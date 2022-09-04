Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles
Another great experience at lindsay VW
by 04/09/2022on
This is the 3rd car that my family has bought from Bob Derby at Lindsay VW. Each experience has gotten easier. This time around I spoke to Bob before hand about what we were looking for. He did all of the work to put together a list of cars available and also cars that would be coming in during the next month. We chose a car that was about 3 weeks away from being delivered. The car came in exactly on time and was exactly what was promised. Thank you again Bob for making things so easy!
Another great experience at lindsay VW
by 04/09/2022on
This is the 3rd car that my family has bought from Bob Derby at Lindsay VW. Each experience has gotten easier. This time around I spoke to Bob before hand about what we were looking for. He did all of the work to put together a list of cars available and also cars that would be coming in during the next month. We chose a car that was about 3 weeks away from being delivered. The car came in exactly on time and was exactly what was promised. Thank you again Bob for making things so easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bob Derby/Lindsay VW Dulles, VA
by 12/24/2021on
We were fairly certain we knew what car we wanted and had several appointments to test drive pretty much anything but a VW Passat. On a whim, we decided to check out an Audi A4 and 2018 Passat at the Lindsay Volkswagen in Dulles before our first appointment, and the Passat did not disappoint. We decided against the Camry SE and went back to the VW dealership and fell in love with our beautiful 2018 Passat. Bob Derby at the Lindsay VW in Dulles was great to work with, and he made our first car buying experience seamless and enjoyable. Issam, the next available finance guy, was also a pro's pro. We were very lucky we stumbled on our new Passat, and we will be loyal Lindsay VW customers for many years. Jerry, the GM, runs a fantastic operation and we could not be happier with our first, new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Al Singh at VW
by 10/31/2021on
I want to recommend Al Singh as your salesman, he really listened all my needs and provide me a honest feedback about the options. He always was delighted during the whole process. You will not lose your time with him. Thanks Al
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Best car buying experience
by 10/29/2021on
We would like to thank Al Singh from Lindsay VW of Dulles. His matter-of-fact approach, helpful suggestions, and knowledge of the cars made this an outstanding experience. We visited the dealership several times and he was always friendly and courteous and at no time did we feel pressured. We look forward to recommending Al to any of our friends who are looking to buy a car. As the title says, this was our best car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Beware of Bad Business Practices
by 09/25/2021on
While I had good experience working with Juan Torres, the overall experience was not. The dealership did not honor it's written TrueCar offer to me or its contract with the TrueCar organization. Their written price for the vehicle I wanted to purchase came with no disclaimer that the price would only be honored if I financed through Lindsay's preferred lenders. Only when I sat down to make the buy did this come up and was pointed to their website disclaimer stating that some prices listed "may" require financing through preferred lenders. But guess what, my price was not the website price because of my credit union membership. I ended having to pay a "penalty" of $1000 for not financing with dealership preferred lenders which would have meant twice as much higher interest rate than I was able to obtain from my credit union. So, beware...paying by cash or having your own financing will mean paying more for car than you need to. It's a bad business practice that people might want to consider before buying from this group.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent customer service !
by 07/23/2021on
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles Has excellent customer service! We drove a couple hours to look at vehicle and the sales rep named Bob was super informative before we made the long trip. He made the process easy. He is an honest sales representative and we would definitely buy again for here. We are loving our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Unfinished work, no call back, no communication at all
by 07/10/2021on
This will be the last time I'll take my car for service at Lindsay VW. My service advisor, David G Strauch, was the worst communicator and terrible at follow through. I went in for my 50k service, VA inspection, some suspension noise and clicking noise coming from behind the glove box which I already had troubleshot for them as the recirculation motor. The young lady that helped me initially was nice and pleasant, I just wish I got a different Service advisor. I took in my car at 10:30am. 50k service is a simple one so at 2:20pm, I responded to the text I received from their system if there were any updates. No Response. I called and left him a voice mail. No response. At 5:30pm I receive a call saying my car is ready. I had to ask about my other issues which seemed like they were ignored when he told me that he had to get warranty approval. Ok, thats reasonable. But I had to ask him about it and it was a 6 hour wait for what is essentially an oil change and Inspection. Now I'm waiting for a call back about my warranty work. Of course there is no call back. I get a text asking how my service was. I said "Unfinished". Anna said they'll have David call me. No call back. Its 3 weeks later and no call back, no update. I'll have another dealer take care of my problem and services in the future. Probably won't be buying my next VW from Lindsay either.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My 4th car purchase here, I drive 100 miles to go to Lindsay VW Sterling!
by 06/29/2021on
This is the fourth car purchase of mine from VW Lindsay in Sterling. And I drive over 100 miles from the Eastern Shore in Maryland to buy from them Everyone this time, always the case in my past purchases, was incredibly easy to work with, on terms and responsiveness: Tabish Termizi who was my salesman, Sean Cho in finance, and Jerry Holloway, the General Manager in my follow up. I also want to say a word about their physical space, which is a pleasure to be in, not cramped, but not overwhelming either. Just a great experience. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Professional excellent follow through
by 06/22/2021on
Salesperson Jeff Hever provided a very professional sales experience for me. No pressure just answers and delivered us a really nice used pre-certified VW Golf. They were looking out for us versus just selling us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Ask for Juan Torres
by 11/24/2020on
Our sales guy Juan Torres went above and beyond with helping us get the car we wanted and helping abide with COVID-19 restrictions. Excellent service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Seamless, Impressive Sales Experience
by 11/13/2020on
I worked with Bob Derby and he is a pleasure to deal with. What a gentleman and a true professional. The dealership is truly focused on turning you into a repeat customer instead of just making this one deal. They treat you fairly and respectfully and I truly appreciate that. I'd recommend him and the dealership at large to anyone in the market for a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Outstanding Sales Associate!!!
