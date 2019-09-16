Land Rover of Tacoma at Fife
Customer Reviews of Land Rover of Tacoma at Fife
Ranger Rover Velar
by 09/16/2019on
This is the second car that we bought from Charles and Jaguar/Land Rover. We were pleased with the process and our purchase. The service department is also excellent when we bring our cars in for service. We probably live closer to another Jaguar/Land Rover dealer but will always drive the few extra miles to Tacoma.
Amazing Sales Experience received from Joe and Chad
by 06/17/2019on
I am updating this review from a 2 Star to a 5 Star to call out the amazing service I received from both the Sales Manager Joe and my Sales Associate Chad. Originally, when first reaching out to Tacoma Land Rover to inquire about a new vehicle, I did not have a great experience but the way Joe handled it and partnered me with Chad who was absolutely fantastic, it really turned my experience around! When I arrived after working with Joe and Chad over the phone, they had the vehicle I was interested in all ready to go along with getting me everything I needed to help stay within my payment range, they truly went above and beyond for me. I have to say, out of leasing/owning 6 vehicles within the past 10 years, it is safe to say hands down Tacoma Land Rover was the first dealership I have ever been to where I was in and out the door with my new car in less than 2 hours which never happens. My previous 2 Audi Leases had me at the Audi Dealership for 6+ hours which is not a great experience. I want to give another huge shout out again to the amazing sales experience I received from both Joe and Chad which I will definitely be returning to Land Rover Tacoma in the future.
Range Rover HSE Purchase
by 04/22/2019on
Great experience with a knowledgeable salesman and a fast easy purchase process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cole Chellin's First Range Rover Sale!
by 08/30/2018on
I am taking a minute to share my experience at Jaquar Land Rover Volvo of Tacoma. I gave this 5 stars, and for good reason. We went to the service department to pick my Range Rover Evoque up from having maintenance done to find out that Cole was no longer my Service Advisor and he had transferred to sales. Cole started out as a behind the scenes mechanic, progressed to a Service Advisor and now to a salesman. Cole knows all of these cars literally inside out and as a salesman, you could not ask for a more pleasurable person to do business with. He handled our transaction with complete professionalism, he ensured that we were 100% comfortable with the deal we were offered and he even went to bat for a better value on our trade-in vehicle without hesitation. The paperwork was done with lightning speed, everything was electronic on a glass desktop and Zena Park, the Finance Manager was excellent as well. I absolutely loved the NO pressure to purchase anything except what we wanted. This by far, has been my best car purchase! Thank you Cole and Zena!
Great experience!!!!!
by 07/04/2018on
We went to Land Rover of Fife to purchase a Range Rover for my wife & we were greeted by a young man name James to find out it was his first day yet he was very helpful and had a great attitude we also meet with Joe the General Sales Mgr of the store they gave us great customer service and wasnt pushy at all ! After the purchase we received more help from another salesman Charles whom was very knowledgeable and also displayed a fantastic attitude!!! All in all just a great experience!!!
Land Rover of Tocama
by 10/10/2017on
While looking for a new vehicle we stopped at Land Rover of Tacoma to see the new Jaguar SUV. Upon arriving we me Chas, after speaking a few minutes he showed us the Discovery HSE. It was the exact vehicle we needed but never considered. After leaving Ches followed up with us over the course of a month, always very polite and answered all of our questions with great detail. When we decided to move forward on the purchase Ches had the process from start to finish streamlined. Truthfully it didn't feel like we we're buying a car and my wife couldn't be happier with her new Land Rover!
Steve Maxwell
by 04/07/2010on
My wife and l live in Southern Oregon and have been looking locally and by internet for our next car for about a month. My wife uses her car for work and she had a long list of features she was looking for in a car that weren't easy to find. When we finally found the right car, it was at Jaguar of Tacoma in Fife almost 400 miles away. We worked with Carl Watts, who was very professional and straightforward. We found the other people at the dealership to be honest, helpful, and unassuming; no misleading statements. I felt we got a quality vehicle that matched exactly what my wife was looking for and then some. Our experience was well worth the 13 hour drive and I would highly recommend this dealership.
Personal, Down to Earth Exceptional Service!
by 06/23/2009on
We know the dealership; this is our second car we have bought from them. We had a Discovery before and I dealt with Clarence Burris. He is very good and you know; there was no high-pressure for us to buy anything. I, in fact, went to him and explained what we wanted in a new vehicle. What you essentially have here is a family situation that allows us to get the car we wanted when we needed it. We are very pleased with Clarence; in fact, I dealt with him quite often. I let him know in advance what we wanted and he was able to locate it for us. When we went to the dealership Clarence had a vehicle out front and ready for us to test drive. In fact, the nice part about it is we were choosing between the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and he let us test drive both with no pressure to go one way or the other. He was extremely knowledgeable and helpful in our decision making process. We finally decided on the Sport for a couple of reasons we are very pleased with it. There was only one problem when we came back to take to take delivery of our Sport that he had located and this had nothing to do with Clarence. For some reason the Sport was stuck in delivery mode and would not go over 25 miles per hour. They were able to remedy this quickly and we are very pleased with both Clarence and our Sport. Carol J.
