This is the second vehicle we purchased in the past 2 years or so. One of the reasons we returned to this dealer was our salesman (Nathan VanLoon). He took the time to have us demo several vehicles until we found exactly the right fit. His concern was not selling any vehicle, but selling us the right vehicle. The second reason is because of the great service we have received with the first vehicle we purchased. We have purchased many vehicles over the years and have never found a dealership who's goals were placing my needs as a priority. Buying a new vehicle was a delight not a burden. Read more