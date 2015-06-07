Owen Ford
Customer Reviews of Owen Ford
My Rating
by 07/06/2015on
I Was helped greatly, in getting my 2015 FORD FUSION, staff was very helpful and went out of there way to help me of which I greatly appreciate. Dealship realy cares about there customers
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford
by 06/30/2015on
Great experience!! I purchased a 2015 Ford Explorer. Sales and Finance personnel went above and beyond to help make this a very smooth transaction!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership experience at Owen Ford in Jarratt, Virginia!
by 05/20/2015on
We went to Alton Owen at Owen Ford in Jarratt, Virginia to buy our first Ford at the recommendation of friends and family. They told us we would get a fair price and that Owen Ford had an excellent service department that was also trustworthy, which was important to us. We told Alton we were looking for a used 2014 F150 Lariat and what options we were interested in. Within a couple days he had two sitting on his lot for us to test drive. Within that same week we drove away with our first Ford. We are extremely happy with the quality and ride of the truck and the fair price we paid for it. We had done our homework and new what the truck was worth and that is exactly the price he offered us right from the start. This was the easiest, most pleasant vehicle purchase I have ever experienced! My wife and I highly recommend you make the drive to Owen Ford in Jarratt, Virginia to buy your next vehicle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a car
by 04/03/2015on
Owen Ford treats you like you are family. They are friendly and knowledgable. I recommend them to everyone!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes