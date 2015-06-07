5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We went to Alton Owen at Owen Ford in Jarratt, Virginia to buy our first Ford at the recommendation of friends and family. They told us we would get a fair price and that Owen Ford had an excellent service department that was also trustworthy, which was important to us. We told Alton we were looking for a used 2014 F150 Lariat and what options we were interested in. Within a couple days he had two sitting on his lot for us to test drive. Within that same week we drove away with our first Ford. We are extremely happy with the quality and ride of the truck and the fair price we paid for it. We had done our homework and new what the truck was worth and that is exactly the price he offered us right from the start. This was the easiest, most pleasant vehicle purchase I have ever experienced! My wife and I highly recommend you make the drive to Owen Ford in Jarratt, Virginia to buy your next vehicle! Read more