I highly recommend Valley Buick GMC if you're in the market for a new or used car or truck. We worked with Dwayne from Valley for about a week. He was awesome. He spent a lot of time with us going over different vehicles that we were interested in. He asked great questions to better understand our needs and wants, Dwayne went the extra mile to answer many questions we had, we had multiple phone calls, text messages etc.. we kept him very busy. He was always happy to help, and was genuinely interested and present along every step of our car buying experience. My wife was originally looking to trade, and because of Dwayne, we ended up trading both our vehicles and Dwayne got us such a whopping great deal we couldn't say no! Nicole in Finance really made the rest of the process, which can be a real downer, very pleasant and candid. After all was said and done, Dwayne took us on a little tour and introduced us to everyone. One GMC Acadia SLT-1 and a GMC Canyon STL Diesel later! We now have an extended family with Valley, and we couldn't be happier. Valley Buick GMC have a fantastic team of professionals who are committed to making the car buying, car owning, and car maintenance a team event and a real joy. Read more