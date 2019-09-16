5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We know the dealership; this is our second car we have bought from them. We had a Discovery before and I dealt with Clarence Burris. He is very good and you know; there was no high-pressure for us to buy anything. I, in fact, went to him and explained what we wanted in a new vehicle. What you essentially have here is a family situation that allows us to get the car we wanted when we needed it. We are very pleased with Clarence; in fact, I dealt with him quite often. I let him know in advance what we wanted and he was able to locate it for us. When we went to the dealership Clarence had a vehicle out front and ready for us to test drive. In fact, the nice part about it is we were choosing between the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and he let us test drive both with no pressure to go one way or the other. He was extremely knowledgeable and helpful in our decision making process. We finally decided on the Sport for a couple of reasons we are very pleased with it. There was only one problem when we came back to take to take delivery of our Sport that he had located and this had nothing to do with Clarence. For some reason the Sport was stuck in delivery mode and would not go over 25 miles per hour. They were able to remedy this quickly and we are very pleased with both Clarence and our Sport. Carol J. Read more