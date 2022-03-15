Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Monroe
Customer Reviews of Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Monroe
Failed service
by 03/15/2022on
I have been in four times and each time it’s bad. The only thing they managed to do correctly was an oil change.
Not the first time but will be the last.
by 03/24/2021on
The service department needs a complete overhaul starting with the service manager. The communication skills of the service writer that I was involved with is no other than a shade tree mechanic that hides behind her rudeness with lack of knowledge. When a customer comes in and states that a part is bad and needs replaced you would think that the service writer would check for parts available before having me wait two and a half hours to tell me they do not have the part. So frustrating on top of that I was charged for there time with nothing resolved except an oil change. I have experienced this type of service before from them and swore I would never come back. Well shame on me for letting them take advantage of another customer. I have also purchased two vehicles from them. Never again will I subject myself to this type of organization and will tell everyone I know to stay clear. They give jeep and dodge a bad name. Best advise is to stay clear. Very poor leadership shows the trickle down effect of its employees. Good riddance!!
BAD business
by 01/19/2021on
Wanted to buy a new Chrysler 300. Took 8 hours to get to a "deal". Ran credit and changed value of trade by $1111. FAIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Worst Buying Experience Of Our Lives
by 04/25/2018on
We bought a 2015 Cherokee from John (nice guy) on a Thursday night. On Friday i removed six smell good squares from the Jeep. By Saturday Morning the front carpet smelled like Dog PEE. we took the jeep back and told the manager (little red headed guy) told him we wanted our money back he said NO you can pick another car on the lot. they didn't have a comparable jeep. We ended up having to purchase a new Cherokee that they didn't even have on the lot. five days later we received the Cherokee with 1100 miles on it. Not even new. Found out the following weekend our Niece had a similar experience with the same dealership a few years ago. would never recommend this dealer!
$3400 oil change...
by 05/03/2014on
Im a pretty reasonable person and I understand that people make mistakes. That being said, I expect people to be accountable for their mistakes, however accidental it may be. Unfortunately, that wasnt the case at Rairdons in Monroe. As a prior service customer (I owned a 2012 Grand Cherokee) I thought Id take my F350 in for an oil change utilizing their quick lube service that advertises it can take on all makes and models. It took a couple hours, no big deal. They washed it twice and were as friendly as ever and just what I had come to expect. I drove home a satisfied customer The next morning, my wife took off for eastern Washington in the F350 and about 30-40 miles out, the truck overheated, the engine shut down, steam was coming out from under the hood, and white smoke started pouring out of the exhaust. If you know anything about the 6.0 diesel Ford used in the mid 2000s, you would know that it notoriously has issues with the erg system that cools the oil which keeps the engine from getting too hot. Well, as my wife lifted the hood to see what she could see, she noticed that the coolant hose that runs to the erg (which just so happens to be directly next to the oil filter) was off and coolant was everywhere and the reservoir was completely empty. This common issue as Rairdons service advisor referred to it after having it towed back to the dealership for diagnosis, didnt happen naturally as it commonly does, it happened because the coolant hose that feeds the oil cooling system was accidentally knocked off during the oil change. Long story short, they took absolutely no responsibility for their mistake, continually told me that it would have happened anyway, timing of the issue was just a coincidence, and I was on the hook for the bill. Their only admission of guilt was to discount the price of their services. While that was a nice gesture, I feel they could have done a lot more to rectify their mistake. I was willing to take on some of the financial burden, but not $3400 bucks worth. By the way, if youre looking at the Black 2012 Grand Cherokee in used inventory listed for $37,500, it used to be mine they bought it for $26,000 and it needed very little reconditioning. Happy negotiating
AWESOME, AWESOME, AWESOME
by 11/08/2010on
I purchased my Dodge Ram from them and am very happy. Manny was incredibly knowledgable and helpful and went over everything with me. The manager, Kevin, gave me a great deal on my trade in and Chris in finance helped me get it financed. I guess my credit was better than I thought because there was no issue there and I was afraid we might run into a bump. Bottom line, these are the most friendly and honest car salesmen of anyone I have ever dealt with. I not only will recommend them to colleagues and friends, I will always go there first when purchasing my vehicles in the future. Thank you gentlemen, good job!
Better treatment the second time around
by 03/31/2010on
So I am the one who wrote "No Honer, No Deal" sales review on the Rairdon Dodge dealership in Arlington. Go read it, you'll get a good laugh. Anyway, after my very negative experience with the Arlington gang on Thursday, 3/18, I got a voice mail message from the Rairdon-Monroe dealership. So I called them the following Saturday morning. The gentleman, Kevin Monroe, was polite. He asked me to describe my experience and I relayed it to him in all its graphic detail. He then asked what it would take for me to complete the deal with them. I explained that the original deal that we had agreed to with the first sales manager I dealt with in Arlington was all I wanted. He said fine and that he or someone else would call back soon. About 30 minutes later, I got a call from Erin Alexander. We discussed everything again and she got more information about the car I was trading in. She was very pleasant and seemed to be somewhat understanding about the entire situation. So, to make a long story short, Erin took a bad situation and made it great. My wife and I enjoyed dealing with her. She is an example of what dealing with a dealership should be. I am thoroughly enjoying my car. They also trated my son very well also. She made him a really great deal on a car the very next day. I hope this is typical of how Erin treats her customers because if it is then go deal with her. She is great.
