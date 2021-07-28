Harris Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Harris Ford Lincoln
A Disgrace to Ford Dealership Professionalism
by 07/28/2021on
This location is a disgrace to the supposed professionalism they claim and advertise for themselves. They have been anything but professional. I have a company vehicle I had work done on, and had to have another part ordered. They said they would do so and call me back when the part arrived. This part was critical and was relevant to the fundamental operation of my vehicle. However, they did not call me back at all. In fact I called them four times over the course of three weeks and was never able to get in touch with the technician I had been assigned. Emails notifying that technician to call me back were sent during the first two phone calls, and eventually, on the third phone call, another email was also sent to the supervisor, but even then--no call back or update of any kind. I finally made enough bluster that I was able to get through to some kind of supervisor on the fourth phone call--THREE WEEKS later. From him I was able to get in touch with the technician that had been assigned to me. The tech told me that he was sorry that he had forgotten to call me back. For three weeks. At a FORD DEALERSHIP. Not some local Jack who's doing mechanical work out of his garage, but the professional, official Ford dealership, just "forgot" to call me back because they were busy. Whatever, right? People make mistakes. Okay, I said, well, can we get this done now? Yes, they can, they tell me. We schedule it for the following week. Well, on the DAY OF my appointment, early that morning, when I am just about out the door to go take my vehicle in, after I have made sure I cleared my whole day of calls (because I cannot work without my truck and all the equipment I have in it), that same Tech tells me he needs to reschedule me AGAIN. For the FOLLOWING week. So, needless to say, I said no. I said I will take my business elsewhere. Then, he says I can do what I want but my company is still going to be charged for a restocking fee because they ordered the part. Utterly unprofessional, unethical, and just plain wrong. They broke their word, were either incompetent or irresponsible, and proved themselves to be unworthy of their high-minded advertisements. Go elsewhere, to those who will actually follow through and do what they say they will do.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
[non-permissible content removed], Avoid at all costs!
by 04/25/2021on
Contacted dealership on a Tuesday about a truck for sale that was priced well below blue book, too good to be true. I asked the salesman Mahdi to confirm bed length and send me more photos of truck, he said he would do it that day but I never heard back from him. I finally heard back from him on Friday saying that he finally confirmed that the Chuck had a long bed like we were looking for and he sent me a few pictures we started the process of getting an appointment set up. We were worried about hidden problems so we set up a pre buyer's inspection at a separate dealership and set an appointment with the salesman for the next day at 1:30 to come take the truck for a test drive and the prebuyers inspection. I texted the salesman at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to confirm that the truck was there and that we were still on for the 1:30 appointment, he confirmed and my husband left our home at 12:25 to drive the hour it took to the dealership. Received a text from the salesman at 12:45 saying that he was so sorry but someone was test driving the truck and most likely buying it. I called and asked to speak to a manager who is very insensitive to the whole issue and said that's their policy that it's first come first serve, they won't even hold a vehicle for travel time which is a policy I've never heard. I believe there is a hidden problem with this truck and they knew we were going to find out at the buyer's inspection. We also found out along the way that the truck did have a lot of work done to it that was not listed on the Carfax and that the dealership did not disclose to us prior to sitting the appointment, we got this information from giving the VIN number to a different dealership and they looked it up and said that it did have some major mechanical repairs including pistons and something with the gasket. These guys are [non-permissible content removed]
very very poor customer experience
by 04/05/2021on
very very poor customer experience, what happened to good old customer service has left this building and place for sure. If you like getting played with and game playing and going back and forth several times then this is your place......I would avoid them at all costs and go with someone that has a much higher feedback rating than these guys.
Rip off dealership
by 01/13/2020on
They are connected to Bill Pierre Ford the king of rip offs. They suck you in and then add nausea. By the time we were done doing the paperwork they had added thousands to the cost of the vehicle in unneeded items. I will never buy from them again even if they have the exact car I want.
