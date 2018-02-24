1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We applied for credithe. A few days later we were sent an email saying we were approved to call. I called the salesman named Homer said,we were,approved for $23,000. Both my husband and I were told this amount. We were told the loan was only good until this,Monday April 4. To make a,long story short we along with my daughter went to dealership. We were told they were trying to get a better loan. Over 2 hours later we were leaving because my husbabd,needed to take his,Insulin. Salesman told me to call him,after we got home. I called and he said instead of the $23,000 we were,only approved for $10,000. I ask him what happened to the 23,000. His response was after you came in we ran your credit. I told him that was lying and bad business he told me I didn't pay his,bills. Read more