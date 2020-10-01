Clay Cooley Nissan
Customer Reviews of Clay Cooley Nissan
Hidden cost of $1000
by 01/10/2020on
Sticker price was $42,000 they up the price by $1000 to $43,000. This is their response: "after looking through your deal we found that the initial $42k price included our extra safety feature, A response from Mr. Cooley " the additional $1,000 on the initial price quote worksheet was for the Clay Cooley Connected & Protected Package" He admitted that the " Clay Cooley Connected & Protected Package" for $1,000 was not itemized or shown on the price of the car. He said that it was later taken off the MSRP price but the charge was applied to my agreed upon discount of $3,750. So, according to him my discount was only $2,750. He was unable to tell me what the "Clay Cooley Connected & Protected Package" was but would have some one contact me to explain. As of this date, no one has contacted me. 1/10/2020
Edmunds certificate not honored
by 05/25/2016on
Edmunds Price Promise ID:2419ASAL0514 Day one: I confirmed by phone and email the car was there for the price advertised in edmunds. Arrived, car found one hour later, vin # matched but told was going to be ready in a couple of days (needed to add the third row ....), interiors were different color and not having the correct tires.... I was told to return in a couple of days. Took me on a drive on a different model... car ran out of gas, and had to wait half an hour for somebody from the dealership to pick us up. Day two: Emailed seller asking exactly when my car was going to be ready...no answer. Called another seller and told me to get there to have it solved...lies... Seller told me I would have to pay more since the options the car had..... In summary that they will not honor the Edmunds certificate..... Dealership offered a similar car with different interior and exterior color with less features and for a higher price. I brought internet coupon from same dealership indicating I was going to receive full Black Book trade in value.... lies...result: dealership offered around 2,000 under... then raised it to almost full trade in value after some discussion.... Summary: after around 7 hours of bad negotiation, bad news, negotiating with around 8 different people, ended up accepting the deal and leaving, exhausted, hoping I don't have to buy a car again in the near future, especially not from this dealership, and not even for maintenance. Day 3: Seller called me regarding the bad review I gave to the dealership in the Nissan online survey, asking me to please avoid writing any more reviews if I receive any other online survey. I answered I wrote the truth in the survey and that I will answer other surveys as well since the dealership didn't honor the Edmund certificate and had me waste my time. Day 4: Seller contacted me with "Customer Service Manager" offering to exchange the car I bought, for the one I originally wanted but then I was told I would need to pay extra money (around 2,000 more). I said I am not interested. This have been the worst of my experiences while buying a car. No other dealership treated me this way in my more than 5 experiences buying a car. Four months ago, mi mother in law bought a vehicle from another dealership and they honored the Edmunds certificate. I don't know whats wrong with Clay Cooley. Sorry but I have written nothing but the truth. I have email evidence. This has been worst than my failed Time Sharing buying experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Worst experience
by 03/24/2016on
Was offered a great price for our trade, and asked for it in writing. When we returned with financing, they offered us $6k less for our vehicle. They made the deal impossible to take, and drove us away. Thankful however, since we looked at alternatives and are now in a Mercedes.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stay Away form Clay!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by 09/26/2013on
I had the most DISTURBING AND HORRIBLE experience of my life with car buying at Clay Cooley Nissan in Desoto, TX on 08.14.13. First they pounded on me like [non-permissible content removed] when I drove on the lot, but ghen I left I was in tears. I was PUBLICLY HUMILIATED in front of everyone in the showroom when I did not agree to the terms of a loan for a car I wanted to purchase. I spent over 2 hours there with this cast of characters trying to force me into buying a car (they kept coming out the "back"). Granted I liked the car but still had to keep things comfortable for me. We agreed on a price and I was ready to sign when I saw 72 written on the paper. I asked the guy what that number was and he said the number of payments. So I said no I dont want a 6 year note. He goes off on this rant about how with my bad credit I won't get a 5 yr note anywhere. Then he goes you're the one with bad credit you're the one that can't get a car etc. etc. I had even said before all of his yelling that I would be back to look at another car and for them to call me if one came in that fit my budget. He said NO this offer is for right now today only, you either take this or not. I said fine, I won't. And started to leave he then started telling EVERYONE in the show room that I was the LADY WITH BAD CREDIT! It was a surreal experience. He yelled at the guys behind the glass hey look there goes the lady with bad credit. I have heard other stories about this dealership but I saw it first hand. They were like [non-permissible content removed] up in there. All the cheesy looking people. The good guy, the bad guy and the "boss". Funny thing is my credit was FINE until I said no to their terms. Long story short. I left and the next day went to CHUCK FAIRBANKS CHEVY and bought a car with a 5 yr note with no hassle and no force. STAY AWAY FROM CLAY COOLEY NISSAN ON WHEATLAND AND I20 in Dallas/Desoto.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Watch your Ps and Qs--these people will rob you
by 07/03/2012on
Mine is the tired old story of a car dealership pulling the ole switcheroo and trying to cheat someone (that would be me) out of hundreds of dollars. Salesperson and I agreed on a price and rate. I get into the financing dept. and am signing the mountain of papers to close the deal and notice that the rate on the paperwork is nearly three times the rate that I was quoted verbally (1.9% vs. just under 5%). Of course, they claim it is just a simple mistake, and then say that Nissan WOULD NEVER ALLOW them to sell that particular car with the 1.9% rate. If another dealer hadn't already tried to pull the exact same scam on me in the past, I probably would have believed the BS and given them the benefit of the doubt. But luckily I was wise to the scam. They tried and tried to sweeten the deal in some way to make me happy, but since I knew without a doubt that they had tried to [non-permissible content removed] out of all that money, I was having none of it and walked out. (Oddly enough, they miraculously COULD offer EVEN BETTER than the 1.9% rate that moments before they said Nissan would NEVER allow them to do if I would only stay and complete the deal. The rate just kept getting better and better the closer to the door I got. Had I not understood how morally bankrupt what they were trying to do was, and that they had probably "stolen" hundreds of thousands of previous (and future) customer's money doing it, I might have turned back around, agreed and signed. I'm sure lots of people do. Than again, probably lots of people sign the paperwork without realizing that the deal they are agreeing to isn't the same as the deal that was verbally offered.) One salesperson even said to me, "I don't understand why you are so upset. This happens all the time." In other words, it's apparently Standard Operating Procedure at Clay Cooley Nissan to offer one set of terms in the verbal deal then produce paperwork that doesn't reflect it. My advice to anyone that considers dealing with the people at this dealership...DON'T. If reading my story doesn't scare you away, look VERY CLOSELY at your paperwork...read each document intently and find out for yourself exactly what you are agreeing to BEFORE SIGNING ANYTHING. I really liked the Nissan I was about to buy. But I would not consider putting even one penny into Nissan's pockets if this is the kind of conduct that is allowed (and probably encouraged) to go on at their dealerships. There is one thing I don't understand though...why is it a felony crime to steal hundreds of dollars from someone's home, car, wallet or purse, but car salespeople do it daily and walk the streets with no fear of legal repercussion?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No