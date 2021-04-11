Jim McKay Chevrolet
Cars not worth it
by 11/04/2021on
Used cars are not fully inspected. Just purchase a 2015 Cadillac ATS in October. The radio didn't work two days later. Wasn't offer the extended warranty. Service department called and said it'll be 1400 dollars to fix. Sales department offer to pay half. I feel I shouldn't have to pay nothing. They don't try to make their customers happy. Be aware of what you buy. Zero stars
The little things
by 04/27/2021on
Got a tire rotation and they either forgot or just simply didn't bother to reset the tpms sensors.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer
by 12/03/2020on
Not particular happy at all with the treatment we (my wife and I ) received. I was the buyer with the assistance of my wife. I would not refer anyone to this company under the current practices used to sell cars. The advertisement is inviting , but the actual experience is totally different once there in person with the sales representatives. This is my feeling based on how we were perceived and treated as an African American customer. The sales persons seemed to be on script and not able to work with customers on an individuals basis. We were not given any options to other vehicles in stock whether a specific type of vehicle used, or new, or color specific based on what we could choose from. We don't like the fact that we were type cast into not being able to afford or deserved what we wanted. We were told by sales person specifically "Demetri" that we were not shown any other vehicles because "we don't want you to fall in love with something you can't afford". I felt the Company sale person(s) and Finance officers was arrogant, insensitive, and showed some racial under tones. We felt they only showed us what they wanted us to have or what they thought we could afford or what the company wanted to get rid of. I felt pressured and disrespected. We spoke to two sales persons before we made the deal. The dealer remorse option is unreasonable and unrealistic when making any vehicle purchase. We noticed afterwards that parts we want for the vehicle was rolled into our car payment without our knowledge or permission. The car buying experience is very stressful. Your tactics to sell cars are not in the best interest or well being of the customer(s).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
horrible
by 12/23/2019on
I have brought many cars during my time but this was the worst experience ever. I would not recommend this dealer to my worst enemy. My salesperson Ricardo was ok but the management team is horrible. if you just happen to purchase a vehicle from this dealer be sure to read your paper work carefully, or just save yourself the trouble and don't go
Jim McKay credit amnesty is fake
by 07/25/2019on
Jim McKay do not know nothing about no nothing about credit Embassy you do not use people credit against them they are a fake company with credit Embassy you will not get no car through them if you have bad credit or have a repo or make 350 a week
Horrible Sales Process
by 10/01/2018on
Poor Quality of a dealership and staff. Prices are like an optical illusion. Once you arrive you will see what I mean.
Best Experience & Service Ever Received From a Dealership!
by 07/12/2018on
After weeks of car searching and countless trips to different dealerships around the DMV that left us frustrated with the process and ready to give up, we are so happy to have finally tried Jim McKay Chevrolet! From beginning to end- best service we have ever received from a dealership - from the salesman to the GM. On top of their friendliness and outstanding customer service, they gave us the fairest and best price out of all the other dealers we tried, and didn't try to manipulate us at all. Straightforward and fair. For once, we left a dealership with our new Equinox smiling and happy. Have to give a shoutout to our salesman, Ulises. Friendly, outgoing, informative, and easy to work with - by far the best salesman we have worked with. Thanks for a great experience, Ulises & Jim McKay Chevrolet!
Jim McKay Chevrolet
by 05/14/2018on
Mike Tamey is professional an friendly. Always easy to work with. Makes sure that all coupons are applied to save me money!!! Service department is very thorough and make sure if something must be done I’m informed. I love Jim McKay and will definitely purchase my next car at this s dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deception!
by 11/10/2017on
Worst car dealer ever!!! All the negative reviews are not false, but do show a pattern of deception. Chevy should not let them sell their cars period. They new I was not happy and found a way that I didn't get customer satisfaction survey so I couldn't complain to GM... run from this dealer even if you think your getting a good deal chances are you will do much better somewhere else.
