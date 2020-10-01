1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mine is the tired old story of a car dealership pulling the ole switcheroo and trying to cheat someone (that would be me) out of hundreds of dollars. Salesperson and I agreed on a price and rate. I get into the financing dept. and am signing the mountain of papers to close the deal and notice that the rate on the paperwork is nearly three times the rate that I was quoted verbally (1.9% vs. just under 5%). Of course, they claim it is just a simple mistake, and then say that Nissan WOULD NEVER ALLOW them to sell that particular car with the 1.9% rate. If another dealer hadn't already tried to pull the exact same scam on me in the past, I probably would have believed the BS and given them the benefit of the doubt. But luckily I was wise to the scam. They tried and tried to sweeten the deal in some way to make me happy, but since I knew without a doubt that they had tried to [non-permissible content removed] out of all that money, I was having none of it and walked out. (Oddly enough, they miraculously COULD offer EVEN BETTER than the 1.9% rate that moments before they said Nissan would NEVER allow them to do if I would only stay and complete the deal. The rate just kept getting better and better the closer to the door I got. Had I not understood how morally bankrupt what they were trying to do was, and that they had probably "stolen" hundreds of thousands of previous (and future) customer's money doing it, I might have turned back around, agreed and signed. I'm sure lots of people do. Than again, probably lots of people sign the paperwork without realizing that the deal they are agreeing to isn't the same as the deal that was verbally offered.) One salesperson even said to me, "I don't understand why you are so upset. This happens all the time." In other words, it's apparently Standard Operating Procedure at Clay Cooley Nissan to offer one set of terms in the verbal deal then produce paperwork that doesn't reflect it. My advice to anyone that considers dealing with the people at this dealership...DON'T. If reading my story doesn't scare you away, look VERY CLOSELY at your paperwork...read each document intently and find out for yourself exactly what you are agreeing to BEFORE SIGNING ANYTHING. I really liked the Nissan I was about to buy. But I would not consider putting even one penny into Nissan's pockets if this is the kind of conduct that is allowed (and probably encouraged) to go on at their dealerships. There is one thing I don't understand though...why is it a felony crime to steal hundreds of dollars from someone's home, car, wallet or purse, but car salespeople do it daily and walk the streets with no fear of legal repercussion? Read more