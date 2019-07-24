service Rating

Sometimes they are great. Sometimes, like my last experience, not so great. My run flat practically exploded while driving home on Sunday evening. For four and a half hours my husband sat on the side of 290 waiting for a tow truck that we had to pay for through tour insurance because we couldn’t get through to mini assist. And then when we ordered four new tires, only three were sent. So we waited an entire week to get four new tires with no loaner for me to get back and forth from my clinical rotation. Then when I did get the four tires, they didn’t attach the TPMS so I’m driving around with the alarm going off for two weeks until they can see me again. Then they didn’t know how to fix my JCW remote to program it to my car. Have to wait another couple weeks for them to research what to do and find a loaner car for me so that I can leave my car. This whole experience has been ridiculous and severely put me out. Read more