MINI of Clear Lake

MINI of Clear Lake

300 Gulf Fwy S, League City, TX 77573
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of MINI of Clear Lake

4.7
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (15) No (1)
sales Rating

Great choice

by MDavis1011 on 07/24/2019

Top notch service from sales to maintenance service. Everyone always goes above and beyond to accommodate you and make you feel welcome. Very professional and friendly staff. Love my car!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

16 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Hit and miss

by Kristyn on 07/29/2019

Sometimes they are great. Sometimes, like my last experience, not so great. My run flat practically exploded while driving home on Sunday evening. For four and a half hours my husband sat on the side of 290 waiting for a tow truck that we had to pay for through tour insurance because we couldn't get through to mini assist. And then when we ordered four new tires, only three were sent. So we waited an entire week to get four new tires with no loaner for me to get back and forth from my clinical rotation. Then when I did get the four tires, they didn't attach the TPMS so I'm driving around with the alarm going off for two weeks until they can see me again. Then they didn't know how to fix my JCW remote to program it to my car. Have to wait another couple weeks for them to research what to do and find a loaner car for me so that I can leave my car. This whole experience has been ridiculous and severely put me out.

  Recommend this dealer? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Taken care of!

by MamainaHurry on 07/25/2019

I called for new tires and spoke to Victor. He ordered them for the same day and was able to accommodate me for the next morning. As soon as I walked in, I was greeted by name and he had everything ready to go. I had my newborn with me, so he did everything he could to get me in and out as soon as possible. I was very happy with the service. Everyone at the dealership was nice as I waited. I will definitely return to this service center.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Maintenance for Mini Countryman

by 123 on 07/24/2019

Awesome! Love mini clear lake! Please do not close again

  Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

David Tyson

by Gomez7407 on 07/20/2019

David provides me the best service for my 2019 Mini Countryman all the information he provided was all in detailed and he did a great job explaining what and how much time it would take. Thanks again for all your assistance. I have no problem with recommending him to anyone.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great buying experience

by Scott on 07/17/2019

Out of 7 new car buying experiences, this had to be the best. No pressure, very approachable, wiling to work to get you the best price available. Showroom clean, comfortable. The whole staff is very professional and hospitable.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Mini of Clear Lake

by Cory on 07/13/2019

The whole process was very easy and enjoyable buying our new car from Will at Mini of Clear Lake.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by Asquared on 05/31/2019

The staff and service team at Clear Lake Mini are awesome! They have always taken care of my car in a timely and professional manner.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Car wash and oil change

by Tyronelking on 04/22/2019

Oil change was great... car wash sucked so bad! Like dude ... what did y'all do? Just wet it up? I had black mark on the side of my door.. rims still ashy.. for y'all to be charging for the car wash , y'all should've cleaned my car like the new cars on the lot.. instead of half ass washing my car.. not even half ass.. did y'all wash.. my car had all type of marks and scratches in it.. Smdh good place though I just recommend y'all take that car wash off being part of the oil change cause it's not even worth it! Thanks ! All managers need to approve car before be called finish

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service, back at MIni Home!

by Sherri on 03/30/2019

David and Victor are the best! So glad Mini Clear Lake is back in their own space providing great customer service in a friendly and comfortable space. Won't dread my service appt anymore.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Will Davis - Mini of Clear Lake

by Cathy on 03/29/2019

I can only think of one thing wrong with Will Davis, and that is that he drives a Fiat and not a Mini. Otherwise, my entire experience has been positive. He answered all my questions and found me the perfect Mini. And my gosh, he's so bloody polite! I would recommend him to anyone and give him SIX stars. Also great service from David, Joe and Scott (even though he drives a BMW). Thank you!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent!

by RaquelParra on 03/20/2019

I own a 2014 Minni Copper Country Man which I am quite fond of. The reason I only trust Advantage BMW and Mini Copper of Clear Lake. Victor Borrego, my service adviser, was very knowledgeable, courteous and patient in understanding my concerns. He had a loaner waiting for me which made it all much easier for me. I was promptly informed on the repairs needed in my car and later updated on the progress. The problem with my car was thoroughly fixed, washed and waiting for me as I arrive To pick it up. Overall a pleasant and hassle free experience but most all my car is magnificently running as when i first bought it. Thank you Guys.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Brake pad replacement

by CGR1970 on 03/18/2019

My visit was completely related to the service department but nonetheless it was a very friendly convenient and pleasant experience. Carlos made my visit one that left no doubt in mind that I'd like to be a Mini. Showroom was flawless and customer friendly. Never have had such an experience in any other dealership. Great job Carlos and Mini of Clear Lake!!!

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Excellentservice on 02/28/2019

On time, took less time to complete than estimated. Service rep went above and beyond to assist.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by krisann5302 on 02/19/2019

I just bought my first Mini and I have to say it was one for the best car buying experiences ever. Will and his team at Clear Lake Mini made the whole process seamless and quick.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great car, great service

by platypuskat on 02/12/2019

The only disappointment I had was the color of car I wanted was no longer available. I love the car I bought and received great customer service from Jesse, Joe, and Scott.

  Recommend this dealer? Yes
  Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

about our dealership

MINI of Clear Lake invites you to visit our Sports Car dealership near Houston, TX. Our team members are standing by to provide you with some of the best deals near you on MINI Small Sports Cars & Crossovers, as well as financing, maintenance, repair, parts and more. Find out why we are one of the Houston area's most trusted MINI dealers.

ESPAÑOL

MINI of Clear Lake le invita a visitar nuestro concesionario de autos nuevos y usados cerca de Houston, TX. Visítanos hoy para carros deportivos MINI y más, así como servicio completo, autofinanciamiento y más. Nuestro equipo está listo para ayudarle a descubrir porqué somos uno de los mejores distribuidores de coches MINI en el área Houston.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