by 09/08/2020on
Absolutely marvelous service by the sales associate, Juan, who patiently escorted us through the entire car purchase process. I hope Lindsay has more like him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
6th times a charm! Dealership exceeded my expectations
by 07/09/2020on
I am a busy working Mom and needed a vehicle to transport my very active family. I decided that I wanted a mid-size SUV, but didn't really know what to buy. Initially, I found it exciting going to different dealerships test driving SUVs but after a while...it started to get frustrating. About half way through the process, I decided that I wanted a VW Atlas. I had never owned a VW before, but my boyfriend has a VW and convinced me that this was the brand for me to try. I knew exactly what I wanted a CPO, low miles, 2019, and any color but white. Well, that was like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Due to COVID-19, all the CPO Atlas seem to vanish from my area, so we began our quest to find this "magical" SUV. I went to 5 dealerships in my area and surrounding areas- even travelling an hour and a half away to find this Atlas only to be disappointed that the vehicle promised was 13,000 miles over what was advertised. That dealership let me leave without even caring about what we had been through. On our last attempt, we found that Lindsay VW of Dulles had a VW Atlas that fit all my criteria. Admittedly, I was skeptical after coming from the other dealership a day prior, but my boyfriend, encouraged me to give it a chance and if it didn't work, we'd look for something else. So, on that Sunday, we spoke to Bill over the phone he said even though they were closing that he'd stay and wait for us. We live 40 minutes away, but drove there hoping that they had what I was looking for. We were greeted by Bill who immediately showed us the truck, got us a test drive, and went over the numbers (three times for me). He was never pushy, but patient, he engaged us in small talk while we waited and was honest about what he could do. He never once looked at his watch or said he had to leave even though we were there for over 2 hours past closing. He showed that he was genuinely interested in getting me into the vehicle that I wanted. He and Sean Deal, his Manager, even allowed us to talk it over privately. They didn’t crowd or collectively pressure us. So, after some deliberation and some hard questions asked and answered...I decided to purchase the 2019 VW Atlas. Not only did Bill meet us the next day(which was his day off) but he took time to show us some other little nuisances that I hadn't seen at the other dealerships that I visited. Also, the Finance guy, Tee Moore, was great too. He explained everything and was patient with my questions and ensured that I walked out there with the price I was quoted...so for me...Yes! the 6th time was a charm! This dealership exceeded my expectations and I will definitely recommend Lindsay VW to my friends and family. Try this dealership out...you'll definitely be impressed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I Second It. Excellent!
by 04/26/2020on
I initially was introduced to Rajesh Mishra back in February when I started my initial hunt for my CPO "VW" vehicle. Raj made a great impression which lasted with me until this April. He is very helpful, while never pushy, and never attempted to "push" me into something I really did not want. Fast forward to April when my target VW vehicle did appear at VW Sterling, I quickly reached out to Raj. Please Note: Out of all the "dealer"ships I've been to (from Lexus to BMW to awful Koons Toyota), I've never witnessed such prompt, quick, and good customer service. Even at these "higher end" places, they tend to be overly slow and not too eager to "work" for your attention. In summary, the VW vehicle sold itself but I asked for and wanted Raj whom I highly recommend. He will work for you while not over bear you with "sales tactics". I appreciated the attention I received before and after the "sale" (which is between the buyer and sales manager anyway). Even if there is a non-VW vehicle I am looking at, I will still ask for Raj. Great facility/ waiting area too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent!!
by 03/19/2020on
We purchased a used vehicle for my daughter from Salesman John Mule. The entire process was smooth and efficient from beginning to end. The entire team at Lindsay is knowledge, friendly, and didn’t push at all. Easily the best car buying experience I’ve ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Wonderful Experience!
by 11/26/2019on
I just bought a used Audi from Haben at Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles and am very happy with my experience. Haben is professional, very nice, not at all pushy and very patient. I would highly recommend buying from her. Honestly this was the best buying experience I’ve had. The financing person did not try to overly pressure me which was a nice and refreshing change from my last experience at another dealer where I almost walked out. All in all, a very relaxing and professional experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Sales Review
by 09/13/2019on
My auto buying with Lindsay VW was an excellent. Bob Derby took time to demonstrate the various features of the VW Jetta and tailored a car that meets the needs of our household.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
For the Best Customer Experience Go to Lindsay Volkswagen and ask for Brad
by 08/11/2019on
From my first virtual interaction to my in person meeting with Brad Burke, he has made sure to give me the best customer service experience. He is not into haggling people and represented Volkswagen with integrity. I came in with three kids and the time spent was not stressful and not a lot of waiting. This office is phenomenal and not into wasting your time. Highly recommend and sending all of my Volkswagen lover friends and family members to Brad!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 MDX
by 08/04/2019on
Brad Burke is the best salesman! He was very knowledgeable about the MDX and treated my little kids respectfully and gave them snacks and drinks. Thanks Brad for such a great sales experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2019 GTI
by 05/13/2019on
Had a really great buying experience at Lindsay. Brad was really helpful and friendly from the very beginning. Since he was a VW owner himself, his enthusiasm and knowledge about the vehicles really showed. Everyone treated us like great friends when they were assisting with part of the process, even if they weren't our direct sales person. It didn't feel like there was any competition between anyone and they were all happy to help and proud VW owners themselves. Josh and Debbie were very helpful during our process. Even in the service department, everyone was really friendly and Marco immediately bonded over my new GTI. It made the exciting car buying experience even more fun. Would definitely recommend to anyone looking to buy a vehicle there. I believe they offer the fairest price and the best service, hands down.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent
by 05/08/2019on
Brad Burke was helpful and considerate. He understood my needs and delivered a vehicle that exceeded my expectations.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments