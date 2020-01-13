Harris Ford Lincoln

Customer Reviews of Harris Ford Lincoln

2.3
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (2)
165 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Rip off dealership

by Ward on 01/13/2020

They are connected to Bill Pierre Ford the king of rip offs. They suck you in and then add nausea. By the time we were done doing the paperwork they had added thousands to the cost of the vehicle in unneeded items. I will never buy from them again even if they have the exact car I want.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Buying an Explorer at Harris Ford

by FordDriver on 06/08/2019

After researching their online inventory and finding a vehicle and a deal I was interested in, I called on my way to Harris Ford. I was able to hook up with a salesman before I got there to confirm that the particular Explorer I was interested in was still available. I already knew what my trade in was worth and the market value of the Explorer. I had an agreement with Ricky in about half an hour. I was in and out in two and a half hours and it was probably the easiest experience I’ve ever had buying a new car. I have worked with their service dept and parts dept for my 07 Explorer, and will definitely recommend them and new car sales to anyone who needs parts, service, or a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Pricing Lies Online and Over the Phone

by Kody on 03/04/2019

They lie about lease pricing online. They lure you in on the phone and then try to bait and switch when you get there. Don't believe anything they tell you

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Service MC

by Freestyle on 08/01/2018

MC always is there to take care of any problems that my car has. He provided excellent service and always with a smile!! My 12 year old car is now starting to show her age and he's always had time to help me out with my questions and given me advice on solutions. Great service MC. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Dept

by CUSTOMER on 07/26/2018

Your service dept and specifically Danny is second to none. I could not be more pleased with the professionalism and speedy service of your staff. Please pass on my Thank You to Danny!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Escape

by Ford Escape on 07/15/2018

I love my little Escape. It’s the perfect vehicle for me and Danny in service makes sure it stays perfect. The third brake light went out and he had it changed in just a couple hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A1 Service

by Frenchy on 07/13/2018

My service tech/manger "MC" was fantastic....period!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

saved vacation

by Cajun Gator on 07/07/2018

Had a break down, called servi ce Department even though they were booked they took my car in and repaired it. We were able to head out on vacation as planned. Thank you guys for a job well done and saving my vacation

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2012 fiesta

by fiesta2012 on 07/03/2018

I really enjoy going to Harris Ford, the service, the car repair and the coffee are all great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Door post

by Seppota on 04/16/2018

Am somewhat disappointed with the recent work done on my MKc. The door retaining hardware was replaced due to corrosion on the pins. New hardware was installed, and two areas on the drivers side door post, the paint was scratched. It was not bought to my attention at the time I picked up the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Good service department, but - - -

by john98103 on 12/26/2017

The Harris service department is very good, as are most Ford service operations in my experience (I've been driving Fords since 1987-thinking of revisiting that decision); the people are friendly, honest, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales and business side of the organization needs work. Still trying to get a refund for extended maintenance and service plans that I didn't/don't want and didn't get - just got charged for (about $3895). I met with the F&I person (Steve Maxx) and canceled it, as he promised, but it Wells Fargo and the Harris front office didn't get the message, though the service department did - there are NO extended anythings (other than the CPO) on the car. Several lawyer friends told me that this is a not uncommon practice for car dealers - at least some. Proceed with extreme caution; do not sign or agree to anything that 'can be cancelled/fixed later'. Note that Harris and Bill Pierre are the same outfit, though several Harris salespeople will say, 'we're not like those guys'. Nice car (Fusion Titanium) though - heard the Ford will stop making it. Wonder if that goes for its exact European twin, the Mondeo, made by Ford in Germany. Car & Driver thinks the new Accord is the best ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Always Please

by berrlor on 12/24/2017

I was, and am always, pleased with the service I get at Harris Ford. Thank you Merry Christmas

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Sleazy used car salesmen will try to cheat you

by KingArthur10 on 10/03/2017

Harris Ford is the best example of "sleazy used car dealer" I've ever experienced. Found a used Certified PreOwned car online using Autotrader and TrueCar at Harris. Price stated $15k plus tax, title, and fees. Contacted the company through a military car buying service. Lo and behold, the rep that contacted me stated that the price was actually $20k plus tax, title, and fees. When I said that was unacceptable and that he had to uphold the advertised price, he stated that I had [his] price and maybe after I come in and test drive, we could negotiate. After some back and forth, I finally got a supervisor to state that the online price was correct and that they would honor the $15k price. Oh, but they needed to tell me, the car doesn't actually qualify as Certified PreOwned because the previous owner modified the frame. The CARFAX stated CPO, Autotrader and TrueCar said CPO, and their own website said CPO. But come on in and test drive a the car. Not a shred of remorse or any form of action plan on how they will correct things. What a horrible bait and switch operation. Slimiest of slimy used car sales practices that gives normal dealerships a bad name. Get everything in writing, start with email, and don't let them trick you. Better yet, AVOID THEM. Quick note: I posted this review on their FB page, and within 2 hours, they removed all their FB reviews. That should show you everything you need to know about their honesty.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Harris Ford Service

by wesg5804 on 09/14/2017

Very professional and quick service, as is the norm at Harris Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My best car-buying experience so far!

by jdcampbell84 on 05/25/2017

I've purchased at least a dozen new cars in my life time (many of them Ford products), and I have to say that this was, by far, the best car-buying experience I've had to date. The sales and finance staff were all so friendly and welcoming. We were treated with great courtesy and respect the entire time. In fact, our sales team went out of their way to ensure we got a great car at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2016 Ford Mustang Ecoboost service

by vahagm2017 on 05/11/2017

I am totally satisfied with the superior service of Harris Ford's service department. My service advisor, Frank Kilby, is very helpful and delivers an excellent customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Harris Ford Always Treats me Great

by LncnLvr on 04/02/2017

I have had my MKZ for 2 years and only had to go into service a couple times (far less than some of my other vehicles). Every time I go, I feel like a VIP they treat me so well. Danny is awesome. Thanks Danny and thanks Harris Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

customer

by tonecap on 03/20/2017

I always get fast and friendly servicing for my Escape. I was also bringing my Dodge Caravan in for servicing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The worst dealership in Washington

by SWilliams on 03/18/2017

Horrible experience! Bought a used car and with 1 week started getting sick. Car is covered in mold, under carpets, seats and mold growing in the truck. Truck fills with water and flood inside car. Sunroof harness broke and filling overhead with water when it rains. Called salesman several times and he said "let me see what I can do" No return calls from him or manager. Finally, get Gus on the phone and he said well we have a new used car manager and we can't do anything. Will not recommend to anyone. Everyone stay away! Buyers beware. 20k is a hard lesson to learn.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Harris Ford Service

by Paints19 on 03/01/2017

I had some issues with my escape. Danny in service took great car of my car, answered all my questions, addressed all the concerns, fixed a recall, and even washed my car. It looks brand new. David, the shuttle driver, helped me get back and forth and was courteous and prompt. Will recommend Harris Ford Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Escape

by rcdad2004 on 10/19/2016

I have bought cars from Harris ford for many years. Have to say that this time I put them though a lot. I took a lot of time making up my mine. After this trip to buy a car from Harris Ford, I will say the service was from the salesmen and the management was better than ever. I would recommend the dealership to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
