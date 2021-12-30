1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Went to Fennigan's after talking with Aaron multiple times. I was driving over 400 miles to get the vehicle and wanted to make sure it was in good shape. I asked specifically if it had a mechanical problem I knew was common to the F150's. The driveshaft slip/bump issue. He told me he personally took it out and drove it and it did not. I asked him this three different times during separate phone calls before driving the long distance. I also asked if there were any other problems the dealership knew the truck had. He kept saying that their dealership does a rigorous inspection of all vehicles before they put them up for sale. When I drove the truck I knew immediately it had the driveshaft problem I had asked him about. Plus, after having it inspected by a local auto shop I learned of several other mechanical problems. (Noise by transmission where the driveshaft went in, and the front seat heater/cooler was not working. It also had rotors which shook the truck when you put on the brakes.) When I returned from having it inspected to see if they would repair the problems Aaron left and I had to deal with another salesman. He had us wait around two hours just to tell us they wouldn't work on it till the weekend was over. My wife and I made a round trip of 17 hours for nothing. To make matters worse, I called the next week and we worked it out if they would fix the three major issues, then take it back to where I had it inspected and it passed their inspection I would still purchase. Aaron assured me the General Manager agreed to this and they would fix it. Aaron called me back twice saying they had done some work and that he was working on getting the rest done. Then the calls stopped. Just now noticed they took it off their web site so they sent it to auction. Don't bother going if you have to drive a long ways. You will waste your gas money and time off from work. Read more