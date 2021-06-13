River Oaks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of River Oaks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Bought
by 06/13/2021on
Had the vehicle I had been shopping for went in to buy and did so Very happy with my purchase No games I don’t play them being in sales myself
Bought
by 06/13/2021on
Had the vehicle I had been shopping for went in to buy and did so Very happy with my purchase No games I don’t play them being in sales myself
Awsome
by 06/08/2021on
I was caught off guard had just taken my vehicle in for service and had to go back my brake lines had been torn . I got the wrecker driver to take me to river oaks they got on it when maintenance guy came in. Explained what happened to me and looked under my warranty it was gonna cost so much more. The service dept manager Betty made everything right I won't say how because she went above and beyond . Thompson the service employee was so nice he always takes care of me and
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid dealership
by 05/06/2020on
Terrible dealership!! The worst in customer service. They don't communicate or return messages. They're not competitive in pricing. If you want to pay sticker/sucker pricing, shop at this dealership.
President disrespectful
by 03/27/2018on
The President called my dad an idiot, and they said theyre giving us a deal.. come to learn we couldve got the same Jeep for $3000 total less at MacHaik for a 36month lease. Definitely upset that the President called my dad an idiot to his face, and really upset that I allowed this to happen and leased from them. I dont recommend this place to anyone, its unfortunate I leased a car from there, definitely cant wait to turn it in.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Magic
by 10/10/2016on
Jim Edmund is the real magician he will make you think he is helping you but really he is tricking you. I made a deal with him of a price of $47,200.00 for a jeep that was with tax title and tags and he promised to change out the tops and finders for an extra $1500.00 he said no problem we have extra tops and finders all over the place just an extra $1,500.00 When my wife went up there with my daughter to do the paperwork he then added the tax title and tags on top of the $48,700.00 that was already agreed in the $47,200.00 price and that was with the $1,500.00 for the swap of the top and finders witch = the $48,700.00 price, So the slipped in the tax title and tags price two times , then after that my wife went to Jackie Chau the Accessories Manger and he had her add another $1,500.00 for the painting of the finders ( remember he said he had them laying all over the place and would do a SWAP for $1,500.00 ) witch some how the price of the jeep was $49,000.00 from the $48,700 ( another $300.00 )so with that added the second tax title and tags again and the $1,500 for the second time now the price was $49,000.00 plus the second ( painting the finder and top again ) =$50,500.00 and the $2,800.00 ( tax title and tags again ) = $53,300.00 that's a long way from the $48.700.00 price with the tax title and tags and the $1,500.00 for the swap of finders and top. He had her attention on other things like oh you going love this jeep and and would not let anyone talk cause he was trying to slip in all the extras that we had already paid for took full advantage of her.Yes after I found out what he did i told him we no longer want the screwed up deal that he made for her and my daughter. He still tried he's magic and was not going to paint the finders and top so he would Take off the $1,500.00 that he added for no reason. That was no favor at all when I ask about the second tax total and tags he looked at me all stupid and kept touching me to stop talking so he can explain the he's tactics. So we just asked for the refund and left he promissed to a full refund after our check clears in about a week and was mad at us for not buying. Are you kidding me this place or should I say Jim Edmund is [non-permissible content removed] do not deal with him or this place. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED !!!!!!!!!!!
Over priced service
by 09/14/2016on
Recently took my car in because the traction was messing up. $300 in labor to replace a $30 part is ridiculous. The only reason I brought it here was because I did not have time to research other locations due to the fact I was leaving on vacation. I went through with the service because I was told just diagnosing the problem would be $150. I was not told in the quote what was for labor vs parts so was floored to find out it was almost all labor and no parts for somethings that probably took 30 minutes to replace. I will not be using them in the future for any repair services if I can avoid it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great internet sales
by 09/08/2016on
Great people. Understood that I needed time to understand. Did not rush thru any explanations. Had the vehicle I wanted and made sure I knew all about it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service department
by 06/14/2016on
I came in yesterday for oil change & tire rotation. After being told to drive to express instead, I parked in the area and waited for quite some time with no assistance. I finally had to flag down someone who didn't work in that department but was able to find someone. The guy finally came out of the back, didn't not say hello or sorry for the wait. He simply walked towards my car and opened the hood to look at the engine size. He then said it would take 40 mins and started to walk off with my keys. I said do you have my info? He say did you buy it here, I said no, but I've had service done here before. He said okay and walked off. I never received a call yesterday regarding anything w my car. I just called to check on it and they said yes its done. I am not happy that the only person seeming to be helpful at your location wad 1 cashier & another guy who flagged down the person I needed. This is not the first time I've received less than good service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer service
by 05/24/2016on
We are extremely frustrated and disappointed that till now, we do not have our vehicle that is vital to our everyday lives. It has been in service for over a month now and we haven't even been provided with a rental car.We feel feel we've paid enough going through this huge inconvenience of paying a car note and insurance for a car we don't even have. We have called, emailed and left voice mails to managers of this dealer and til this day none of them have returned our calls or email.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best car buying experience we have ever had
by 05/23/2016on
The entire buying process from walking onto the lot and driving off in our new Jeep Wrangler was exceptional. David Wells was great to work with and we would recommend him to friends and family.
