Bayer Motor Company
Customer Reviews of Bayer Motor Company
New Ford pickup purchase
by 10/21/2020on
We purchased a new Ford pickup from Bayer Ford. Todd McCarter was not pushy in his dealings with us. The entire process was low keyed and pressure free.
GMC Sierra Truck
by 05/15/2016on
It was a pleasure... Smooth sailing all the way...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Acadia lease
by 01/22/2016on
The sales represenative was friendly and asked what we were looking for in a vehicle. He was willing to adjust to his schedule to meet ours even staying a little late.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
survey
by 11/05/2015on
Todd Bearden was professional and helpful, and helped cut through red tape to get me a fantastic deal on my trade. He also helped with the seamless delivery of my vehicle (I live 2 hrs away). I've purchased my past two vehicles from Bayer as well and look forward to doing more business with you in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Chase Yarborough
by 08/28/2015on
Chase Yarborough was the sales rep that was assigned to me. I told him what I had to have, what I wanted, and the payments I could handle. He did not stop until every detail was right. He even added a tow pkg because it was one of my stipulations. I asked for some of his business cards and intend to send customers his way.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
