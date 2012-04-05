Payne Mitsubishi
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Payne Mitsubishi
1 sales Reviews
sales Rating
True Professionalism
by 05/04/2012on
I purchased my Jetta here a while back, and I love the car. Erick Gomez was extremely helpful and made the experience a joy. I intend to bring all of my business to this dealership in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
