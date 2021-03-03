5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Paul Murrey Ford earned my business yesterday. I went up there for a specific vehicle and was greeted by Lisa. She got to work and found exactly what I wanted and went above and beyond to get me the best deal. As we were closing my deal my wife and I were talking about possibly trading her car in one day. We'll Lisa worked her magic and put my wife in her dream car and she stayed late after closing time on a Saturday to do it. Mr Murrey shook my hand and thanked us for the business. Great people and an amazing experience! I'm proud to be their customer. Read more