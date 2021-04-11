1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I got a quote from Abel over the phone for $130 to change and reprogram my ECM, and they finished the work in 40 minutes. Then I was handed the bill for $277. When I asked, Abel explained that the part change (5 minutes, literally) was $130 and the programming (35 minutes) was an additional $130. What a ripoff!!! Worse yet, it turns out that the tech did not disconnect the battery prior to changing the ECU, causing the fuel gauge to read incorrectly. After calling Abel about this, his reply was that I must have something else wrong with the truck and he would be happy to look at for me for an additional $130. The following morning, I disconnected the battery, disconnected the ECM and left it sit for 10 minutes. When I reconnected the ECM and battery, everything worked normally. I recommend avoiding this place at any cost since I am sure I am not the first to get this bait and switch quote. BBB is my next stop after here. After attempting to follow-up with Frank, the Service Manager, for 4 days, his explanation was that I didn't know what I was talking about since Abel had quoted me $260 and Abel's witness to this was the Service Tech. I asked if it was possible that both of them might be colluding, and he responded that it was impossible since neither of them would lie despite both of them benefitting from additional money charged to me. I also asked about the time required to change the part and do the reprogramming, and he replied that changing the ECM takes an hour since there are a lot of other things that have to be done. I asked about why the entire job only took 40 minutes, and he stated that since it was a Master Technician that the part change and programming took less time. I questioned how a Master Tech could make the programming go faster and Frank avoided answering the question. I also described how it took me less than 3 minutes to do the part change *correctly* to fix their mistake that caused the fuel gauge problem, and he responded that I should have brought the truck back in and had them do the work despite Abel having lied to me. He also stated that all of my experience is normal for Jim McKay Chevrolet, that they had been working this way for years and doing just fine. It took a couple days to catch up with Elia, the General Manager, and the result was surprising but not unexpected. Of course, his employee Abel is an "ideal employee, etc, etc, etc" and would never lie. He pointed out that I did sign the repair order, and I admitted that I should have read it more closely instead of having trusted him to have entered what he promised. Here's where it got surprising. Elia tried to sell me a new truck using "magic math". That is, he used the sales con that when you buy one at $40,000 and pay for it for 2 years and only lose $6000 in value that you are actually only paying $175/month, not the $600/month that you actually pay. At least now I see that the lack of integrity is actually applicable at the entire dealership, not just within the Service Department. Although he graciously offered a $130 credit for future service, why would anyone take their vehicle in for a service knowing the likelihood that they will lie about what is actually needed and what it will cost will likely be a lie? Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Read more