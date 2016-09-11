4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I leased a Subaru Outback Limited in 2012 from Bert Ogden Subaru in Edinburg Tx. I am well pleased with both my Outback,the very good service and the deal that I received. Bert Ogden covers all of my maintaince needs free for two years! Not many agencies will do that. I hope to lease my next car within a year and I hope to get as good of a deal and as good of a car as this one has been.