Buying an Explorer at Harris Ford
by 06/08/2019on
After researching their online inventory and finding a vehicle and a deal I was interested in, I called on my way to Harris Ford. I was able to hook up with a salesman before I got there to confirm that the particular Explorer I was interested in was still available. I already knew what my trade in was worth and the market value of the Explorer. I had an agreement with Ricky in about half an hour. I was in and out in two and a half hours and it was probably the easiest experience I’ve ever had buying a new car. I have worked with their service dept and parts dept for my 07 Explorer, and will definitely recommend them and new car sales to anyone who needs parts, service, or a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pricing Lies Online and Over the Phone
by 03/04/2019on
They lie about lease pricing online. They lure you in on the phone and then try to bait and switch when you get there. Don't believe anything they tell you
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service MC
by 08/01/2018on
MC always is there to take care of any problems that my car has. He provided excellent service and always with a smile!! My 12 year old car is now starting to show her age and he's always had time to help me out with my questions and given me advice on solutions. Great service MC. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Dept
by 07/26/2018on
Your service dept and specifically Danny is second to none. I could not be more pleased with the professionalism and speedy service of your staff. Please pass on my Thank You to Danny!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 07/15/2018on
I love my little Escape. It’s the perfect vehicle for me and Danny in service makes sure it stays perfect. The third brake light went out and he had it changed in just a couple hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A1 Service
by 07/13/2018on
My service tech/manger "MC" was fantastic....period!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
saved vacation
by 07/07/2018on
Had a break down, called servi ce Department even though they were booked they took my car in and repaired it. We were able to head out on vacation as planned. Thank you guys for a job well done and saving my vacation
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 fiesta
by 07/03/2018on
I really enjoy going to Harris Ford, the service, the car repair and the coffee are all great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Door post
by 04/16/2018on
Am somewhat disappointed with the recent work done on my MKc. The door retaining hardware was replaced due to corrosion on the pins. New hardware was installed, and two areas on the drivers side door post, the paint was scratched. It was not bought to my attention at the time I picked up the vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good service department, but - - -
by 12/26/2017on
The Harris service department is very good, as are most Ford service operations in my experience (I've been driving Fords since 1987-thinking of revisiting that decision); the people are friendly, honest, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales and business side of the organization needs work. Still trying to get a refund for extended maintenance and service plans that I didn't/don't want and didn't get - just got charged for (about $3895). I met with the F&I person (Steve Maxx) and canceled it, as he promised, but it Wells Fargo and the Harris front office didn't get the message, though the service department did - there are NO extended anythings (other than the CPO) on the car. Several lawyer friends told me that this is a not uncommon practice for car dealers - at least some. Proceed with extreme caution; do not sign or agree to anything that 'can be cancelled/fixed later'. Note that Harris and Bill Pierre are the same outfit, though several Harris salespeople will say, 'we're not like those guys'. Nice car (Fusion Titanium) though - heard the Ford will stop making it. Wonder if that goes for its exact European twin, the Mondeo, made by Ford in Germany. Car & Driver thinks the new Accord is the best ever.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Always Please
by 12/24/2017on
I was, and am always, pleased with the service I get at Harris Ford. Thank you Merry Christmas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sleazy used car salesmen will try to cheat you
by 10/03/2017on
Harris Ford is the best example of "sleazy used car dealer" I've ever experienced. Found a used Certified PreOwned car online using Autotrader and TrueCar at Harris. Price stated $15k plus tax, title, and fees. Contacted the company through a military car buying service. Lo and behold, the rep that contacted me stated that the price was actually $20k plus tax, title, and fees. When I said that was unacceptable and that he had to uphold the advertised price, he stated that I had [his] price and maybe after I come in and test drive, we could negotiate. After some back and forth, I finally got a supervisor to state that the online price was correct and that they would honor the $15k price. Oh, but they needed to tell me, the car doesn't actually qualify as Certified PreOwned because the previous owner modified the frame. The CARFAX stated CPO, Autotrader and TrueCar said CPO, and their own website said CPO. But come on in and test drive a the car. Not a shred of remorse or any form of action plan on how they will correct things. What a horrible bait and switch operation. Slimiest of slimy used car sales practices that gives normal dealerships a bad name. Get everything in writing, start with email, and don't let them trick you. Better yet, AVOID THEM. Quick note: I posted this review on their FB page, and within 2 hours, they removed all their FB reviews. That should show you everything you need to know about their honesty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Harris Ford Service
by 09/14/2017on
Very professional and quick service, as is the norm at Harris Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My best car-buying experience so far!
by 05/25/2017on
I've purchased at least a dozen new cars in my life time (many of them Ford products), and I have to say that this was, by far, the best car-buying experience I've had to date. The sales and finance staff were all so friendly and welcoming. We were treated with great courtesy and respect the entire time. In fact, our sales team went out of their way to ensure we got a great car at a great price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Ford Mustang Ecoboost service
by 05/11/2017on
I am totally satisfied with the superior service of Harris Ford's service department. My service advisor, Frank Kilby, is very helpful and delivers an excellent customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Harris Ford Always Treats me Great
by 04/02/2017on
I have had my MKZ for 2 years and only had to go into service a couple times (far less than some of my other vehicles). Every time I go, I feel like a VIP they treat me so well. Danny is awesome. Thanks Danny and thanks Harris Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
customer
by 03/20/2017on
I always get fast and friendly servicing for my Escape. I was also bringing my Dodge Caravan in for servicing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes