1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BUYER BEWARE..Stay clear of TITUS WILL FORD IN TACOMA. [non-permissible content removed]. They give a whole new meaning of CROOKED CAR SALESMAN....My wife Mandy and I were looking for a new car last weekend. We stopped at Titus Will Ford just off the freeway in Tacoma and spoke to the Ford Sales Manager, Terry Powers. We told him we were looking for a Ford Escape and wanted to be around 28,000.00. We also told him that we are pre-qualified at BECU (Boeing Employees Credit Union) for a purchase. He then turned us over to a salesperson. (This guy was an older guy and walked with a cain). He was somewhat nice at first. We took an Escape for a test drive and told this sales person that we were pre-qualified with BECU. He said thats great because they have a direct connection with them. We came back from the test drive and sat at his desk and started talking numbers. They low balled us on our trade and hit us with a 32,000.00 out the door price tag. My wife was so tired of looking at cars and decided to just have them put the paperwork in with BECU and buy this car. Terry Powers advised he would do it in the morning. The very next day I called BECU and they informed me of our payment and it was at that time I decided it was too much. I called Terry Powers and advised we would not be purchasing that vehicle for the price was too high. Then the car salesman called my cell phone. He was RUDE, Unprofessional, condescending and just down right [non-permissible content removed]. Tried to sell me a used vehicle with 30,000 miles. When I said NO..he stated "WHY NOT". I had to inform him that I was not interested in a used car. Mandy and I then went to Sound Ford and purchased a Ford Escape. They gave us 3500 more for our trade in and it was 27,000.00 out the door. So much less than Titus Will. Now here comes the fun part. In the past 3 days we have received notices from 3 separate credit unions advising us of Loans that were submitted by Titus Will Ford in our name. Two were for 32,000 and the other was 35,000.00. At NO TIME did I or my wife authorize Titus Will Ford to submit our information to other credit unions for considerations of a loan. We were advised it was a requirement to fill out a short credit form so Titus Will could access our BECU account. I informed this salesman that I did not want to use their credit sources and he confirmed it was just for them to access the BECU account. To verify it was Mandy and I that were there. Well this is proving to be false. So now our credit report has taken 3 HARD HITS for financing. I'M SO PISSED OFF. I will never EVER purchase a car from this dealership EVER. I will tell everyone I know not to...A good customer will tell 15 people of their experiences. A customer that has had a bad experience will tell 100's and a customer like me will tell THOUSANDS. TITUS WILL FORD IS CROOKED PERIOD. Read more