Harris Ford is the best example of "sleazy used car dealer" I've ever experienced. Found a used Certified PreOwned car online using Autotrader and TrueCar at Harris. Price stated $15k plus tax, title, and fees. Contacted the company through a military car buying service. Lo and behold, the rep that contacted me stated that the price was actually $20k plus tax, title, and fees. When I said that was unacceptable and that he had to uphold the advertised price, he stated that I had [his] price and maybe after I come in and test drive, we could negotiate. After some back and forth, I finally got a supervisor to state that the online price was correct and that they would honor the $15k price. Oh, but they needed to tell me, the car doesn't actually qualify as Certified PreOwned because the previous owner modified the frame. The CARFAX stated CPO, Autotrader and TrueCar said CPO, and their own website said CPO. But come on in and test drive a the car. Not a shred of remorse or any form of action plan on how they will correct things. What a horrible bait and switch operation. Slimiest of slimy used car sales practices that gives normal dealerships a bad name. Get everything in writing, start with email, and don't let them trick you. Better yet, AVOID THEM. Quick note: I posted this review on their FB page, and within 2 hours, they removed all their FB reviews. That should show you everything you need to know about their honesty. Read more