Check for Damage before Leaving
by 08/03/2017on
Didn't notice dent until after drove off premises (it's on frame floor only visible after you open door). Contacted service department who ignored email and repeated calls. Finally managed to speak with representative who informed me they would not repair as I could not prove their liability. Absolutely appalling and unprofessional service. Check your vehicle before leaving lot. They will not honor any damage once you have paid and left! This still might not be enough - get them to inspect and sign for state of your vehicle as you drop it off into their "care". To be fair, they did fix original issue and were courteous when denying liability for damage...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Service Bait n Switch
by 09/01/2016on
I got a quote from Abel over the phone for $130 to change and reprogram my ECM, and they finished the work in 40 minutes. Then I was handed the bill for $277. When I asked, Abel explained that the part change (5 minutes, literally) was $130 and the programming (35 minutes) was an additional $130. What a ripoff!!! Worse yet, it turns out that the tech did not disconnect the battery prior to changing the ECU, causing the fuel gauge to read incorrectly. After calling Abel about this, his reply was that I must have something else wrong with the truck and he would be happy to look at for me for an additional $130. The following morning, I disconnected the battery, disconnected the ECM and left it sit for 10 minutes. When I reconnected the ECM and battery, everything worked normally. I recommend avoiding this place at any cost since I am sure I am not the first to get this bait and switch quote. BBB is my next stop after here. After attempting to follow-up with Frank, the Service Manager, for 4 days, his explanation was that I didn't know what I was talking about since Abel had quoted me $260 and Abel's witness to this was the Service Tech. I asked if it was possible that both of them might be colluding, and he responded that it was impossible since neither of them would lie despite both of them benefitting from additional money charged to me. I also asked about the time required to change the part and do the reprogramming, and he replied that changing the ECM takes an hour since there are a lot of other things that have to be done. I asked about why the entire job only took 40 minutes, and he stated that since it was a Master Technician that the part change and programming took less time. I questioned how a Master Tech could make the programming go faster and Frank avoided answering the question. I also described how it took me less than 3 minutes to do the part change *correctly* to fix their mistake that caused the fuel gauge problem, and he responded that I should have brought the truck back in and had them do the work despite Abel having lied to me. He also stated that all of my experience is normal for Jim McKay Chevrolet, that they had been working this way for years and doing just fine. It took a couple days to catch up with Elia, the General Manager, and the result was surprising but not unexpected. Of course, his employee Abel is an "ideal employee, etc, etc, etc" and would never lie. He pointed out that I did sign the repair order, and I admitted that I should have read it more closely instead of having trusted him to have entered what he promised. Here's where it got surprising. Elia tried to sell me a new truck using "magic math". That is, he used the sales con that when you buy one at $40,000 and pay for it for 2 years and only lose $6000 in value that you are actually only paying $175/month, not the $600/month that you actually pay. At least now I see that the lack of integrity is actually applicable at the entire dealership, not just within the Service Department. Although he graciously offered a $130 credit for future service, why would anyone take their vehicle in for a service knowing the likelihood that they will lie about what is actually needed and what it will cost will likely be a lie? Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great financing
by 11/11/2015on
I finally got approved for a loan when I went to Jim Mackey Chevrolet. They were very patient and nice and helped me with the best interest rate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The most honest and patient dealer around
by 08/28/2015on
I have dealt with a few dealers around and finally came here and from the first step I put in the place I noticed a difference. My sales guy spent time showing me a lot of cars. Then my application needed more documents for my loan. Ken the manager got involved and he they really spend the whole day getting me approved for a low interest rate despite my not so great credit history. à Thanks
Pleased
by 03/13/2013on
Looked on the internet and emailed a couple of dealers. They asked all the right questions and provided me with all the information I needed. Overall the experience was very simple and I drove home excited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great People
by 02/26/2013on
Heard about this dealer through a friend. Originally start using this dealer for service and repair, great staff kept me informed. Looking to purchase a car here shortly and will definitely purchase a car with them. especially after my friend purchased a car from them and told me of his experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Integrity First
by 02/22/2013on
I bought a car from carmax but a few days after purchase it started to have a metal on metal sound coming from the brakes. So I went back to carmax and it took them three days to figure out what they thought was wrong. Within a mile of leaving carmax, the sound happened again and I was not about to take it right back to them. I googled a chevy dealership near my home and Jim Mckay popped up so I called and made an appointment. To my surprise , Mike said to roll on in and could start working on it almost immediately. That was a major relief. I couldn't show up that day so I stopped by the next morning with a friend to drop off my car. Mike immediately greeted me and had a technician hop in. After about a minute of paperwork, I left with my friend and 15 minutes later, Mike called and said the technician had identified the problem and said it could be fixed with a half hour!! And to make my day even more, he said he was only going to charge me for actual work done which was a half hour. Mike and the technician did an amazing job. I was notified promptly, I had great service, and it was a more than fair price. What more can anyone want from a dealer? A month later the problem still has not come back and I can say the problem was fixed. I have also had an oil change there since the original fix and that also went flawlessly. I have also convinced my other family members with a chrysler and a honda to come by for the amazing service and they are pleased. Every needs to use Jim Mckay Chevrolet for any service. They have me and my family as a customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just a Happy Customer
by 02/21/2013on
I just purchsed my 4rh car from Jim McKay and I am a very happy customer. The people who work at Jim McKay are friendly, knowledgeable and most of all have integrity, which is so important in the car business. I also think my mechanic, Mike R., is the best repair guy I have ever used. As long as I live in the northern VA area and as long as Mike works at Jim McKay I will be buying cars from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent buying experience
by 02/20/2010on
I am completely satisfied with the purchase experience at Jim McKay Chevrolet. The explanation of features and options was thorough and understandable. We did not feel rushed or pressured at any time during the selection of the vehicle or the negotiation of the price. Barry and Chuck were great. The price negotiation was done in a respectful and professional manner. I will definitely recommend Jim McKay as the place to buy. This is my second purchase of a Malibu from Jim McKay. I am enjoying my new Malibu and I think more people should consider this car. If they did, they would definitely buy especially if they deal with Jim McKay people.