Never buy a Jeep from anyone other than David Wells at River Oaks CDJ
by 05/18/2016on
David Wells is a professional jeep sales guru. The man will move mountains for you. I will never buy a Jeep from anyone else. Call him at River Oaks Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Houston, TX.
WranglerWillys
by 04/20/2016on
I had such a fantastic experience with River Oaks Jeep and this was all due to Barry Ruth and Chris Gaston. They made the whole process of getting a new car effortless. I never felt pushed or rushed. And I ALWAYS felt they were truly on my side in the entire process of negotiating the deal. Thanks Guys !!! I'm telling everyone I know to go to River Oaks Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.
Best Service Consultants
by 04/12/2016on
I tried to by my car here, but was much better satisfied at a different CDJR dealer for purchase. Saying that, I was skeptical of returning for anything. But I have slowly returned to have my Chrysler (with a Chrysler-Lifetime "Maxicare" Warranty, get one if you can!) serviced here over the past six years (2016 now). I am pleased to give my former Service Consultant, Gilbert Garcia (left for different employment) and my now Service Consultant, JORGE FRENANDEZ, Five Star ***** Ratings. Jorge is friendly, polite, knowledgeable, attentive, thorough and consistent. Jorge is a reason River Oaks CDJR Service Department gets Five Star ratings. I am very satisfied with taking my Chrysler here for warranty work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
River Oaks Chrysler Honest and Reliable Service Staff
by 03/18/2016on
Though I purchased my vehicle at another Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep, I prefer the service at this dealership. Kevin Lamphier and Mechanic Cuan are highly professional. They went above and beyond my expectations of a service department. I have a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited with many after-market accessories. They worked around everything with care. After inspection of my vehicle, they did an awesome job! Thank you Kevin, Cuan, Eric, and Team. See you again when it's time!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
beware
by 03/08/2016on
be careful what you sign. have everything explained in detail or you could be swindled like me, make sure all options are explained especially things they say they are going to throw in at no charge and financing details especially auto debit.
good service
by 02/23/2016on
went in for my tire pressure issues, i had a nail in a tire and the service guys took care of it, juan reyna took care of me in the express lane, it was very quick and they we able to repair my tire with no issues
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change service
by 02/13/2016on
On today, I went in for an oil change at River Oaks Chrysler/jeep/dodge and was met by service consultant Juan Reyna. His customer service was exceptional. Very courteous young man! The oil change was done in less than 30 minutes. Would def recommend this dealership to anyone with a Dodge, Jeep or Chrysler.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Sells Future Ride
by 02/12/2016on
Express Lane service was impressive. The service consultant Juan Reyna greeted me promptly and cordially and was knowledgable, agreeable, and thorough. The work was performed promptly and I was on my way in ljust over 20 minutes. The old saw about the sales department making the first sale and service making all subsequent sales to that buyer is certainly true here, and not just the express lane.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 wrangler
by 10/04/2015on
Mark Gusman is amazing! Love my new jeep, seamless sales process. Exactly what I wanted at my price point. Call him, you will not be disappointed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you
by 03/11/2015on
omg... this was the best new car experience. When you walked into the showroom people were friendly, but you didn't feel like they were Barracudas waiting for their next meal. I would highly recommend these guys...Love them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service Department
by 07/22/2014on
Ed in service is especially professional and gets the job done well and in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments