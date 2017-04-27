1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So I purchased a vehicle about two months ago from here and was very excited since it was my first vehicle purchasing on my own, so when I first went to go see the vehicle, test drove it, liked it, and all that my sales man was worried about was how much was I giving down, before I even did the paperwork or they do my credit check, and was very pushy, so was I was told I was approved, I told the sales man I would come back in two weeks but to keep me updated on everything, two weeks pasted, I didnt receive a call, text or anything, and when I would call I would only get ignored or a reply on text two days later, so eventually I showed up on my own and once again his only worry was if I had the down payment, and was very pushy, so once I took the vehicle home I thought the worst was over, but it wasn't! I kept calling my salesman about my license plates since my paper plates were about to expire, once again, no call, no text, just ignored, once I got a call that the plates arrived, (still wasn't him calling) I went just to be told they weren't there, and to go back the next day and hope they were there, I waited twenty minutes just to find out they were there, and worst part, they just handed me the plates, my salesman didn't put them on, no one offered to help me or put them on, it was a big slap in the face and disrespectful, I was shocked how terrible this experience was, like they say, purchasing your first vehicle is a amazing experience, this was honestly the worst experience and I will keep voicing this hoping no one will ever be treated as terrible as I was. Read more