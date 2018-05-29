Enterprise Car Sales Plano
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Plano
2017 Murano SL
by 05/29/2018on
Very nice experience. Very seamless, Good customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Purchase
by 05/22/2018on
Love the car great Deal look forward to buying another one soon! Be sure too walk around the car have them repair any issue.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great deals
by 05/22/2018on
Easy and fair
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise Car Sales in Plano Tx-makes buying hassle free
by 05/15/2018on
Chris and Willy at the Plano location went far above and beyond to make experience easy and trouble free. They helped find the right vehicle, take care of trades and arranged everything without any worries on our part! They were great to deal with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wow, that was easy!
by 05/08/2018on
This was by far the easiest purchase process I have ever been through. All the Sales staff, especially Allen and Andrew were very helpful finding the exact truck I was looking for. They even held the truck out of inventory so until I had time to drive up to Plano. I couldn't be happier with this purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car purchase.
by 05/04/2018on
I was renting from Enterprise quite often and found the service excellent. Sean at the Dallas Oak Lawn location suggested I check out their car sales location in Plano. I was shown many vehicles by Andrew and ended up with a 2017 Ford Taurus. Love the car. Andrew really helped in my decision with great knowledge with all the choices. Willie helped with financing. Everything went smoothly and I was in the car in less than an hour. Awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman - Andrew; finance - Willie
by 03/27/2018on
Andrew and Willie were very professional and courteous! I was offered a rental car to drive an hour to Plano. Once there, they had the car ready for a test drive. The whole process took less than 2 hours before I was out the door and headed home in my new car! Thanks guys and Thanks Enterprise!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Accountant
by 05/30/2017on
The customer service that Enterprise display was beyond belief. It was extremely easy and smooth process. We were in and out in no time. These guys know how to do business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes