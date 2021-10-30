Customer Reviews of Bert Ogden Harlingen Hyundai
Sales people at Bert Ogden Hyundai.
by 10/30/2021on
This was my second Hyundai vehicle from Bert Ogden Hyundai in Harlingen. I worked with the general manager (Francisco Rodriguez) and with Michael sales person. I find this dealership to be great. They both worked with me for about two hours, because I am a hard.person to please. If you are in the market for either a Hyundai or a Kia I highly recommend this dealership.
Service failure
by 08/17/2012on
Took my Sonata in for alternator repair as 1 bolt broken & other missing nut. Replaced alternator & belt for >$650. Less than 2 months later heard squealing noise & shop in my home town discovered alternator bolt loose which they tightened & squealing gone. Called BO Hyundai service & left message for service mgr who did not return call. Other issue I had was that I asked for a detailed layman's description of what they did on original repair. I was trying to get shop, who installed that other alternator, to refund my expense for replacement as BO tech said the bolt must have been torqued down wrong to break & nut should not have come off other bolt....total failure in workmanship. BO refused to do this. I was NOT asking them to lie, but just explain everything. I contacted Hyundai corp & they said to talk to regional service mgr by getting local service mgr to set it up. It has been >6 weeks & local service mgr has done nothing. Meanwhile, I'm considering buying a new Sonata for my wife & guess who is NOT on my list of potential dealers ?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
