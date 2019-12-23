Jim McKay Chevrolet

3509 University Dr, Fairfax, VA 22030
(844) 358-1084
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim McKay Chevrolet

1.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (3)
sales Rating

horrible

by lovely2000 on 12/23/2019

I have brought many cars during my time but this was the worst experience ever. I would not recommend this dealer to my worst enemy. My salesperson Ricardo was ok but the management team is horrible. if you just happen to purchase a vehicle from this dealer be sure to read your paper work carefully, or just save yourself the trouble and don't go

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Jim McKay credit amnesty is fake

by Dawn on 07/25/2019

Jim McKay do not know nothing about no nothing about credit Embassy you do not use people credit against them they are a fake company with credit Embassy you will not get no car through them if you have bad credit or have a repo or make 350 a week

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
sales Rating

Horrible Sales Process

by Andy on 10/01/2018

Poor Quality of a dealership and staff. Prices are like an optical illusion. Once you arrive you will see what I mean.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Report it
sales Rating

Best Experience & Service Ever Received From a Dealership!

by Shannon on 07/12/2018

After weeks of car searching and countless trips to different dealerships around the DMV that left us frustrated with the process and ready to give up, we are so happy to have finally tried Jim McKay Chevrolet! From beginning to end- best service we have ever received from a dealership - from the salesman to the GM. On top of their friendliness and outstanding customer service, they gave us the fairest and best price out of all the other dealers we tried, and didn't try to manipulate us at all. Straightforward and fair. For once, we left a dealership with our new Equinox smiling and happy. Have to give a shoutout to our salesman, Ulises. Friendly, outgoing, informative, and easy to work with - by far the best salesman we have worked with. Thanks for a great experience, Ulises & Jim McKay Chevrolet!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Jim McKay Chevrolet

by raweible on 05/14/2018

Mike Tamey is professional an friendly. Always easy to work with. Makes sure that all coupons are applied to save me money!!! Service department is very thorough and make sure if something must be done I’m informed. I love Jim McKay and will definitely purchase my next car at this s dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Deception!

by jcoop35 on 11/10/2017

Worst car dealer ever!!! All the negative reviews are not false, but do show a pattern of deception. Chevy should not let them sell their cars period. They new I was not happy and found a way that I didn't get customer satisfaction survey so I couldn't complain to GM... run from this dealer even if you think your getting a good deal chances are you will do much better somewhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Check for Damage before Leaving

by JPinfield on 08/03/2017

Didn't notice dent until after drove off premises (it's on frame floor only visible after you open door). Contacted service department who ignored email and repeated calls. Finally managed to speak with representative who informed me they would not repair as I could not prove their liability. Absolutely appalling and unprofessional service. Check your vehicle before leaving lot. They will not honor any damage once you have paid and left! This still might not be enough - get them to inspect and sign for state of your vehicle as you drop it off into their "care". To be fair, they did fix original issue and were courteous when denying liability for damage...

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Great financing

by Angela_B on 11/11/2015

I finally got approved for a loan when I went to Jim Mackey Chevrolet. They were very patient and nice and helped me with the best interest rate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

The most honest and patient dealer around

by RandyBurt on 08/28/2015

I have dealt with a few dealers around and finally came here and from the first step I put in the place I noticed a difference. My sales guy spent time showing me a lot of cars. Then my application needed more documents for my loan. Ken the manager got involved and he they really spend the whole day getting me approved for a low interest rate despite my not so great credit history. à Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Pleased

by SpeedSS on 03/13/2013

Looked on the internet and emailed a couple of dealers. They asked all the right questions and provided me with all the information I needed. Overall the experience was very simple and I drove home excited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great People

by RyceORoni on 02/26/2013

Heard about this dealer through a friend. Originally start using this dealer for service and repair, great staff kept me informed. Looking to purchase a car here shortly and will definitely purchase a car with them. especially after my friend purchased a car from them and told me of his experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Integrity First

by businessearned on 02/22/2013

I bought a car from carmax but a few days after purchase it started to have a metal on metal sound coming from the brakes. So I went back to carmax and it took them three days to figure out what they thought was wrong. Within a mile of leaving carmax, the sound happened again and I was not about to take it right back to them. I googled a chevy dealership near my home and Jim Mckay popped up so I called and made an appointment. To my surprise , Mike said to roll on in and could start working on it almost immediately. That was a major relief. I couldn't show up that day so I stopped by the next morning with a friend to drop off my car. Mike immediately greeted me and had a technician hop in. After about a minute of paperwork, I left with my friend and 15 minutes later, Mike called and said the technician had identified the problem and said it could be fixed with a half hour!! And to make my day even more, he said he was only going to charge me for actual work done which was a half hour. Mike and the technician did an amazing job. I was notified promptly, I had great service, and it was a more than fair price. What more can anyone want from a dealer? A month later the problem still has not come back and I can say the problem was fixed. I have also had an oil change there since the original fix and that also went flawlessly. I have also convinced my other family members with a chrysler and a honda to come by for the amazing service and they are pleased. Every needs to use Jim Mckay Chevrolet for any service. They have me and my family as a customer for life.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Just a Happy Customer

by pete149 on 02/21/2013

I just purchsed my 4rh car from Jim McKay and I am a very happy customer. The people who work at Jim McKay are friendly, knowledgeable and most of all have integrity, which is so important in the car business. I also think my mechanic, Mike R., is the best repair guy I have ever used. As long as I live in the northern VA area and as long as Mike works at Jim McKay I will be buying cars from them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent buying experience

by carbuyer2010 on 02/20/2010

I am completely satisfied with the purchase experience at Jim McKay Chevrolet. The explanation of features and options was thorough and understandable. We did not feel rushed or pressured at any time during the selection of the vehicle or the negotiation of the price. Barry and Chuck were great. The price negotiation was done in a respectful and professional manner. I will definitely recommend Jim McKay as the place to buy. This is my second purchase of a Malibu from Jim McKay. I am enjoying my new Malibu and I think more people should consider this car. If they did, they would definitely buy especially if they deal with Jim McKay people.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
