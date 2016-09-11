Skip to main content
Bert Ogden Subaru

4221 S US Hwy 281, Edinburg, TX 78539
Today 8:30 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 10:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bert Ogden Subaru

2 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible

by Dg12345 on 11/09/2016

I regret the day I stepped foot at Bert Ogden Subaru!!! The men who work there are chauvinistic [non-permissible content removed] who love to take advantage of female customers. They take pride in making you feel like a worthless customer! I received no respect from the staff at bert ogden subaru. I felt attacked and pressured to make a purchase that was out of my means. Individuals involved were Ray Finley, Alberto Saldana and another Manger on duty. I will notify as many people to stay away from Bert Ogden!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leasing a 2012 Subaru Outback

by melbert1 on 05/30/2014

I leased a Subaru Outback Limited in 2012 from Bert Ogden Subaru in Edinburg Tx. I am well pleased with both my Outback,the very good service and the deal that I received. Bert Ogden covers all of my maintaince needs free for two years! Not many agencies will do that. I hope to lease my next car within a year and I hope to get as good of a deal and as good of a car as this one has been.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
14 cars in stock
3 new11 used0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Outback
Subaru Outback
1 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Crosstrek
Subaru Crosstrek
1 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Subaru Forester
Subaru Forester
1 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
