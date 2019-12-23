service Rating

I bought a car from carmax but a few days after purchase it started to have a metal on metal sound coming from the brakes. So I went back to carmax and it took them three days to figure out what they thought was wrong. Within a mile of leaving carmax, the sound happened again and I was not about to take it right back to them. I googled a chevy dealership near my home and Jim Mckay popped up so I called and made an appointment. To my surprise , Mike said to roll on in and could start working on it almost immediately. That was a major relief. I couldn't show up that day so I stopped by the next morning with a friend to drop off my car. Mike immediately greeted me and had a technician hop in. After about a minute of paperwork, I left with my friend and 15 minutes later, Mike called and said the technician had identified the problem and said it could be fixed with a half hour!! And to make my day even more, he said he was only going to charge me for actual work done which was a half hour. Mike and the technician did an amazing job. I was notified promptly, I had great service, and it was a more than fair price. What more can anyone want from a dealer? A month later the problem still has not come back and I can say the problem was fixed. I have also had an oil change there since the original fix and that also went flawlessly. I have also convinced my other family members with a chrysler and a honda to come by for the amazing service and they are pleased. Every needs to use Jim Mckay Chevrolet for any service. They have me and my family as a customer for life. Read more