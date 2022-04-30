Skip to main content
Haley Toyota

Haley Toyota
Exterior of Haley Toyota of Roanoke
1530 Courtland Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Haley Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
4.89 out of 5 stars(2699)
Recommend: Yes (800) No (10)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love Haley!

by Lindsay on 04/30/2022

You guys are always great. The customer service, knowledge, and all around help. My go-to for vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

2699 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jelly bears?

by Trix on 05/12/2022

Someone left a corner of a candy packet in my car. I drive 100 miles a day and I tried to keep my car is clean as possible but I take it in the service and somebody else leaves trash in it. I've never eaten or have bought jelly bears in my life but that's what's been left in my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Thumbs up Haley Toyota

by John on 05/12/2022

Very quick appointment times. Corresponding with me through the day via text messaging. Vehicle was ready on time, no delay. Facility is very clean, staff and associates very friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2016 Camry Hybrid

by Jane on 05/11/2022

The work was done on schedule, and they re-set the car to my settings after the work was done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Happy with Haley Toyota

by Melinda on 05/11/2022

Since my purchase, Haley has taken excellent care of my vehicle. I am so happy I got my Rav4 from them. They will be the only dealership I will ever use in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Kerry Garman

by Kerry on 05/05/2022

Timely and provided with oil change mailing coupon.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good to go

by Ken on 05/04/2022

Quick to check in, ample waiting area and refreshments available

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

service

by Paul on 05/04/2022

very friendly and acceptable wait time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and value

by Elizabeth on 05/04/2022

Friendly customer service people, all my questions were answered, and they have a shuttle option so I didn't have to cancel my whole day while my car was serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2019 4Runner

by Robert on 04/30/2022

Nice staff, comfortable waiting area, price was as quoted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Toyota Camry

by Anthony on 04/30/2022

Work is excellent; and staff is great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Found me what I was searching for.

by John on 04/30/2022

Dave and Anthony knew what I was in the market for and reached out as soon as it became available. Greatly appreciated!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Wonderful Employees

by Sandra on 04/30/2022

Nathan wonderful as usual

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales team

by Nellie on 04/30/2022

Very pleasant to work with BJ Edwards! He did everything he could to get us vehicle, working with our down payment needs and answered all my questions and concerns. I’m from out of state and he made it possible for me to help daughter acquire used car at great price! Shopped for days and BJ is the only sales representative to actually call me to help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2010 Tundra inspection

by James on 04/29/2022

Good folks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recommend Haley for staff

by JWOC on 04/28/2022

quick service of car and state inspection Mary is always great in customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Haley Toyota of Roanoke

by Jacob_2022 on 04/23/2022

We shopped around online and Haley Toyota had the most available inventory compared to other dealerships. We called ahead of time to set an appointment and we were greeted with care as soon as we walked in. Anthony McCain was our salesman and he was great. We didn’t feel pressured and he took our concerns into account when it came to buying our vehicle. The process was overall smooth.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

20,000 mile check

by Chris on 04/23/2022

Patty Dietrich is a great service rep, she is always very helpful and understands any concerns that you may have.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Haley Toyota

by William on 04/23/2022

You did a great job. I was impressed with the entire team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Toyota Avalon maintenance check-up

by Gloria on 04/22/2022

Appointment scheduled in advance. Car was taken immediately after arrival. Paperwork was completed efficiently. Wait time was reasonable. All staff is extremely courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Haley- 04/21/22

by Lisa on 04/22/2022

Friendly and expert staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

133 cars in stock
0 new109 used24 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

No matter what type of vehicle you’re looking for, Toyota has a wide range of vehicles from affordable commuters, like the Toyota Corolla, to even high-performance pickup trucks like the Toyota Tundra. For even more choices, we also carry a wide range of used vehicles.

Beyond car sales, we are a full-service dealership. After you pick the car that’s right for you, our team will help you get approved for financing and find a payment plan that works for your budget. Our dealership also has a fully staffed service department with Toyota certified technicians that will be able to keep your car running just like new.

Conveniently located at 1530 Courtland Road NE, Roanoke, VA, Haley Toyota of Roanoke is here to meet all of your car-buying needs, and we would love to welcome you to our store. Come and see us at your earliest convenience, and we can get you behind the wheel for a test drive!

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area
Authorized Parts Store

