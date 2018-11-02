5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and recently purchased a Certified Pre-Owned 2017 Kia Sorento. Since the purchase we have been nothing short of satisfied with our choice. The vehicle is like new and we have not had any problems. The Kia warranties are unmatched and gave us added confidence in our purchase. What we were most impressed with was our overall buying experience. This was our first car we bought from a dealership and we were fairly hesitant because everyone we spoke to had negative stories about buying a car and dealing with a dealership. That was not the case at all at the Doug Smith Kia Dealership. First off, they were the only dealership our friends and colleagues said good things about so we decided to go with them. The minute we were there we felt welcomed and not pressured at all. Fortunately we were able to work with the best salesmanâ¦Zachary Hansen. He was the most cheerful, laid back guy. He listened to everything we wanted and showed us just that. Never once did he try to persuade us in a different direction. Even our test drive with him was fun and relaxing. Zach seriously made all the difference in the world and actually made our first time experience so good we said weâre coming back to him and getting another car soon. He even went out of his way to get us some trade in money for our old car, which I didnât think we could anything. He also kept in touch and sent us some friendly letters in the mail to thank us and make sure we were doing well. If you are in the market for a Kia or any car, I fully endorse and recommend Doug Smith. Ask for Zachary Hansen! You will not regret it. Read more