From start to finish everything went great! They were able to fix 2 concerns, and I could not be happier! I was able to use a 2020 Buick Envision while my vehicle was there for 2 days, and I fell in love with it! Quick follow up and kept me informed with everything! Great friendly staff!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I wanted a specific very configuration. After searching for a match, no luck. Then I ask to order a 2019 as soon as possible. GM notified the dealership at 9:30AM and the order was in by 1:00PM the same day. Three weeks later we took deliver. Exactly what we wanted.
Our sales experience was exceptional. Everyone treated us with the greatest respect and made our experience very enjoyable. We would never buy a vehicle anywhere else. The sales staff, the service personnel all are very obliging and eager to make our visits the best ever. Good job, Clason.
The sales and service departments are very good to deal with, and very polite. They have a convenient lounge to wait for the car with beverages and snacks, nice bathrooms, etc. I used to live closer to them, but moved 30 minutes away, and decided to keep my car business with them.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
This is the second vehicle we purchased in the past 2 years or so. One of the reasons we returned to this dealer was our salesman (Nathan VanLoon). He took the time to have us demo several vehicles until we found exactly the right fit. His concern was not selling any vehicle, but selling us the right vehicle. The second reason is because of the great service we have received with the first vehicle we purchased. We have purchased many vehicles over the years and have never found a dealership who's goals were placing my needs as a priority. Buying a new vehicle was a delight not a burden.
I had a dramatically different experience when vehicle shopping at Clason Buick GMC. There was no pressure, no repeated pesky phone calls. Our saleswoman and all the staff were very helpful in every way. She offered for me to come back with questions about my new Envision anytime. I would highly recommend this dealership.
This dealership always provides an excellent service at a great price. They are fair and always give an estimate before they proceed. They are competitively priced. They give out late model loaners and go above and beyond to take care of their customers.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Everything about my experience was exceptional. The service was very professional and courteous. The timing was fantastic as I had another appointment to make and was right on time. I will continue to use the service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Excellent sales,service and detail staff. They did an excellent job detailing vehicle. Vehicle was for my son. Chris Mc Kenney did a wonderful job making it look brand new almost. Thanks to the whole Clason team for a great job done.