My experience at Rairdon Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Monroe
by 11/10/2008on
I have lived in the Monroe area for 4+ Decades; I wanted to deal locally for the purchase of my new Dodge Truck. Huge mistake on my part, these guys wouldn't know the truth if it smacked them in the face. Sales Manger(s) John B. and Yost D. are antagonistic and untrustworthy to say the least. The Salesman John K. wasn't any better on the trustworthy issue. These are facts on Monday Oct 20th 2008 I contacted Dodge of Monroe about a vehicle they had in Stock, (the bait) a White Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Pkg. Clearance Lights Spray-on bed liner, all things I told the Salesman John K I wanted on my new Truck. I was given a quote of ($36,420) it seemed very fair, so I told John K "find me a blue one and I'd be down to buy it". After about a ÃÂ½ hour I was contacted by the Salesman saying he had located a blue one but it was a bit more expensive because it had Step Bars and Wheel Well Liners and Mud Flaps. I said how much? He said $37,995 I countered with $37,000 .........I'll have to talk to my manager and call you............called me back......he said you have a deal, when can you come in? I agreed to come down later that afternoon, they showed me a similar truck we drove it, everything seemed fine, we went over an extensive list of standard and optional components on the blue truck, at which time the Salesman informed me there were no clearance lights on this truck, and it had bucket seats not the split bench I had preferred. (Even though I told him I wanted my truck exactly like the white one except blue......(the switch begins) I conceded the seat issue and agreed to pay $225.00 for the $500.00 clearance lights I wrote them a check for my down payment in good faith and went home. The Salesman called me the next day (Tuesday) said they have the truck it was on the lot come on down and have a look. Upon arrival and visual inspection of the truck I noticed that the mud flaps were removed, there was no spray on bedliner, no bug guard and no block heater cord. (the switch continues). After I pointed these issues out to the Salesman he reassured me that he would make it right where the bug guard, mud flaps and block heater was concerned, I was fine with that because these were items I distinctly remembered going over on the fore mentioned extensive list of components. Although the bed liner was on the white truck, I couldn't specifically remember it being on the list so I told him I definitely wanted that on the truck before I took delivery... and that I would pay for it $350.00. The next morning (Wednesday) after running some numbers in my head on my way to work............. ($200 or so on the clearance lights $350+tax on the bed liner now I'm up to $37,600ish on a truck that was originally supposed to be like the white truck $36,420 except it had step bars, wheel well liners, and mud flaps) I decided that I didn't want to deal with these people anymore I just wanted this whole thing to be over. So I e-mailed my Salesman and told him I wanted the Bug Guard installed the Block heater/Cord installed, Mud Flaps installed and a Spray in bed liner installed all by the close of business Thursday. I didn't hear anything all day from my Salesman, then the Sales Manager John B called me and started grilling me about who was going to pay for the Blockheater Cord and installation and the Bug Guard and Mud Flaps, that conversation concluded with the understanding that my Salesman would pay for the Mud Flaps and Bug Guard and the Dealer would pay for the Block Heater Cord and it's Installation........and John B said the truck would be ready, everything on the truck, Thursday C.O.B. Thursday afternoon around 4:00pm I get a call the Truck is ready. "GREAT this is almost over," my wife drops me off, I go in and pay my $379 or so for my bed liner, go out and look around the Truck, Razor blade on the back seat, back and top of cab not washed and NO Mud Flaps on the Front wheel wells. John B lied and neither he or his so-call
Steal a trade - sell a trade!
by 09/15/2008on
Not a great experience buying a used car here, but the low ball offer for our used car was beyond belief. They offered $100 for our old car - frankly a turd, but worth more than that (had $40 gas in the tank, too!). After hours of negotiation got the price up to just under $500. Car is now listed on their lot for nearly $4000! Feel very sorry for whoever gets taken when they buy my old car with it's multiple problems. Sure, they might have fixed all the problems we told them the car had, but it seems very unlikely. No doubt one of their oh-so-cool salesguys will tell customers what a great reliable car it is and what a great value. Their lot boys will have a good time cleaning up the big grease spot under the car wherever it is parked. I sure hope the car we bought from them has a better chance of being worth the bucks. Would never recommend this dealership.
[violative content deleted] "Pass the Buck" dealership
by 09/10/2008on
I recently bought a pre-owned "certified" 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee from what I now call, "Pass the Buck" (Rairdon's) dealership in Monroe. I have owned over a dozen vehicles in my 52 years, and this became the very worst buying experience I have ever had. As a female, I am very aware when I am being treated condescendingly. This treatment was blatant and intimidating. This is how it all started. The internet sales manager, Jim Gillen sent me an email inviting me to check our their store. I was inially looking for a new Jeep Liberty, but in the process, decided to purchase a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee instead. It all went downhill from there. I was looking quite the distance from home, about 90 miles, and told Jim that I would have the vehicle checked out by my mechanic in Olympia when I returned home. He assured me that the vehicle was inspected thoroughly by their service techs and there would be no need to do that. He also assured me that there was a 90 day, 3000 mile warranty that would cover most problems. There was only one key. I asked if there was another and he said that he would find the other key while I started the paperwork. The key never surfaced. It will now cost me 200.00 to have a key and transmitter made. He also promised to put as much gas in the tank for the drive home as I had had in my trade-in. He did not. I barely got home on the 1/4 tank he put in it. Well, I had the vehicle checked by my trusted mechanic and they found a bent rear axle, bad differential,spent shocks, and needed an alignment. The left rear tire is being especially worn by the angle of the axle. I cannot put needed new tires on the vehicle with the axle bent like that. They are very worn and need replacing ASAP. He said these were expensive serious issues. Ok, here's the clincher. When I called to inform them that I would need the repairs done according to my warranty, Jim told me that there was no warranty and I should have known that there is certain high risk expected in buying a used car. And there was no extra key. I checked my paperwork again, only to find the warranty. I called and asked for a manager. This is where the real condescending behavior began. John Brody called and said he would check into it right away. He did not call me back for a week. I received a call from the PR manager in the meantime. He asked me in a very sweet voice how I had enjoyed my buying experience at Rairdon's. I told him the whole story, threatened lemon law report, and he promised to have another manager call me within the hour. He did. This next manager (Yost) was worse than the first. I agreed to drive 90 miles again to bring the Jeep in for assessment. The service manager was also very condescending. He refused to look at the paperwork from my mechanic. I went home in a loaner car with a cracked windshield, and to find out later, old, moldy vomit in between the back seats discovered when my daughter retrieved the seatbelt......YUK!!!! 3 days later, I got a call from Mr. Brody. He informed me that the axle was not bent and that they would only fix the shocks. Done, no more questions, 'we will not tolerate any more from you little girl treatment'. The other issues were my problem. I will now pick up my Jeep this weekend, turn in the yukky loaner car and take it to another Jeep dealer, only to have to pay to have another assessment done. My question to all potential Rairdon's customers is "What would you do now?"
Buyer Beware
by 04/13/2008on
On April 11, 2008 my husband and myself went into Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Monroe. We have been pre-approved with a lender who has them listed on their websight as an approved dealer. I told the sales person the payment we wanted, how much down we had, and exactly what our terms were. All of the cars on the lot have NO PRICE on them and the whole time would not tell us how much each vehicle was.. They keept saying oh dont worry about that we'll work that out for you. I found the car I wanted and headed in to the finance area, still with no clue how much it was! This is where the games begin. They are telling me that I need to run my credit first. I was like no... how much is the car????? Oh we dont know until we do the credit check on you. So I get a number out of them finally (it was like pulling teeth). I let them run my credit and then they came back to me that oh we no longer do business with that lender? This is after I was told upfront that they do. The General Manager then comes over to tell me that he only wants clean deals in this lot and people with great credit. He went on and on bad mouthing the lender who has approved us and telling me that I can go get a check from them and then bring it back to him. He was so rude and unprofessional in the lobby of his own place of buisness that when I left to go home I started to cry. They lost one more customer. But thats ok because they only want "Clean Deals"
Would buy there again, and have.
by 02/12/2008on
I've bought two cars there, a used truck and a new car, and had the best expirance I've had buying a car. The salesperson was great, and after some negotiations I was happy with price. Since then I've referred 6 friends who have bought both new and used and all of them have been happy with there purchase. The head phones for the dvd player were not in car. They had to order them, but I go them in about a week.
Aviod Rairdons Dodge of Monroe, Wa.
by 11/05/2007on
I bought an 07 Jeep Grand Cherokee from this dealer in September 07. My experience was anything but satisfactory. I had an amount to spend and told them that and what I wanted on the car. As usual they kept coming back with deals that were more money than I could spend. Finally they asked if there were any accessories that I would be willing to give up to close the deal. I agreed to give up the navigation system. They said that they had a car in another city that was just what I wanted. Insisted that I go ahead and close the deal before they had the car brought to their lot. Like an idiot I accepted them at their word and signed the paperwork, subject to visual inspection. When the car arrived it did not have the Skid Plate Group that I had told them I wanted. After trying to convince me I didn't need it, the manager and salesman went to the parts department to check the price of the skid plates. The agreed to install them in a couple of days. I took delivery on the car, and when I came back to get the skid plates installed, they had ordered the FRONT skidplate only. It seems that I had not read what was written on the installation order completely and they had agreed to install only the front skid plate. I argued long and hard, but was told by JOHN one of the managers that I needed to "Man UP" and accept the fact that I had made a mistake. He agreed to sell me the other two skid plates that came in the package, but refused do what I was told they would do. They deliberately deceived me and knowing that I was from out of state and at age 68 did not see very well, they slid this by me. I refuesed to accept on the front skid plate since that is not what I was promised. I do not recommend this dealership. They cannot be trusted and will not deal honestly.
