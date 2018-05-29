5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was renting from Enterprise quite often and found the service excellent. Sean at the Dallas Oak Lawn location suggested I check out their car sales location in Plano. I was shown many vehicles by Andrew and ended up with a 2017 Ford Taurus. Love the car. Andrew really helped in my decision with great knowledge with all the choices. Willie helped with financing. Everything went smoothly and I was in the car in less than an hour. Awesome.