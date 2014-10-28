1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I brought in my PAIDOFF vehicle for them to buy and then I would buy new truck. We agreed on price but they change the numbers and added "1376 to final bill. They agreed to a price and changed it at last minute and shook me down for another 300.00.I have reported their narfarious activities to the States Attoney Gerneral and the Fair Trade Commmission. Go on yelp and see how many folks got screwed. They have not paid me for my vehicle and have not according to Capital One followed through with paper work to fund loan. I have reported them to Capital One. I may have a brain injury but I'm not stupid. Pat davis is as shady as they get!I only went to them because their Prefferred dealer from Capital One. But they spent there time trying to get me to finance with another company. So their biting the hand that feeds them. So corrupt and dishonest. Read more