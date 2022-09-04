5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am a busy working Mom and needed a vehicle to transport my very active family. I decided that I wanted a mid-size SUV, but didn't really know what to buy. Initially, I found it exciting going to different dealerships test driving SUVs but after a while...it started to get frustrating. About half way through the process, I decided that I wanted a VW Atlas. I had never owned a VW before, but my boyfriend has a VW and convinced me that this was the brand for me to try. I knew exactly what I wanted a CPO, low miles, 2019, and any color but white. Well, that was like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Due to COVID-19, all the CPO Atlas seem to vanish from my area, so we began our quest to find this "magical" SUV. I went to 5 dealerships in my area and surrounding areas- even travelling an hour and a half away to find this Atlas only to be disappointed that the vehicle promised was 13,000 miles over what was advertised. That dealership let me leave without even caring about what we had been through. On our last attempt, we found that Lindsay VW of Dulles had a VW Atlas that fit all my criteria. Admittedly, I was skeptical after coming from the other dealership a day prior, but my boyfriend, encouraged me to give it a chance and if it didn't work, we'd look for something else. So, on that Sunday, we spoke to Bill over the phone he said even though they were closing that he'd stay and wait for us. We live 40 minutes away, but drove there hoping that they had what I was looking for. We were greeted by Bill who immediately showed us the truck, got us a test drive, and went over the numbers (three times for me). He was never pushy, but patient, he engaged us in small talk while we waited and was honest about what he could do. He never once looked at his watch or said he had to leave even though we were there for over 2 hours past closing. He showed that he was genuinely interested in getting me into the vehicle that I wanted. He and Sean Deal, his Manager, even allowed us to talk it over privately. They didn't crowd or collectively pressure us. So, after some deliberation and some hard questions asked and answered...I decided to purchase the 2019 VW Atlas. Not only did Bill meet us the next day(which was his day off) but he took time to show us some other little nuisances that I hadn't seen at the other dealerships that I visited. Also, the Finance guy, Tee Moore, was great too. He explained everything and was patient with my questions and ensured that I walked out there with the price I was quoted...so for me...Yes! the 6th time was a charm! This dealership exceeded my expectations and I will definitely recommend Lindsay VW to my friends and family. Try this dealership out...you'll definitely be impressed.