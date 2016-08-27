Hinshaw's Honda
Rude & Disrespectful & Foul language
Called about a used vehicle and was willing to buy car today. Kenny gave me a song and dance about car and no facts. Would not speak to manager and wanted me to drive over an hour to discuss car. He made slurs about my family not being nice because we cared about the price. When he thought i was on hold he and his sales partner called me a [non-permissible content removed]. I asked to speak to general manager and another sales manager got on the line and told me that he would pass it on to the General Manager about the foul language and treatment, and Maybe, maybe, I would get a call back in a week. The GM was currently busy. This is a car that we have been researching for months and know everyone offered in all of washington and Idaho. I was treated like I was an idiot because I was female and I wanted to talk "business" about purchasing the actual vehicle and not about the run around of purchasing. Then to be called a derogatory name and told the dealership reputation and the General Manager's reputation did not care. I was specifically told by kenny that he would keep selling cars and making money no matter what he said to me ([non-permissible content removed]...and that I was mean). I have purchased many cars over the years and have friends and family with dealerships, and I have never been treated so rudely and with such disrespect or disregard. I would tell anyone to buy any place else, even if the car of their dreams was at this dealership. Poorest service I have ever encountered in any buying process of any type. Too bad the General Manager does not care about his reputation with Honda. I will be making a formal complaint with Honda and the region regarding this dealership and the specific Sales "Manager" Kenny.
Why go anywhere else?
We are a Honda family. Have taken our four Hondas to Hinshaws for as long as I can remember. The service personnel are courteous and greet me like I am part of the family. I thoroughly trust them with my vehicles. Each time the service is provided as promised and the repairs are always done right the first time. You can really count on Hinshaws to treat you and your vehicles right. We have a 2000, 2002 and 2008 Civic. All are running like new. You won't regret trusting Hinshaws for all you Honda service needs.
2014 CRV EXL White Pearl
Comfort, vision and options were exactly what we wanted.
Great car, price and service.
Becki W., our Salesperson, made the experience go smooth and easy. She found the perfect car for us and it fit our budget. We are so happy with it and our service.
Professional and Helpful
I went to four Honda dealerships before choosing Hinshaw. Their customer service was fantastic. Cheryl was professional and knowledge. The finance manager Daniel got me a great rate and was a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend Hinshaw.
Pleasant buying experience
I talked to Cheryl K. over txts about a honda insight that I found on craigslist. She answered all of my questions directly. I came by in a few days and she greeted me as we arrived. Zero sales pitch. Had I received even a hint of any sales tactic i would of left as I did a week prior to another dealer. Good job everyone. I will mention that Mike at the sales department is great and an extra special thanks to Victor for helping me get my badge from my car car after service hours.(Left car overnight for service).
Great used truck purchase!
Great selection of used vehicles of all makes with easy access from freeway. We found all the sales staff to be welcoming and ready without being pushy. Working with Cheryl made the whole process quick and easy.
superb customer service
I was experiencing a minor mechanical issue with my 2013 Accord EX and thankfully this was 100% covered under factory warranty. My Accord was not purchased from Hinshaw's but John from service provided me with a service loaner at no charge. Any warranty issue can be complicated, John made several calls on my behalf to Honda and promptly notified me of all developments. Everything was resolved and exceeded my expectations. I will personally recommend Hinshaw's to anyone that is in the market for a Honda. (or just needs an oil change).
Excellent customer service
Cheryl K. was an awesome saleswoman! The customer service was excellent! We had difficulties with financing and she continued to help us until the deal was sealed! She was honest, diligent and a pleasure to work with!
Quick and easy buying experience
I worked with Cheryl K. and she was great. I called around telling dealers what I was looking for and she promised that if I came in she would make it worth my while and she did not disappoint. I have dealt with dealers a few times and my father-in-law likes to say "I am not looking for the best deal, just a fair one" and this is what I got from them. Very happy with the negotiation process! It didn't involve you talking to the sales person, they go back to finance and back to you about 20 times. We reached a number within 15-20mins and finalized the deal within the hour. I came back next day to fill out paper and it was done. That easy. I do not work for any car dealer (I'm sure something a dealer would say lol) but can't stress enough how happy I was with the process and the people there.
Great Dealership
This is the second Honda that was purchased from Hinshaw's Honda in the last year by our family. We were looking for a new car this time and Cheryl was assisting us. We ended up purchasing a 2014 CR-V last Monday. The nice thing I noticed is that after the sale was done, I was not forgotten, I've received emails from Cheryl asking if I need any assistance with setting up anything in my car and all sorts of follow ups. Very pleased over all.
Great Buying Experience
When I was having issues with my previous vehicle, I went to Hinshaw's and worked with Becki who helped my wife and I a week before find a car for my mother-in-law. The experience was painless and Becki was extremely helpful and knowledgeable (even though she did not know what the "W" button was for on the Volvo). This time around she gave me an amazing deal on a Pontiac. The car did have some minor issues but Becki and Monty made sure to take care of those issues for me without any hassle. I highly recommend Hinshaw's for a smooth and stress free car buying experience! ~ Jon
Fabulous service!
