Rip off dealership
by 01/13/2020on
They are connected to Bill Pierre Ford the king of rip offs. They suck you in and then add nausea. By the time we were done doing the paperwork they had added thousands to the cost of the vehicle in unneeded items. I will never buy from them again even if they have the exact car I want.
Buying an Explorer at Harris Ford
by 06/08/2019on
After researching their online inventory and finding a vehicle and a deal I was interested in, I called on my way to Harris Ford. I was able to hook up with a salesman before I got there to confirm that the particular Explorer I was interested in was still available. I already knew what my trade in was worth and the market value of the Explorer. I had an agreement with Ricky in about half an hour. I was in and out in two and a half hours and it was probably the easiest experience I’ve ever had buying a new car. I have worked with their service dept and parts dept for my 07 Explorer, and will definitely recommend them and new car sales to anyone who needs parts, service, or a new car.
Pricing Lies Online and Over the Phone
by 03/04/2019on
They lie about lease pricing online. They lure you in on the phone and then try to bait and switch when you get there. Don't believe anything they tell you
Great Service MC
by 08/01/2018on
MC always is there to take care of any problems that my car has. He provided excellent service and always with a smile!! My 12 year old car is now starting to show her age and he's always had time to help me out with my questions and given me advice on solutions. Great service MC. Thanks
Great Service Dept
by 07/26/2018on
Your service dept and specifically Danny is second to none. I could not be more pleased with the professionalism and speedy service of your staff. Please pass on my Thank You to Danny!
Ford Escape
by 07/15/2018on
I love my little Escape. It’s the perfect vehicle for me and Danny in service makes sure it stays perfect. The third brake light went out and he had it changed in just a couple hours.
A1 Service
by 07/13/2018on
My service tech/manger "MC" was fantastic....period!
saved vacation
by 07/07/2018on
Had a break down, called servi ce Department even though they were booked they took my car in and repaired it. We were able to head out on vacation as planned. Thank you guys for a job well done and saving my vacation
2012 fiesta
by 07/03/2018on
I really enjoy going to Harris Ford, the service, the car repair and the coffee are all great!
Door post
by 04/16/2018on
Am somewhat disappointed with the recent work done on my MKc. The door retaining hardware was replaced due to corrosion on the pins. New hardware was installed, and two areas on the drivers side door post, the paint was scratched. It was not bought to my attention at the time I picked up the vehicle.
Good service department, but - - -
by 12/26/2017on
The Harris service department is very good, as are most Ford service operations in my experience (I've been driving Fords since 1987-thinking of revisiting that decision); the people are friendly, honest, knowledgeable and helpful. The sales and business side of the organization needs work. Still trying to get a refund for extended maintenance and service plans that I didn't/don't want and didn't get - just got charged for (about $3895). I met with the F&I person (Steve Maxx) and canceled it, as he promised, but it Wells Fargo and the Harris front office didn't get the message, though the service department did - there are NO extended anythings (other than the CPO) on the car. Several lawyer friends told me that this is a not uncommon practice for car dealers - at least some. Proceed with extreme caution; do not sign or agree to anything that 'can be cancelled/fixed later'. Note that Harris and Bill Pierre are the same outfit, though several Harris salespeople will say, 'we're not like those guys'. Nice car (Fusion Titanium) though - heard the Ford will stop making it. Wonder if that goes for its exact European twin, the Mondeo, made by Ford in Germany. Car & Driver thinks the new Accord is the best ever.
Always Please
by 12/24/2017on
I was, and am always, pleased with the service I get at Harris Ford. Thank you Merry Christmas
Sleazy used car salesmen will try to cheat you
by 10/03/2017on
Harris Ford is the best example of "sleazy used car dealer" I've ever experienced. Found a used Certified PreOwned car online using Autotrader and TrueCar at Harris. Price stated $15k plus tax, title, and fees. Contacted the company through a military car buying service. Lo and behold, the rep that contacted me stated that the price was actually $20k plus tax, title, and fees. When I said that was unacceptable and that he had to uphold the advertised price, he stated that I had [his] price and maybe after I come in and test drive, we could negotiate. After some back and forth, I finally got a supervisor to state that the online price was correct and that they would honor the $15k price. Oh, but they needed to tell me, the car doesn't actually qualify as Certified PreOwned because the previous owner modified the frame. The CARFAX stated CPO, Autotrader and TrueCar said CPO, and their own website said CPO. But come on in and test drive a the car. Not a shred of remorse or any form of action plan on how they will correct things. What a horrible bait and switch operation. Slimiest of slimy used car sales practices that gives normal dealerships a bad name. Get everything in writing, start with email, and don't let them trick you. Better yet, AVOID THEM. Quick note: I posted this review on their FB page, and within 2 hours, they removed all their FB reviews. That should show you everything you need to know about their honesty.
Harris Ford Service
by 09/14/2017on
Very professional and quick service, as is the norm at Harris Ford!
My best car-buying experience so far!
by 05/25/2017on
I've purchased at least a dozen new cars in my life time (many of them Ford products), and I have to say that this was, by far, the best car-buying experience I've had to date. The sales and finance staff were all so friendly and welcoming. We were treated with great courtesy and respect the entire time. In fact, our sales team went out of their way to ensure we got a great car at a great price.
2016 Ford Mustang Ecoboost service
by 05/11/2017on
I am totally satisfied with the superior service of Harris Ford's service department. My service advisor, Frank Kilby, is very helpful and delivers an excellent customer service!
Harris Ford Always Treats me Great
by 04/02/2017on
I have had my MKZ for 2 years and only had to go into service a couple times (far less than some of my other vehicles). Every time I go, I feel like a VIP they treat me so well. Danny is awesome. Thanks Danny and thanks Harris Ford!
customer
by 03/20/2017on
I always get fast and friendly servicing for my Escape. I was also bringing my Dodge Caravan in for servicing.
The worst dealership in Washington
by 03/18/2017on
Horrible experience! Bought a used car and with 1 week started getting sick. Car is covered in mold, under carpets, seats and mold growing in the truck. Truck fills with water and flood inside car. Sunroof harness broke and filling overhead with water when it rains. Called salesman several times and he said "let me see what I can do" No return calls from him or manager. Finally, get Gus on the phone and he said well we have a new used car manager and we can't do anything. Will not recommend to anyone. Everyone stay away! Buyers beware. 20k is a hard lesson to learn.
Harris Ford Service
by 03/01/2017on
I had some issues with my escape. Danny in service took great car of my car, answered all my questions, addressed all the concerns, fixed a recall, and even washed my car. It looks brand new. David, the shuttle driver, helped me get back and forth and was courteous and prompt. Will recommend Harris Ford Service.
Escape
by 10/19/2016on
I have bought cars from Harris ford for many years. Have to say that this time I put them though a lot. I took a lot of time making up my mine. After this trip to buy a car from Harris Ford, I will say the service was from the salesmen and the management was better than ever. I would recommend the dealership to anyone.