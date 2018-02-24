River City Ford
Customer Reviews of River City Ford
Used Dodge Journey
by 02/24/2018
We purchased a vehicle from there today and Homer was our salesman. He had good information about getting our credit established.. Jeremy was also very helpful as well and they were both very upfront and honest with me and my husband.
Before You Sign
by 02/23/2018
I have purchased 4 cars @ vRCF and was always very satisfied so I trusted them at their word. I pointed out right away the Lincoln MKZ I was going to buy had mix matched tires, the leather seat needed repaired, no floor mats and the wheels were scratched and only one key fob. Right away the salesman said no problem we will get it all fixed. I signed the contract and went back the next day and to make a long story short after a week of daily visits there and demanding these things be fixed. I got used tires used floor mats painted wheels that chipped off 2 weeks later and never received the 2nd key fob and to have the car programmed correctly you have to have 2 keys so I had to order a key and pay 250$. Make sure any concerns are fixed before signing anything. B
We're happy with River City Ford
by 04/22/2017
I normally don't write reviews but after working with the people at River City Ford I felt compelled to. I dealt with a salesman named Homer. I called in prior to my visit to see if they had the car I wanted with the options I was looking for, he confirmed they did. When I went in there, the car was ready for a test drive, and we began the process quickly. Buying a car should be fun and it was but we all know how long it can take. They worked on getting me the deal I wanted and Jeremy had the paperwork ready in short time. They answered all my questions and had me on my way. I'm definitely going back and plan on telling my family how well my husband and I were treated there.
Lied to us
by 03/31/2017
We applied for credithe. A few days later we were sent an email saying we were approved to call. I called the salesman named Homer said,we were,approved for $23,000. Both my husband and I were told this amount. We were told the loan was only good until this,Monday April 4. To make a,long story short we along with my daughter went to dealership. We were told they were trying to get a better loan. Over 2 hours later we were leaving because my husbabd,needed to take his,Insulin. Salesman told me to call him,after we got home. I called and he said instead of the $23,000 we were,only approved for $10,000. I ask him what happened to the 23,000. His response was after you came in we ran your credit. I told him that was lying and bad business he told me I didn't pay his,bills.
