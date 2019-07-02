Hudson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This car has prior extensive hail damage.
by 02/07/2019on
Make sure you ask the dealer about the history on this car because it has extensive hail damage. It occurred during transport to a dealership in Minnesota. It went to auction and now ended up at Hudson. They have a disclosure sheet from Chrysler stating that it has extensive hail damage. It is not noted anywhere in the description or in the Carfax so buyer beware.
