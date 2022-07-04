Skip to main content
Honda of Sumner

16302 Auto Ln, Sumner, WA 98390
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of Sumner

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(170)
Recommend: Yes (31) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best sales rep

by Joselito adolfo on 04/07/2022

Sales rep Samuel is nice and very patient in explaining the details of the sales, and even touring us though the different cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
170 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Stellar Service!

by Amanda Bell on 05/12/2022

Honda of Sumner was prompt to respond, got me on their schedule quickly, were professional and helpful, and turned my vehicle around quickly. Very impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Faster than a speeding bullet

by MH Weathers on 05/10/2022

Superman service. Our car was out of action due to a rock stuck in the driver side wheel. Honda of Sumner fixed the problem 20 minutes after the car was towed into the dealership. We are stunned and very grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied Honda CRV Customer

by Michael L on 05/09/2022

Great communication, knowledgeable professionals. Very good teamwork. Easy drop in service for oil changes, fast reliable, good communication while the vehicle is being service. Quick turn around on time as promised!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Julie T on 05/05/2022

Service advisor didn’t push for maintenance I didn’t need and the team did a great job telling me what to expect time-wise and price-wise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by RV on 04/12/2022

Fast and efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

A clean car is nice after servicing, just not mine.

by Doug on 04/11/2022

I've had my Accord coupe for almost 6 years. Sumner Honda has done a bulk of my maintenance and repair work. While most service aspects are fine, for some reason, over the last three years, they stopped washing the car, vacuuming the front mats, or even dusting the dash. It might be petty for some, but I appreciate the Extra Effort when they used to do that.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

90,000 mile service

by John on 04/07/2022

Quick and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change

by Len on 04/06/2022

Very fast, includes a car wash.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

right on time

by Chris on 04/05/2022

Service very good and easy at this location, been coming to this location/dealership for years, never had a problem so I don't plan to go back to the old on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Laura Beach on 04/04/2022

I initially began my quest for an oil change & AC checkup with South Tacoma Honda. To be polite I can tell you South Tacoma Honda needs improvement when it comes to customer service… Honda of Sumner went above and beyond! A special Thank you to Giovani for taking care of my Honda Civic

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Rep was awesome

by Teri on 03/20/2022

Giovanni was awesome. My checkin was quick and efficient. I asked for an additional service and he accommodated me on the spot. He kept me updated and was very friendly. Would use this service any time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Seamless Experience

by Shawana on 02/18/2022

Overall my experience was excellent. Mike Riggins was full of energy and fun to partner with because of his charasmatic personality. I arrived to my appointment 15-20 minutes early and Mike got me right in. The timeframe of wait time was projected for an hour; however, it took less time. I felt like I barely sat down before I received a text that my car was ready and Mike walking up to me stating I was all set. I appreciate going into a welcoming establishment where people appear to be passionate about what they do and customer care. Thank you Mike for making my experience worth the trip!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by Kayla on 02/02/2022

Great & quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by DMario Davis on 01/30/2022

Very quick and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by LG on 01/13/2022

Thank you Shannon and techs for a great service. Potential serious $$$$ problem identified as false alarm. Got an oil change too. Checked the oil a few hours later. Oil was so clean had to check twice to see oil level. on a 7 yr old model. That's also how you hope it always goes, and appreciate when it does!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service from Shannon

by Jason on 11/19/2021

Fixed the alignment on a new vehicle, and was very friendly as well. Thanks Shannon!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Alan on 11/14/2021

Timely, clean, no up selling. Very pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Took out CR-V in for an oil change. Was surprised by the affordable rate, .

by Steve Coe on 11/09/2021

Took our CR-V in for an oil change. Was surprised by affordable rate, and very pleased with the overall service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thank you Ana!!!

by El Gato on 10/02/2021

Ana was amazing, she took the time to get me exactly what I needed!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

3rd car purchased from this dealership

by Laura and Chris on 09/26/2021

They are always pleasant to work with and very helpful. Never pushy. I have recommended them to others looking to purchase a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
