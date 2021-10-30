1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Took my Sonata in for alternator repair as 1 bolt broken & other missing nut. Replaced alternator & belt for >$650. Less than 2 months later heard squealing noise & shop in my home town discovered alternator bolt loose which they tightened & squealing gone. Called BO Hyundai service & left message for service mgr who did not return call. Other issue I had was that I asked for a detailed layman's description of what they did on original repair. I was trying to get shop, who installed that other alternator, to refund my expense for replacement as BO tech said the bolt must have been torqued down wrong to break & nut should not have come off other bolt....total failure in workmanship. BO refused to do this. I was NOT asking them to lie, but just explain everything. I contacted Hyundai corp & they said to talk to regional service mgr by getting local service mgr to set it up. It has been >6 weeks & local service mgr has done nothing. Meanwhile, I'm considering buying a new Sonata for my wife & guess who is NOT on my list of potential dealers ? Read more