On 7/20/2012, I purchased a Civic EX-L. Because of how a sales manager Jessie handled my situation, it was by far the worst purchasing experience of my life. This was due to complete lack of compassion, human dignity, sensitivity, and customer service Jessie displayed. In the end, I was an unsatisfied customer. In this case, the sale of the vehicle trumped customer service in a way that I have never experienced before. We had to make a quick decision because I was leaving for a 5 day business trip the next day, my wife didn't have a car, was 26 weeks pregnant, and we had just moved to the area 2 weeks prior from Ohio. In addition, we didn't have furniture due to major issue with United Van lines. We had been sleeping on an air mattress for close to 2 weeks. The delivery of my car was also delayed by 2 weeks. We had no transportation, no furniture, a weeks' worth of clothes. As you can imagine, we were in a highly stressful situation for a family who just moved across the country with no friends or family in the area. And to top it all off, I had to leave the next morning for a 5 day business trip, and my wife needed transportation. We settled on the EX-L without navigation even though it wasn't exactly what we wanted. My wife needed navigation as we had just moved to the area. We were not keen on using a Garmin, as they are less convenient and in many ways can be a catalyst to car burglary and break-ins. The dealership was closing for the evening, and I signed paperwork for the car but didn't take delivery of the vehicle. The vehicle had to be brought in from another dealership. The next morning, Renton Honda called us back and notified us that they in fact could meet our pricing needs for the EX-L with navigation for $25,500 out the door. My wife and I were very excited because having navigation in the dash of the car was extremely important to my wife. We came from a city where car break- ins were quite common, and we also knew that civics were commonly targeted for theft. After getting the call from Renton Honda, I called Hinshaw Honda back to see if something could be done. I informed the Sales Manager Jessie at Hinshaw of our incredibly difficult move and situation. manufacturer. I wanted to stay with Honda. Jessie informed me that it didn't I explained to Jessie that another Honda dealership was able to meet our needs and asked if he could work something out to match it. Otherwise, I wanted to get the car we wanted at the price we wanted from Honda, regardless of the dealership. He instructed me to come in and speak with him about it. I immediately drove to the dealership. Jessie was not very sympathetic or flexible over the phone. After meeting with Jessie, I explained my family's situation & struggle moving to Seattle and my timeline. Jessie provided absolutely no sympathy or care for my situation and told me that all he could do is find another vehicle and charge me the difference. He said that if he matched Renton's price he would be losing money. Jessie didn't want to lose money. I asked Jessie why something between the Honda dealerships couldn't be done? I wasn't trying to take my business to another matter that Renton was a Honda dealership. Jessie informed me that each dealership is different and in no way shape or form the same. I didn't quite understand how this could be. Jessie told me that the car I had signed paperwork for the night before should be good enough and that it was a good deal. Jessie informed me that I should be happy with the car and that Hinshaw had done "nothing wrong. Jessie didn't want to lose money. I told him that I felt like he was putting the sale of the car ahead of our unique customer needs and ahead of customer service. He had the ability to make the situation right, but he chose not to. I have never had a sales person display such a complete disregard for a customer especially given our unique circumstances. It's amazing to me that this could happen between two Honda dealerships. I wasn't trying to take my business to a competitor. My request for help was made within the Honda brand of dealerships, the Honda family of dealerships. What I have learned is that if Honda cares about customer service, not all of its dealerships are adhering to the standard set by the Corporate Honda brand. I will end with an excerpt directly from the Honda corporate website "Our products are available the world over and we take seriously the responsibility to not just meet, but to exceed the expectations of our customers and ourselves. To do this requires bright minds, close teamwork and a commitment to fulfill our dreams. Does this sound like you?' Perhaps the sales management staff should begin asking themselves those same questions Read more