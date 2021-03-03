Skip to main content
Paul Murrey Ford

1105 E Mulberry St, Kaufman, TX 75142
Today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Paul Murrey Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(9)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

State inspection and maintenance

by Jennifer G on 03/03/2021

Always a pleasure coming in. Friendly staff and courteous. Highly recommended to all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
9 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Owner

by Hunter66 on 09/01/2020

Always prompt and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought a 2014 Ford f-150 fx4

by Raul Rivera on 07/14/2019

Lisa was great, no hassle negotiating dealership, was promised everything they had offered and Lisa did great preparing all paperwork before we even got there. We we in and out less than an hour, prequalfied! Thank you Lisa

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Explorer

by Kaufman Tx on 04/17/2019

Great buying experience. Hassle free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Paul Murrey Ford

by Eddie Ray on 04/17/2019

Excellent customer service. Professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding, Trustworthy Dealership

by Larry XT5 on 03/19/2019

Great car buying experience. Great customer service. Lisa Ferrell our car rep was very knowledgeable, professional and personable. I highly recommend this dealership.... Awesome family friendly dealership with the best quality vehicles and prices. James and Melinda Abilene, Texas

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to buy a Ford!

by Dlsparks9 on 01/19/2019

I bought a Ford F350 and the sales process was one of the easiest and quickest I have ever had! I highly recommend Paul Murrey Ford and Lisa Farrell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Perfectto!

by possum20 on 05/21/2017

Great service, got me in the next morning, car was finished by noon, pkd me up and dropped me off. Very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Above and beyond!!!

by Dave302stang on 11/27/2016

Paul Murrey Ford earned my business yesterday. I went up there for a specific vehicle and was greeted by Lisa. She got to work and found exactly what I wanted and went above and beyond to get me the best deal. As we were closing my deal my wife and I were talking about possibly trading her car in one day. We'll Lisa worked her magic and put my wife in her dream car and she stayed late after closing time on a Saturday to do it. Mr Murrey shook my hand and thanked us for the business. Great people and an amazing experience! I'm proud to be their customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
