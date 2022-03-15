2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have lived in the Monroe area for 4+ Decades; I wanted to deal locally for the purchase of my new Dodge Truck. Huge mistake on my part, these guys wouldn't know the truth if it smacked them in the face. Sales Manger(s) John B. and Yost D. are antagonistic and untrustworthy to say the least. The Salesman John K. wasn't any better on the trustworthy issue. These are facts on Monday Oct 20th 2008 I contacted Dodge of Monroe about a vehicle they had in Stock, (the bait) a White Dodge Ram 2500 Laramie Pkg. Clearance Lights Spray-on bed liner, all things I told the Salesman John K I wanted on my new Truck. I was given a quote of ($36,420) it seemed very fair, so I told John K "find me a blue one and I'd be down to buy it". After about a ÃÂ½ hour I was contacted by the Salesman saying he had located a blue one but it was a bit more expensive because it had Step Bars and Wheel Well Liners and Mud Flaps. I said how much? He said $37,995 I countered with $37,000 .........I'll have to talk to my manager and call you............called me back......he said you have a deal, when can you come in? I agreed to come down later that afternoon, they showed me a similar truck we drove it, everything seemed fine, we went over an extensive list of standard and optional components on the blue truck, at which time the Salesman informed me there were no clearance lights on this truck, and it had bucket seats not the split bench I had preferred. (Even though I told him I wanted my truck exactly like the white one except blue......(the switch begins) I conceded the seat issue and agreed to pay $225.00 for the $500.00 clearance lights I wrote them a check for my down payment in good faith and went home. The Salesman called me the next day (Tuesday) said they have the truck it was on the lot come on down and have a look. Upon arrival and visual inspection of the truck I noticed that the mud flaps were removed, there was no spray on bedliner, no bug guard and no block heater cord. (the switch continues). After I pointed these issues out to the Salesman he reassured me that he would make it right where the bug guard, mud flaps and block heater was concerned, I was fine with that because these were items I distinctly remembered going over on the fore mentioned extensive list of components. Although the bed liner was on the white truck, I couldn't specifically remember it being on the list so I told him I definitely wanted that on the truck before I took delivery... and that I would pay for it $350.00. The next morning (Wednesday) after running some numbers in my head on my way to work............. ($200 or so on the clearance lights $350+tax on the bed liner now I'm up to $37,600ish on a truck that was originally supposed to be like the white truck $36,420 except it had step bars, wheel well liners, and mud flaps) I decided that I didn't want to deal with these people anymore I just wanted this whole thing to be over. So I e-mailed my Salesman and told him I wanted the Bug Guard installed the Block heater/Cord installed, Mud Flaps installed and a Spray in bed liner installed all by the close of business Thursday. I didn't hear anything all day from my Salesman, then the Sales Manager John B called me and started grilling me about who was going to pay for the Blockheater Cord and installation and the Bug Guard and Mud Flaps, that conversation concluded with the understanding that my Salesman would pay for the Mud Flaps and Bug Guard and the Dealer would pay for the Block Heater Cord and it's Installation........and John B said the truck would be ready, everything on the truck, Thursday C.O.B. Thursday afternoon around 4:00pm I get a call the Truck is ready. "GREAT this is almost over," my wife drops me off, I go in and pay my $379 or so for my bed liner, go out and look around the Truck, Razor blade on the back seat, back and top of cab not washed and NO Mud Flaps on the Front wheel wells. John B lied and neither he or his so-call Read more