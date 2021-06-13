1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Jim Edmund is the real magician he will make you think he is helping you but really he is tricking you. I made a deal with him of a price of $47,200.00 for a jeep that was with tax title and tags and he promised to change out the tops and finders for an extra $1500.00 he said no problem we have extra tops and finders all over the place just an extra $1,500.00 When my wife went up there with my daughter to do the paperwork he then added the tax title and tags on top of the $48,700.00 that was already agreed in the $47,200.00 price and that was with the $1,500.00 for the swap of the top and finders witch = the $48,700.00 price, So the slipped in the tax title and tags price two times , then after that my wife went to Jackie Chau the Accessories Manger and he had her add another $1,500.00 for the painting of the finders ( remember he said he had them laying all over the place and would do a SWAP for $1,500.00 ) witch some how the price of the jeep was $49,000.00 from the $48,700 ( another $300.00 )so with that added the second tax title and tags again and the $1,500 for the second time now the price was $49,000.00 plus the second ( painting the finder and top again ) =$50,500.00 and the $2,800.00 ( tax title and tags again ) = $53,300.00 that's a long way from the $48.700.00 price with the tax title and tags and the $1,500.00 for the swap of finders and top. He had her attention on other things like oh you going love this jeep and and would not let anyone talk cause he was trying to slip in all the extras that we had already paid for took full advantage of her.Yes after I found out what he did i told him we no longer want the screwed up deal that he made for her and my daughter. He still tried he's magic and was not going to paint the finders and top so he would Take off the $1,500.00 that he added for no reason. That was no favor at all when I ask about the second tax total and tags he looked at me all stupid and kept touching me to stop talking so he can explain the he's tactics. So we just asked for the refund and left he promissed to a full refund after our check clears in about a week and was mad at us for not buying. Are you kidding me this place or should I say Jim Edmund is [non-permissible content removed] do not deal with him or this place. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED !!!!!!!!!!! Read more