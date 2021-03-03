Paul Murrey Ford
Customer Reviews of Paul Murrey Ford
State inspection and maintenance
by 03/03/2021on
Always a pleasure coming in. Friendly staff and courteous. Highly recommended to all.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner
by 09/01/2020on
Always prompt and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a 2014 Ford f-150 fx4
by 07/14/2019on
Lisa was great, no hassle negotiating dealership, was promised everything they had offered and Lisa did great preparing all paperwork before we even got there. We we in and out less than an hour, prequalfied! Thank you Lisa
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Explorer
by 04/17/2019on
Great buying experience. Hassle free!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Paul Murrey Ford
by 04/17/2019on
Excellent customer service. Professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding, Trustworthy Dealership
by 03/19/2019on
Great car buying experience. Great customer service. Lisa Ferrell our car rep was very knowledgeable, professional and personable. I highly recommend this dealership.... Awesome family friendly dealership with the best quality vehicles and prices. James and Melinda Abilene, Texas
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a Ford!
by 01/19/2019on
I bought a Ford F350 and the sales process was one of the easiest and quickest I have ever had! I highly recommend Paul Murrey Ford and Lisa Farrell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfectto!
by 05/21/2017on
Great service, got me in the next morning, car was finished by noon, pkd me up and dropped me off. Very pleased.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond!!!
by 11/27/2016on
Paul Murrey Ford earned my business yesterday. I went up there for a specific vehicle and was greeted by Lisa. She got to work and found exactly what I wanted and went above and beyond to get me the best deal. As we were closing my deal my wife and I were talking about possibly trading her car in one day. We'll Lisa worked her magic and put my wife in her dream car and she stayed late after closing time on a Saturday to do it. Mr Murrey shook my hand and thanked us for the business. Great people and an amazing experience! I'm proud to be their customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes