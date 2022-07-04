Honda of Sumner
Customer Reviews of Honda of Sumner
Best sales rep
by 04/07/2022on
Sales rep Samuel is nice and very patient in explaining the details of the sales, and even touring us though the different cars.
Stellar Service!
by 05/12/2022on
Honda of Sumner was prompt to respond, got me on their schedule quickly, were professional and helpful, and turned my vehicle around quickly. Very impressed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Faster than a speeding bullet
by 05/10/2022on
Superman service. Our car was out of action due to a rock stuck in the driver side wheel. Honda of Sumner fixed the problem 20 minutes after the car was towed into the dealership. We are stunned and very grateful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Honda CRV Customer
by 05/09/2022on
Great communication, knowledgeable professionals. Very good teamwork. Easy drop in service for oil changes, fast reliable, good communication while the vehicle is being service. Quick turn around on time as promised!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/05/2022on
Service advisor didn’t push for maintenance I didn’t need and the team did a great job telling me what to expect time-wise and price-wise.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Review
by 04/12/2022on
Fast and efficient service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A clean car is nice after servicing, just not mine.
by 04/11/2022on
I've had my Accord coupe for almost 6 years. Sumner Honda has done a bulk of my maintenance and repair work. While most service aspects are fine, for some reason, over the last three years, they stopped washing the car, vacuuming the front mats, or even dusting the dash. It might be petty for some, but I appreciate the Extra Effort when they used to do that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
90,000 mile service
by 04/07/2022on
Quick and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 04/06/2022on
Very fast, includes a car wash.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
right on time
by 04/05/2022on
Service very good and easy at this location, been coming to this location/dealership for years, never had a problem so I don't plan to go back to the old on.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 04/04/2022on
I initially began my quest for an oil change & AC checkup with South Tacoma Honda. To be polite I can tell you South Tacoma Honda needs improvement when it comes to customer service… Honda of Sumner went above and beyond! A special Thank you to Giovani for taking care of my Honda Civic
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Rep was awesome
by 03/20/2022on
Giovanni was awesome. My checkin was quick and efficient. I asked for an additional service and he accommodated me on the spot. He kept me updated and was very friendly. Would use this service any time.
Seamless Experience
by 02/18/2022on
Overall my experience was excellent. Mike Riggins was full of energy and fun to partner with because of his charasmatic personality. I arrived to my appointment 15-20 minutes early and Mike got me right in. The timeframe of wait time was projected for an hour; however, it took less time. I felt like I barely sat down before I received a text that my car was ready and Mike walking up to me stating I was all set. I appreciate going into a welcoming establishment where people appear to be passionate about what they do and customer care. Thank you Mike for making my experience worth the trip!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 02/02/2022on
Great & quick service.
Service
by 01/30/2022on
Very quick and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/13/2022on
Thank you Shannon and techs for a great service. Potential serious $$$$ problem identified as false alarm. Got an oil change too. Checked the oil a few hours later. Oil was so clean had to check twice to see oil level. on a 7 yr old model. That's also how you hope it always goes, and appreciate when it does!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service from Shannon
by 11/19/2021on
Fixed the alignment on a new vehicle, and was very friendly as well. Thanks Shannon!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 11/14/2021on
Timely, clean, no up selling. Very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 11/09/2021on
Took our CR-V in for an oil change. Was surprised by affordable rate, and very pleased with the overall service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Ana!!!
by 10/02/2021on
Ana was amazing, she took the time to get me exactly what I needed!!
3rd car purchased from this dealership
by 09/26/2021on
They are always pleasant to work with and very helpful. Never pushy. I have recommended them to others looking to purchase a vehicle.
