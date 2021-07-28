1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This location is a disgrace to the supposed professionalism they claim and advertise for themselves. They have been anything but professional. I have a company vehicle I had work done on, and had to have another part ordered. They said they would do so and call me back when the part arrived. This part was critical and was relevant to the fundamental operation of my vehicle. However, they did not call me back at all. In fact I called them four times over the course of three weeks and was never able to get in touch with the technician I had been assigned. Emails notifying that technician to call me back were sent during the first two phone calls, and eventually, on the third phone call, another email was also sent to the supervisor, but even then--no call back or update of any kind. I finally made enough bluster that I was able to get through to some kind of supervisor on the fourth phone call--THREE WEEKS later. From him I was able to get in touch with the technician that had been assigned to me. The tech told me that he was sorry that he had forgotten to call me back. For three weeks. At a FORD DEALERSHIP. Not some local Jack who's doing mechanical work out of his garage, but the professional, official Ford dealership, just "forgot" to call me back because they were busy. Whatever, right? People make mistakes. Okay, I said, well, can we get this done now? Yes, they can, they tell me. We schedule it for the following week. Well, on the DAY OF my appointment, early that morning, when I am just about out the door to go take my vehicle in, after I have made sure I cleared my whole day of calls (because I cannot work without my truck and all the equipment I have in it), that same Tech tells me he needs to reschedule me AGAIN. For the FOLLOWING week. So, needless to say, I said no. I said I will take my business elsewhere. Then, he says I can do what I want but my company is still going to be charged for a restocking fee because they ordered the part. Utterly unprofessional, unethical, and just plain wrong. They broke their word, were either incompetent or irresponsible, and proved themselves to be unworthy of their high-minded advertisements. Go elsewhere, to those who will actually follow through and do what they say they will do. Read more