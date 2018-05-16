Enterprise Car Sales Richmond
Rave reviews
by 05/16/2018on
We were referred to the dealership by our credit union. From the time we stepped onto the lot until we finally made the purchase the staff was nothing but the BEST. They were not pressuring us into making the purchase, and worked with us in finding what we were looking for. I would purchase from them again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEW CAR EXPERIENCE
by 09/12/2017on
I desperately needed a new car due to the car I had, had several issues. With a budget in mind, no specific car in mind, ok credit and little money to put down ENTERPRISE CAR SALES made it happen! I am so thankful for the great experience and I would recommend this location to any any everyone I know! I have placed business cards wherever I could to help promote this location! When the time comes I will be visiting again for another car! Special thank you to Allison, Matt and Kiron for their outstanding and ever so friendly help! Keep up the GREAT work guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience, Excellent Staff!!!
by 11/09/2016on
I recently purchased a car from Enterprise and I could not be happier! It was a great experience--I really felt the staff cared about pairing me with the best car for my needs. I would definitely shop there again for my auto needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing Service
by 01/30/2016on
I went to Enterprise after totaling my car and a lot of other dealerships were giving me APR rates through the roof. Enterprise worked with me and really helped out a lot with the entire process it was extremely quick and easy for a great deal I totally recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 11/18/2015on
I was truly amazed at the easy process it took to purchase my vehicle. They offered it to me at an affordable price with an excellent APR.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
