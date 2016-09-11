Bert Ogden Subaru
Customer Reviews of Bert Ogden Subaru
Horrible
by 11/09/2016on
I regret the day I stepped foot at Bert Ogden Subaru!!! The men who work there are chauvinistic [non-permissible content removed] who love to take advantage of female customers. They take pride in making you feel like a worthless customer! I received no respect from the staff at bert ogden subaru. I felt attacked and pressured to make a purchase that was out of my means. Individuals involved were Ray Finley, Alberto Saldana and another Manger on duty. I will notify as many people to stay away from Bert Ogden!
Leasing a 2012 Subaru Outback
by 05/30/2014on
I leased a Subaru Outback Limited in 2012 from Bert Ogden Subaru in Edinburg Tx. I am well pleased with both my Outback,the very good service and the deal that I received. Bert Ogden covers all of my maintaince needs free for two years! Not many agencies will do that. I hope to lease my next car within a year and I hope to get as good of a deal and as good of a car as this one has been.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable