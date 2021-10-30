Skip to main content
Bert Ogden Harlingen Hyundai

Bert Ogden Harlingen Hyundai
8621 W Expressway 83, Harlingen, TX 78552
Today 8:30 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales people at Bert Ogden Hyundai.

by Ron on 10/30/2021

This was my second Hyundai vehicle from Bert Ogden Hyundai in Harlingen. I worked with the general manager (Francisco Rodriguez) and with Michael sales person. I find this dealership to be great. They both worked with me for about two hours, because I am a hard.person to please. If you are in the market for either a Hyundai or a Kia I highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service failure

by drcharles on 08/17/2012

Took my Sonata in for alternator repair as 1 bolt broken & other missing nut. Replaced alternator & belt for >$650. Less than 2 months later heard squealing noise & shop in my home town discovered alternator bolt loose which they tightened & squealing gone. Called BO Hyundai service & left message for service mgr who did not return call. Other issue I had was that I asked for a detailed layman's description of what they did on original repair. I was trying to get shop, who installed that other alternator, to refund my expense for replacement as BO tech said the bolt must have been torqued down wrong to break & nut should not have come off other bolt....total failure in workmanship. BO refused to do this. I was NOT asking them to lie, but just explain everything. I contacted Hyundai corp & they said to talk to regional service mgr by getting local service mgr to set it up. It has been >6 weeks & local service mgr has done nothing. Meanwhile, I'm considering buying a new Sonata for my wife & guess who is NOT on my list of potential dealers ?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
HELPING DRIVERS IN PHARR, MCALLEN AND BROWNSVILLE TX FIND THEIR PERFECT HYUNDAI MATCH, EVERY DAY!

Spanish

