we took deliver. Exactly what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Great Service

by 4Dogs3kids on 06/25/2018

Clason can always be counted on to perform superior work at a fair price and in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased Buick Cascada Convertible

by BearCountry on 06/06/2018

Our sales experience was exceptional. Everyone treated us with the greatest respect and made our experience very enjoyable. We would never buy a vehicle anywhere else. The sales staff, the service personnel all are very obliging and eager to make our visits the best ever. Good job, Clason.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Body shop

by JohnCanada on 05/11/2018

Work was completed on schedule. Truck looked like new. Kenny did a great job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dealership Service worth the drive

by Sparky2945 on 04/15/2018

The sales and service departments are very good to deal with, and very polite. They have a convenient lounge to wait for the car with beverages and snacks, nice bathrooms, etc. I used to live closer to them, but moved 30 minutes away, and decided to keep my car business with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional service

by Jennifer219 on 02/21/2018

Service was great and completed in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New auto purchase

by overjoyed2 on 07/24/2017

This is the second vehicle we purchased in the past 2 years or so. One of the reasons we returned to this dealer was our salesman (Nathan VanLoon). He took the time to have us demo several vehicles until we found exactly the right fit. His concern was not selling any vehicle, but selling us the right vehicle. The second reason is because of the great service we have received with the first vehicle we purchased. We have purchased many vehicles over the years and have never found a dealership who's goals were placing my needs as a priority. Buying a new vehicle was a delight not a burden.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A Positive Car Shopping Experience

by ladyinred2 on 04/04/2017

I had a dramatically different experience when vehicle shopping at Clason Buick GMC. There was no pressure, no repeated pesky phone calls. Our saleswoman and all the staff were very helpful in every way. She offered for me to come back with questions about my new Envision anytime. I would highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Dealership. Excellent Staff

by Bonneville102 on 03/06/2017

This dealership always provides an excellent service at a great price. They are fair and always give an estimate before they proceed. They are competitively priced. They give out late model loaners and go above and beyond to take care of their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change and Tire Rotation

by steelman20 on 02/24/2017

Everything about my experience was exceptional. The service was very professional and courteous. The timing was fantastic as I had another appointment to make and was right on time. I will continue to use the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Wheel bearing

by Kiefersgm on 12/13/2016

I came in unannounced, and they fixed me up pronto... No growling front wheel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Used Truck Purchase

by Bonneville98 on 09/06/2016

Excellent sales,service and detail staff. They did an excellent job detailing vehicle. Vehicle was for my son. Chris Mc Kenney did a wonderful job making it look brand new almost. Thanks to the whole Clason team for a great job done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service Review

by Bonneville98 on 08/29/2016

Excellent experience. Lube oil filter change. Took less time than expected. Great staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
68 cars in stock
0 new60 used8 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
