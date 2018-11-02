Doug Smith Kia
First Time Car Buyer - Great Experience with Zach
My wife and recently purchased a Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Kia Sorento. Since the purchase we have been nothing short of satisfied with our choice. The vehicle is like new and we have not had any problems. The Kia warranties are unmatched and gave us added confidence in our purchase. What we were most impressed with was our overall buying experience. This was our first car we bought from a dealership and we were fairly hesitant because everyone we spoke to had negative stories about buying a car and dealing with a dealership. That was not the case at all at the Doug Smith Kia Dealership. First off, they were the only dealership our friends and colleagues said good things about so we decided to go with them. The minute we were there we felt welcomed and not pressured at all. Fortunately we were able to work with the best salesmanâ¦Zachary Hansen. He was the most cheerful, laid back guy. He listened to everything we wanted and showed us just that. Never once did he try to persuade us in a different direction. Even our test drive with him was fun and relaxing. Zach seriously made all the difference in the world and actually made our first time experience so good we said weâre coming back to him and getting another car soon. He even went out of his way to get us some trade in money for our old car, which I didnât think we could anything. He also kept in touch and sent us some friendly letters in the mail to thank us and make sure we were doing well. If you are in the market for a Kia or any car, I fully endorse and recommend Doug Smith. Ask for Zachary Hansen! You will not regret it.
Fabulous!
by 11/27/2014on
We knew it was coming the dreaded day wed have to venture into a dealership to trade in our old, well-loved' vehicle for a new one. Wed done some research and had an idea of what we wanted, but you dont ever REALLY know, do you? Maybe you do... But we didnt. I set up a time to meet with Darin for a few test drives, knowing full well that we wouldnt be purchasing that day. In fact, I didnt even clean out my car ahead of time. Whaaat?! Who DOES that? But we did. Purchase that day, I mean. And it was primarily because Darin did everything he could to help us in narrowing down our options and in considering the pros and cons of each. He was so generous with his time and in the effort he provided in ensuring that my family was investing in a car that would not only suit us incredibly well, but would also remain within our budget. He was determined to make the numbers work for us - and he succeeded! We are absolutely thrilled with our lease and will most definitely be back in the future to work with Darin again. He was pretty darn awesome: open, genuine and funny. I think he might even like long walks on the beach! Hah! Kidding. In all sincerity, we are so grateful for the care and concern he showed for the needs of our family. Thank you, Darin, for hearing us, respecting us, fighting for us, and entertaining us in the process! You are a rock star!
Sales experience
by 07/07/2014on
I went into doug smith Autoplex looking for a new Kia. After dealing with there sales staff and manager I new it was the right place to do business. Don't have to worry about getting the run around or the old "bate and switch" everybody was honest and upfront on top of a great experience, I got a killer deal right out of the gate. Thank you guys!
Great buying experience.
by 06/12/2014on
I have purchased several cars and 2 Kias from Doug Smith and they have always been fair honest and upfront. I get my cars serviced as well and I highly recommend the device department as well
Happy
by 06/12/2014on
Bought my 2015 Sorento at Doug Smith. Ed was so awesome! Great place.
Second Kia from this place!
by 10/08/2013on
Everybody loves the smell of a new car. Shopping for one on the other hand is something much less pleasant. Unless you shopping at Doug Smith Kia and your sale person is Mr. Lynn W.. Within a year this was our second purchase from this dealer ship. Everybody there is nice and they don't ,,push ''. Mr. Lynn W is so awesome to work with. He really listens to what we wanted and didn't wanted. He was wonderful thru out this whole process. If you on the market for a new car and you don't want any headache that usually comes with it, save your self a stress and go to Doug Smith Kia. They will treat you as a valued costumer. Living in Draper it's worth of drive even for service and oil change. We highly recommend this car dealer ship. We know were are next car will come from!
Wonderful Experience!!!!
by 05/14/2013on
Chad W at Doug Smith Autoplex was fantastic! He immediately assisted my mother-in-law and me in what we were looking for, a Kia Soul. He totally helped us figure out the best plan for us and I was able to drive away in a new Kia Soul that day! I am 100% happy with my new soul!! I would highly recommend Doug Smith Autoplex and Chad W to anyone looking for a vehicle. In fact the whole staff was amazing! I rate them excellent! Chad also walked me through the car so I knew how to use all the devices and things. I am so happy!!! Thank you Chad!! Sincerely, Heather Gerlach
Best car buying Experience!
by 04/09/2013on
Let me tell you, our experience at Doug smith Kia was wonderful! We started our search at Christopher Kia in south Jordan and after a waste of 5 hours and an awful experience, we were referred to Chad W at Doug Smith Kia in American Fork. He was incredible. He followed through with exactly what he said and did everything he could to get us the best deal. He treated us like friends rather than just another sale. The process was fast and went over so smoothly. The finance lady (Michelle I believe) was really awesome to work with as well. There was no pressure from chad at all. He made us feel comfortable and at ease. We drove away in a spankin new Kia optima and couldn't be more pleased with the experience. If you're looking for a car, Chad W at Doug Smith Kia is your man!
Best Car buying experience ever!!!
by 04/05/2013on
Chad and the entire Doug Smith Autoplex team made my car buying experience perfect. I spoke with Chad multiple times over the phone before actually coming down to test drive. When I got to the showroom, he had the car completely ready for me. The negotiation and paperwork process was just as simple. The people at Doug Smith mean it when they say they will not be beat on a deal. They did everything possible to get me the price, interest rate, and monthly payment I wanted. This truly was a 5-star car buying experience. I will never go anywhere else to buy a car, truck, van or SUV.
Review of our experience
by 12/03/2008on
We recently tried to purchase a vehicle from Clifford Motors Kia. The internet sales person (Ty) was great. He sent us the information we asked for and got right back to us. The problems started when he transferred us over to his sales manager, Trent, who said he was also part owner. He would tell us he would call us back and then never would. My husband had to call him back to find out the information. It was rude and like they didn't want our business which was very surprising considering the economic times we are in right now. From our experience, I would not recommend this dealership. I should point out that because we had had enough of the "promise to call right back and didn't" that we contacted another Kia dealer and purchased the exact same car from them for $1,500.00 less. So in the end, we owe them a big thank you for driving us away.
