Enterprise Car Sales Plano

4434 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Plano

8 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2017 Murano SL

by jerrym6417 on 05/29/2018

Very nice experience. Very seamless, Good customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car Purchase

by jnhayes on 05/22/2018

Love the car great Deal look forward to buying another one soon! Be sure too walk around the car have them repair any issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deals

by woodlanderteam on 05/22/2018

Easy and fair

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Enterprise Car Sales in Plano Tx-makes buying hassle free

by toddvelekei on 05/15/2018

Chris and Willy at the Plano location went far above and beyond to make experience easy and trouble free. They helped find the right vehicle, take care of trades and arranged everything without any worries on our part! They were great to deal with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wow, that was easy!

by brian on 05/08/2018

This was by far the easiest purchase process I have ever been through. All the Sales staff, especially Allen and Andrew were very helpful finding the exact truck I was looking for. They even held the truck out of inventory so until I had time to drive up to Plano. I couldn't be happier with this purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchase.

by Marty on 05/04/2018

I was renting from Enterprise quite often and found the service excellent. Sean at the Dallas Oak Lawn location suggested I check out their car sales location in Plano. I was shown many vehicles by Andrew and ended up with a 2017 Ford Taurus. Love the car. Andrew really helped in my decision with great knowledge with all the choices. Willie helped with financing. Everything went smoothly and I was in the car in less than an hour. Awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Salesman - Andrew; finance - Willie

by Billwjanna on 03/27/2018

Andrew and Willie were very professional and courteous! I was offered a rental car to drive an hour to Plano. Once there, they had the car ready for a test drive. The whole process took less than 2 hours before I was out the door and headed home in my new car! Thanks guys and Thanks Enterprise!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Accountant

by GRDMTZ5 on 05/30/2017

The customer service that Enterprise display was beyond belief. It was extremely easy and smooth process. We were in and out in no time. These guys know how to do business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What shoppers are searching for