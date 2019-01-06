Customer Reviews of BMW of Beaumont
My BMW Family
by 06/01/2019on
I have purchased lots of bmw vehicles cars suvs Back to car and now in suv.All with the same salesman Willie Calcoat he is so great and knowledgeable but, entire staff is top notch. Keith Leger, Sales Manager is very accommodating and they all just go the extra mile.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW Purchase at BMW of Beaumont
by 05/09/2019on
The sales person that helped me, was very courteous and never made me feel under any pressure to buy. He explained everything and answered all of my questions. The whole process was reasonable and the accommodations at the dealer are very comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr. Willie Calcote
by 05/01/2019on
He was very attentive and helpful while trying to purchase the X5. I cross over from Louisiana to Texas to buy this vehicle and he made sure I would not have to wait for anything. He was consider and very helpful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First repair job
by 03/29/2019on
This was my first repair visit with Beaumont BMW and they did an outstanding job! Kept me informed throughout the process and fixed my car problems. Very courteous staff and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BMW of Beaumont
by 03/22/2019on
My purchase was pretty smooth. The guys bent over backwards and adjusted thiers schedules to make it easy for me. One of the managers verbally told me I had 30 days to return the vehicle if I noticed problems with the car. Sure enough..shortly after my engine light came on. It was a sensor but true to their word they paid for it to get fixed and it wasn't cheap. Plus the manager noticed the vehicles tires had low thread and he swapped them off for new ones. He said it was the right thing to do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 03/20/2019on
Will recommend BMW if Beaumont to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A terrific buying experience!
by 03/18/2019on
Willie did a fantastic job finding me a vehicle that met all my needs. He was friendly, informative and truly went out of his way to get me a great deal on a really beautiful X3. The entire experience was great from purchase to delivery! Everyone at the dealership was super friendly and made buying a new car not only easy but pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Saved my day!
by 02/11/2019on
I live in Austin TX, and was in the Beaumont area for just the weekend for my niece's first birthday. Woke up on Saturday morning, and had a flat on my new X3. Was very stressed because I was missing the festivities. BMW of Beaumont's service department squeezed me in within 20 minutes, gave me a loaner so I could go visit with family and had my tire changed by closing time on that same day (which was a Saturday). Taylor the service manager was very nice, professional, and efficient. Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
