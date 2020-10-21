Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Bayer Motor Company

Bayer Motor Company

Visit dealer’s website 
1101 W Central, Comanche, TX 76442
Call Dealer
Today 7:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bayer Motor Company

4.0
Overall Rating
4 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ford pickup purchase

by Tommy M on 10/21/2020

We purchased a new Ford pickup from Bayer Ford. Todd McCarter was not pushy in his dealings with us. The entire process was low keyed and pressure free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Ford pickup purchase

by Tommy M on 10/21/2020

We purchased a new Ford pickup from Bayer Ford. Todd McCarter was not pushy in his dealings with us. The entire process was low keyed and pressure free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

GMC Sierra Truck

by Muskee50 on 05/15/2016

It was a pleasure... Smooth sailing all the way...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2016 Acadia lease

by Kanadyeast on 01/22/2016

The sales represenative was friendly and asked what we were looking for in a vehicle. He was willing to adjust to his schedule to meet ours even staying a little late.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

survey

by kimbenestante on 11/05/2015

Todd Bearden was professional and helpful, and helped cut through red tape to get me a fantastic deal on my trade. He also helped with the seamless delivery of my vehicle (I live 2 hrs away). I've purchased my past two vehicles from Bayer as well and look forward to doing more business with you in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Chase Yarborough

by DebNoel on 08/28/2015

Chase Yarborough was the sales rep that was assigned to me. I told him what I had to have, what I wanted, and the payments I could handle. He did not stop until every detail was right. He even added a tow pkg because it was one of my stipulations. I asked for some of his business cards and intend to send customers his way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
366 cars in stock
66 new240 used60 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for