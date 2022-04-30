Customer Reviews of Haley Toyota
Love Haley!
by 04/30/2022on
You guys are always great. The customer service, knowledge, and all around help. My go-to for vehicles.
Jelly bears?
by 05/12/2022on
Someone left a corner of a candy packet in my car. I drive 100 miles a day and I tried to keep my car is clean as possible but I take it in the service and somebody else leaves trash in it. I've never eaten or have bought jelly bears in my life but that's what's been left in my car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thumbs up Haley Toyota
by 05/12/2022on
Very quick appointment times. Corresponding with me through the day via text messaging. Vehicle was ready on time, no delay. Facility is very clean, staff and associates very friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Camry Hybrid
by 05/11/2022on
The work was done on schedule, and they re-set the car to my settings after the work was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with Haley Toyota
by 05/11/2022on
Since my purchase, Haley has taken excellent care of my vehicle. I am so happy I got my Rav4 from them. They will be the only dealership I will ever use in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Kerry Garman
by 05/05/2022on
Timely and provided with oil change mailing coupon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good to go
by 05/04/2022on
Quick to check in, ample waiting area and refreshments available
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service
by 05/04/2022on
very friendly and acceptable wait time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and value
by 05/04/2022on
Friendly customer service people, all my questions were answered, and they have a shuttle option so I didn't have to cancel my whole day while my car was serviced.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2019 4Runner
by 04/30/2022on
Nice staff, comfortable waiting area, price was as quoted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Camry
by 04/30/2022on
Work is excellent; and staff is great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Found me what I was searching for.
by 04/30/2022on
Dave and Anthony knew what I was in the market for and reached out as soon as it became available. Greatly appreciated!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Wonderful Employees
by 04/30/2022on
Nathan wonderful as usual
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent sales team
by 04/30/2022on
Very pleasant to work with BJ Edwards! He did everything he could to get us vehicle, working with our down payment needs and answered all my questions and concerns. I’m from out of state and he made it possible for me to help daughter acquire used car at great price! Shopped for days and BJ is the only sales representative to actually call me to help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2010 Tundra inspection
by 04/29/2022on
Good folks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend Haley for staff
by 04/28/2022on
quick service of car and state inspection Mary is always great in customer service!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Haley Toyota of Roanoke
by 04/23/2022on
We shopped around online and Haley Toyota had the most available inventory compared to other dealerships. We called ahead of time to set an appointment and we were greeted with care as soon as we walked in. Anthony McCain was our salesman and he was great. We didn’t feel pressured and he took our concerns into account when it came to buying our vehicle. The process was overall smooth.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
20,000 mile check
by 04/23/2022on
Patty Dietrich is a great service rep, she is always very helpful and understands any concerns that you may have.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Haley Toyota
by 04/23/2022on
You did a great job. I was impressed with the entire team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Toyota Avalon maintenance check-up
by 04/22/2022on
Appointment scheduled in advance. Car was taken immediately after arrival. Paperwork was completed efficiently. Wait time was reasonable. All staff is extremely courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Haley- 04/21/22
by 04/22/2022on
Friendly and expert staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