Came in on Friday to just browse used cars to see what was out there. Cheryl helped me through the process and offered good advice without being pushy like a lot of sales people are. I looked at other lots but ended up coming back to Hinshaw's because Cheryl was so helpful. I just got the keys to my 2007 black Honda CR-V and couldn't be happier!
New car and new friend!
I love my new 2013 CR-V! Cheryl was so great helping me find the perfect car. There was no pressure as I changed my mind so many times with which one I wanted! She was so helpful, it was like shopping with an old friend.
Happy Customers! (Go see Becki!)
We had a great experience with Becki W. at Hinshaw's Honda of Auburn. We spent a few hours with Becki looking at the various cars in their used inventory. We test drove a couple Accords & but looked inside of close to a dozen of them. After we decided upon a car, Becki negotiated a great deal for us. We are so thrilled with our new car!
Second great experience with Hinshaw's Honda
CHARLES F. was my salesperson, I would recommend him to anyone.
Great Staff
Found the small truck I was looking for and got some great help and advice on the purchase. They seemed busy but still got me on the road within an hour.
Worst Sales Experience of my Life
On 7/20/2012, I purchased a Civic EX-L. Because of how a sales manager Jessie handled my situation, it was by far the worst purchasing experience of my life. This was due to complete lack of compassion, human dignity, sensitivity, and customer service Jessie displayed. In the end, I was an unsatisfied customer. In this case, the sale of the vehicle trumped customer service in a way that I have never experienced before. We had to make a quick decision because I was leaving for a 5 day business trip the next day, my wife didn't have a car, was 26 weeks pregnant, and we had just moved to the area 2 weeks prior from Ohio. In addition, we didn't have furniture due to major issue with United Van lines. We had been sleeping on an air mattress for close to 2 weeks. The delivery of my car was also delayed by 2 weeks. We had no transportation, no furniture, a weeks' worth of clothes. As you can imagine, we were in a highly stressful situation for a family who just moved across the country with no friends or family in the area. And to top it all off, I had to leave the next morning for a 5 day business trip, and my wife needed transportation. We settled on the EX-L without navigation even though it wasn't exactly what we wanted. My wife needed navigation as we had just moved to the area. We were not keen on using a Garmin, as they are less convenient and in many ways can be a catalyst to car burglary and break-ins. The dealership was closing for the evening, and I signed paperwork for the car but didn't take delivery of the vehicle. The vehicle had to be brought in from another dealership. The next morning, Renton Honda called us back and notified us that they in fact could meet our pricing needs for the EX-L with navigation for $25,500 out the door. My wife and I were very excited because having navigation in the dash of the car was extremely important to my wife. We came from a city where car break- ins were quite common, and we also knew that civics were commonly targeted for theft. After getting the call from Renton Honda, I called Hinshaw Honda back to see if something could be done. I informed the Sales Manager Jessie at Hinshaw of our incredibly difficult move and situation. manufacturer. I wanted to stay with Honda. Jessie informed me that it didn't I explained to Jessie that another Honda dealership was able to meet our needs and asked if he could work something out to match it. Otherwise, I wanted to get the car we wanted at the price we wanted from Honda, regardless of the dealership. He instructed me to come in and speak with him about it. I immediately drove to the dealership. Jessie was not very sympathetic or flexible over the phone. After meeting with Jessie, I explained my family's situation & struggle moving to Seattle and my timeline. Jessie provided absolutely no sympathy or care for my situation and told me that all he could do is find another vehicle and charge me the difference. He said that if he matched Renton's price he would be losing money. Jessie didn't want to lose money. I asked Jessie why something between the Honda dealerships couldn't be done? I wasn't trying to take my business to another matter that Renton was a Honda dealership. Jessie informed me that each dealership is different and in no way shape or form the same. I didn't quite understand how this could be. Jessie told me that the car I had signed paperwork for the night before should be good enough and that it was a good deal. Jessie informed me that I should be happy with the car and that Hinshaw had done "nothing wrong. Jessie didn't want to lose money. I told him that I felt like he was putting the sale of the car ahead of our unique customer needs and ahead of customer service. He had the ability to make the situation right, but he chose not to. I have never had a sales person display such a complete disregard for a customer especially given our unique circumstances. It's amazing to me that this could happen between two Honda dealerships. I wasn't trying to take my business to a competitor. My request for help was made within the Honda brand of dealerships, the Honda family of dealerships. What I have learned is that if Honda cares about customer service, not all of its dealerships are adhering to the standard set by the Corporate Honda brand. I will end with an excerpt directly from the Honda corporate website "Our products are available the world over and we take seriously the responsibility to not just meet, but to exceed the expectations of our customers and ourselves. To do this requires bright minds, close teamwork and a commitment to fulfill our dreams. Does this sound like you?' Perhaps the sales management staff should begin asking themselves those same questions
Honest Upfront
Friendly sales staff upfront with cost and the fact they also need to make money. Fair trade in value. Overall good experience.
great service
Sean and Gary were very patient trying to help us the best they could.
Best Holiday Gift Ever!
When my Accord was totaled because of a deer, I drove over 1000 miles from another state to find a car. I knew Hinshaw's Honda was reputable and would not take advantage of me. As a single mother, this is important to me. My salesperson came in on his day off to accommodate my schedule. This is the best holiday present I've given myself ever!
