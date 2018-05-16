5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I desperately needed a new car due to the car I had, had several issues. With a budget in mind, no specific car in mind, ok credit and little money to put down ENTERPRISE CAR SALES made it happen! I am so thankful for the great experience and I would recommend this location to any any everyone I know! I have placed business cards wherever I could to help promote this location! When the time comes I will be visiting again for another car! Special thank you to Allison, Matt and Kiron for their outstanding and ever so friendly help! Keep up the GREAT work guys!