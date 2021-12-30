Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Five Star
by 12/30/2021on
Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram was awesome! Our sales rep, Jorge Martinez, was wonderful to work with. He was extremely kind and never aggressive. Also, K was the sweetest! I highly recommend anyone to give them your business!
Five Star
by 12/30/2021on
Finnegan Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram was awesome! Our sales rep, Jorge Martinez, was wonderful to work with. He was extremely kind and never aggressive. Also, K was the sweetest! I highly recommend anyone to give them your business!
Worst service I have ever had period!!!!
by 04/10/2021on
Had vehicle towed there Monday morning . Took 2 1/2 days to even realize my car was there!!! Got a call from service department Wednesday around noon . Explained car push button start won’t work blowing fuses.Recieved a call from service mid morning Friday . Bad starter , maintenance issues, oil pan leak, Freon leak !!! 3,000 worth of work !!! The issue was push button start!!! Never asked for them to check everything else out . Told service guy to have it ready for towing to another shop . Cost me 161 bucks plus75 bucks towing to their dealership for service .Then another 75 bucks to Garage Guys . Took them 5 hours to diagnosis replace with new starter . Had car back that Friday evening by 5:30 pm and saved 80 bucks on price I was quoted to replace starter at Finnegan's!!! Somebody at Finnegan's failed to do their job and it cost me 236 bucks extra out of my pocket!!! I was offered 80 dollars off service if they could do replacement of starter . I even called back after I found out my wife had to pay the 161.00 . Remember I was offered 80 dollars off if I let them do the work .Since I chose not too they stuck me for 161. Asked for the gentleman I talked to earlier he was with a customer . Asked for someone hire up !!! I was asked my full name and that gentleman was busy . So I learned a valuable lesson . I will never take my vehicle back their again or purchase a vehicle from them .
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great place to buy a RAM
by 04/24/2020on
Steve Nafaa (salesman) is the best, very polite and I have to say, the best salesman I've ever dealt with. After my initial visit and test drive he worked with me VIA text to worked out a great price for me, talk about a time saver, and even set up to switch the tires & rims from my old truck to my new truck, for no extra charge. I do have to say though, when you go into the finance guy, keep and eye on the final electronic price compared the written copy you sign off on to make sure they match. I caught him in a $700.00 I guess maybe typo. He did fix it after I brought it up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wow, what a great experience!
by 02/22/2019on
This is what buying a car should be like! I placed a request for info online, and asked to be emailed. Unlike several other dealers who proceeded to blow my phone up with unwanted sales calls, Finnegan emailed me a detailed worksheet with everything itemized out BELOW the "internet" price! I received a text and another email, inviting me to get pre-qualified for financing and come test drive the vehicle in person. Two days later I was in my new vehicle! I spent about 45 minutes actually at the dealership, most of it was learning the operation of the Jeep's amazing features after everything else was already done! DW, Don & James in finance made this the most amazing experience! I will be telling anyone I meet about it! Thanks guys and thanks Finnegan! You really changed my mind about what buying a car is like!
Terrible Service
by 07/09/2016on
2nd time for oil change service there ouick oil change service as quoted over 3 hour wait. 2nd time in a row I have been told this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
3 Hour Oil Chsnge
by 06/24/2016on
I drove in from Richmond Texas for the promised 12.99 oil change then they said it would be 3 hours before they could get to my Jeep Crazy Bad Service
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Treated Terribly!!!
by 03/22/2013on
Went to Fennigan's after talking with Aaron multiple times. I was driving over 400 miles to get the vehicle and wanted to make sure it was in good shape. I asked specifically if it had a mechanical problem I knew was common to the F150's. The driveshaft slip/bump issue. He told me he personally took it out and drove it and it did not. I asked him this three different times during separate phone calls before driving the long distance. I also asked if there were any other problems the dealership knew the truck had. He kept saying that their dealership does a rigorous inspection of all vehicles before they put them up for sale. When I drove the truck I knew immediately it had the driveshaft problem I had asked him about. Plus, after having it inspected by a local auto shop I learned of several other mechanical problems. (Noise by transmission where the driveshaft went in, and the front seat heater/cooler was not working. It also had rotors which shook the truck when you put on the brakes.) When I returned from having it inspected to see if they would repair the problems Aaron left and I had to deal with another salesman. He had us wait around two hours just to tell us they wouldn't work on it till the weekend was over. My wife and I made a round trip of 17 hours for nothing. To make matters worse, I called the next week and we worked it out if they would fix the three major issues, then take it back to where I had it inspected and it passed their inspection I would still purchase. Aaron assured me the General Manager agreed to this and they would fix it. Aaron called me back twice saying they had done some work and that he was working on getting the rest done. Then the calls stopped. Just now noticed they took it off their web site so they sent it to auction. Don't bother going if you have to drive a long ways. You will waste your gas money and time off from work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Treated Terribly!!!
by 03/13/2013on
Went to Fennigan's after talking with Aaron multiple times. I was driving over 400 miles to get the vehicle and wanted to make sure it was in good shape. I asked specifically if it had a mechanical problem I knew was common to the F150's. The driveshaft slip/bump issue. He told me he personally took it out and drove it and it did not. I asked him this three different times during separate phone calls before driving the long distance. I also asked if there were any other problems the dealership knew the truck had. He kept saying that their dealership does a rigorous inspection of all vehicles before they put them up for sale. When I drove the truck I knew immediately it had the driveshaft problem I had asked him about. Plus, after having it inspected by a local auto shop I learned of several other mechanical problems. (Noise by transmission where the driveshaft went in, and the front seat heater/cooler was not working. It also had rotors which shook the truck when you put on the brakes.) When I returned from having it inspected to see if they would repair the problems Aaron left and I had to deal with another salesman. He had us wait around two hours just to tell us they wouldn't work on it till the weekend was over. My wife and I made a round trip of 17 hours for nothing. To make matters worse, I called the next week and we worked it out if they would fix the three major issues, then take it back to where I had it inspected and it passed their inspection I would still purchase. Aaron assured me the General Manager agreed to this and they would fix it. Aaron called me back twice saying they had done some work and that he was working on getting the rest done. Then the calls stopped. Just now noticed they took it off their web site so they sent it to auction. Don't bother going if you have to drive a long ways. You will waste your gas money and time off from work.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience!
by 08/27/2012on
Offered me what I wanted for my trade in and gave me an unbelievable price on a new Jeep. Would send friends or family to them any day of the week! David was a great sales person and knows his Jeeps. Fast buying experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Classic
by 01/01/2011on
Finnegan Dodge plays the classic bait and switch dealership scam. We had agreed to a price on the "negotiation" sheet and when it came time to sign the contract, the price had increased by $5500.00. Their explanation was that the sales manager who agreed to the original price was not the actual sales manager, and the "real" sales manager said that the price was too low and they would not honor it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't Shop With This Deceptive Dealership
by 08/04/2009on
I found an advertisement for a used vehicle in one of the local automobile magazines at a local restaurant. I went and looked at the vehicle, then test drove it. I made an offer slightly less than the advertised price. The salesman returned with a price higher than the advertised price! I showed them the ad. They replied that the ad "was a mistake". This is nothing more than deception.
Don't Bother...
by 12/21/2008on
Tried Finnegan twice. Both times they were $3,000.00 higher and were only giving half of KBB trade in value for trade. The were less than straight forward on the net to get me in and claimed to price match, but fell very short. Don't even bother with them.