Customer Reviews of Valley Buick GMC
Not Good Service
by 12/07/2020on
Very polite, however the service is horrible. If you ask for a detail might want to clarify the exact action included. Went in for multiple problems and the vehicle is worse than it was before i took it in. I called and left a voicemail after i got on road and not one return call. All my safety and electronics are going nuts and or don't work anymore. I will be finding a new dealership for purchase and service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 09/07/2018on
Toby and company really know how to treat a customer, and they are so humble about it. I took my Buick Park Avenue, early model, in for service. The crew there is both professional and courteous, and they handled all problems with class. I will always consult these fine folks whenever I experience difficulty with my vehicle. God bless them all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best in Auburn
by 05/12/2018on
Family oriented and run dealership. Service department is exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Buick Encore
by 09/08/2017on
I was really dreading buying a new car since my experience 18 years ago at another dealership was awful. The entire team at Valley Buick GMC has been amazing I have really enjoyed working with them. I now have fabulous new car and a great new dealership to wor with. I gladly drive out of my way to work with them! Thank you.
Integrity and Experience
by 09/01/2017on
I highly recommend Valley Buick GMC if you're in the market for a new or used car or truck. We worked with Dwayne from Valley for about a week. He was awesome. He spent a lot of time with us going over different vehicles that we were interested in. He asked great questions to better understand our needs and wants, Dwayne went the extra mile to answer many questions we had, we had multiple phone calls, text messages etc.. we kept him very busy. He was always happy to help, and was genuinely interested and present along every step of our car buying experience. My wife was originally looking to trade, and because of Dwayne, we ended up trading both our vehicles and Dwayne got us such a whopping great deal we couldn't say no! Nicole in Finance really made the rest of the process, which can be a real downer, very pleasant and candid. After all was said and done, Dwayne took us on a little tour and introduced us to everyone. One GMC Acadia SLT-1 and a GMC Canyon STL Diesel later! We now have an extended family with Valley, and we couldn't be happier. Valley Buick GMC have a fantastic team of professionals who are committed to making the car buying, car owning, and car maintenance a team event and a real joy.
Oil change
by 08/13/2017on
I wish they had checked the battery the first time. The check list said "maintenance free" but I had to ask them if the battery was still "good". They had to open it up (after finding the correct wrench). The battery was in fact needing replaced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Broken A/C
by 07/07/2017on
Had a broken a/c system when I was just out of warranty, but Jessica in service found the hard-to-find part to get me back on the road again! Great people who work there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 06/21/2017on
A truly Great Experience compared to another dealership. Friendly, knowledgeable, very professional. Would highly recommend.
PRICE IS RIGHT
by 06/18/2017on
This dealership gave me the RIGHT and BEST price the first visit.... And I had done my research extensively. Thank you Brandon for great customer care you provided. Easiest auto transaction in my life...and this is number 24
Amazed once again
by 06/13/2017on
In and out in 30 minutes with diesel pickup oil change and tire rotation. Great staff and very knowledgeable regarding my vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 05/02/2017on
We as a company have chosen Valley Buick GMC for service on our light trucks. We run 7 Silverado out our location. Valley has always been Awesome to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Buick
by 03/18/2017on
I had spent several months looking at new cars. I am not sure why or how but I ended up looking at Buick Regals. I wanted a mid size car with the latest safety features and All Wheel Drive. I shopped around at several dealers including 4 Buick dealers. I liked the cars but they most seemed to have little time to discuss what I wanted or had nothing in stock that matched. Dwayne Pogue of Valley Buick took the time to discuss my desires and then went out of his way to not only look at their inventory but went on line and look at other dealers in the NW that might have a car I wanted. He found one in Easter Washington and I purchased the vehicle. I feel Dwayne went the additional mile to make the deal. I would strongly recommend him if your looking for a vehicle.
Great Experience
by 02/28/2017on
We had a very positive experience! From our test drive to our negotiation, we had no problems at all. Honest and upfront dealership. We did purchase the vehicle we were looking at, and were in and out within 2 hours. All of our questions and then some were answered. Recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent service
by 02/23/2017on
Dwayne was great. He was very friendly and fair. I had 3 cars I wanted to look at, one on his dealership. He walked us through the car and quickly got the keys for our test drive. Once we returned I informed him I needed to drive 2 other cars elsewhere. He was not rude or pushy about us leaving to try other cars. We went and drove the other cars and although I really liked them it came down to the customer service and treatment we were given that made us return to Valley GMC. He allowed me to make an informed decision of what I wanted, not having it pushed on me. The sales manager Nicole was also wonderful and did not push for all the extras but allowed me to look over the options and again make my own decisions without pressure or pushing. Best car buying experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
SALES REVIEW
by 02/12/2017on
I was very impressed with the service provided by Dwayne Pogue. He truly cares about his client's needs and goes above and beyond to ensure their satisfaction!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly amazing experience, start to finish!
by 02/01/2017on
From researching vehicles to test driving vehicles to discussing trade values and understanding total costs, the sales team we worked with were welcoming, incredibly knowledgeable, and understanding of our decision-making process. Everyone we talked to could provide clear answers to all questions, and explain in plain English the different features between models. We are now the proud owners of a beautiful GMC Acadia, and would highly recommend working with the Valley team. We will be return customers for sure!
Great Experience Buying Truck at Valley Buick GMC
by 11/20/2016on
We bought our 2016 GMC Sierra Denali 2500 standard bed truck at Valley Buick GMC because my wife and I were treated with respect by all the staff there, which is the same great experience we had buying a travel trailer several years ago at Valley RV (same ownership). When buying our new truck, Dwayne Pogue provided us with excellent service. He was very knowledgeable and guided us to the best truck to fit what we were looking for. We most appreciated that the entire staff at Valley Buick GMC did not pressure us in any way, letting us take our time to make a decision over several days to make sure we were making the right decision. There were none of the pressure tactics and games that sales people at other dealers tried to play on us to influence us to buy immediately and buy a truck they wanted to clear instead of what we wanted. It was a very good experience at Valley Buick GMC and we highly recommend them to others.
All out to get what I needed
by 10/04/2016on
Ordered several items for my new Acadia. Bill in parts went the extra mile to make the items works for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/14/2016on
I was very pleased with the friendliness, professionalism, and courtesy shown to me during my purchase of a new Verano. All of my questions were answered and my tight time frame was taken into account by everyone at the dealership. Thanks Lauren for all of your help. :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 07/27/2016on
Very friendly and professional Carl in service great guy highly recommend this dealership. .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Use extreme caution
by 08/30/2011on
Forgot to lube a pickup truck with 13 fittings, overcharged I had to point it out. Will want to fix a lot more than you want
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
