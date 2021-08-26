Baytown Ford
Customer Reviews of Baytown Ford
New truck
by 08/26/2021on
Great easy experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 03/07/2022on
I purchased my vehicle and was promised to have an extra key( statement was made the key guy is not onsite and would have to make an appointment) and i asked about programming my trailer brakes and if floor mats came with the truck. I was told all would be covered when i returned. I notified my salesman Kevin and made an appointment for 3/7/2022 to pickup my key, floor mats and have my trailer brakes programmed. I asked the service guy and they had no appointment. I found out that Kevin had arranged this with Chanz. When i addressed Chanz he said there was no arrangement made. They then sent some lady out and she said they couldnt help me. They then pointed me to the used car sales manager. He would not help me and said Kevin no longer worked there. We shame on me for taking someone's word ( doesn't mean much at this local dealership). I will make sure that i do not ever buy anything from this dealer or any other Sonic company.
New truck
by 08/26/2021on
Great easy experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Don’t go anywhere else!
by 09/23/2020on
Kelton was my salesman ... he was awesome ! Very helpful and nice even with all my questions . I purchased a used car that did not get the expected gas mileage I thought it would... and driving at least 120 miles a day ... this was a big problem for me. I had it for about a week and half and told him the gas was expensive and asked it I could trade it for a different car... he said yes without any questions and next day I traded it for one with better gas mileage. I know most places would not do this. Most used cars are sold “as is”! He has several car lots and almost any kind of vehicle u would want. Definitely my next purchase will be here also ! And very friendly staff also !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Dawn is amazing as always!
by 05/27/2019on
Dawn was excellent! had some issues with the condition my truck was in when i got it back but told her and it was fixed right away! no issues what so ever! she is a happy person and just wants to see a smile on everyone else faces
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
BUYER BEWARE
by 01/24/2018on
Went here today, a two and a half hour drive, after checking TWICE, with TWO different people (Matt & Alvin) to make sure I was approved financing, my payments were where they needed to be, and that the car was still there. Make it to the dealership, to find out that the person I'd been speaking with (Matt), wasn't even there, after he'd texted me a couple hours prior, informing me he was. Then, find out that the car I'm coming for isn't even there! They loaned it out to someone having service down on their vehicle, the day prior. I was put under the impression, that I'd be signing papers and driving off the lot, as quickly as possible. After having us wait for over an hour, we were told that our payments would be much higher than previously quoted. It was a complete bait and switch. These people are completely unprofessional and I recommend them to no one. No one even introduced themselves to us. Customer service is obviously dead at this place. I was flat out lied to throughout the whole process. I wasted an entire day and a tank of gas on this, and time is money. BUYER BEWARE! I will also be making complaints with Ford, the BBB, the FTC, and Cars.com. Thank you, Sonic Ford, for wasting my time. 👏🏻
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments
Awful experience
by 04/26/2017on
I wish I was able to do 0 star. I bought a used truck and was not offered any type of warranty. A day after purchasing it I heard noise coming from the engine. I brought it to the mechanic long story short $2500 In repairs. I then brought it to the dealership after talking to the manager I wad accused that it was a friend of mine that did the esrmtimate and that the quote was ridiculous. I then said ok bring it to the mechanic at the dealership then. After the mechanic at the looked at it $3200 for the repairs. Hmmm at this point I said still think the price is redicoulous. I told them I would pay half I just want them to do the right thing. I said I'll pay for parts if they do the labor. That offered nothing absolutely nothing. Bought the truck and r days later I'm spending a lot of money to fix it. I don't recommend any body doing business with baytown ford. They obviously have no Morales. It's sad when this stiff happens and it happens too much. I am currently filing in small claims court hopefully the judge will see my side and understand that they knew about the issues when they sold it to me as they have mechanics on duty.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase experience for my 2016 F150 Lariat
by 12/12/2016on
Salesman was very knowledgeable and didn't try to pressure me into buying something that I didn't want or need. Delivery was delayed several times due to glitches with sub-contractors, this is why I rated overall at 4 vs 5.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great and quick service.
by 07/09/2016on
Unexpected service required and the service team was able to fit me in quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2012 Mustang air bag recalled
by 06/24/2016on
This was for a service recall of the airbag in my 2012 Mustang. They had the vehicle for a day and it was done in an acceptable amount of time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Horrible Experience
by 06/22/2016on
Horrible experience! The salesman was ok. But after an all day event, and I do mean ALL DAY from 10:30 am finishing up at 7:30 pm (because the dealer had a sales meeting during our purchase that we were unaware of) The finance guy Fernando Arrellano. well he is another story! A quick double talking misleading number shuffling un-trust worthy person. If you find yourself having to sit down with him to do your paperwork, Get Up And LEAVE! or You will regret it as we did. All of the paperwork does not show or represent the cash down payment we gave. The Truth in Lending paper work shows -0- in the down payment slot. He claimed it was in the paperwork and showed us another area where it appeared. When we contacted Ford they also stated the Truth in Lending Statement had to show the down payment. We were approved through Ford Financing for the low interest rate and he said " oh you have to give up your Factory Cash Rebate of $1450.00 for that rate." Again we asked Ford if this was true and was assured it was not. Not to mention on the Paper work the "Retail Buyers Order" that goes to the state of Texas to register the vehicle. The statement shows " Factory Cash Rebate Assigned to dealer $1450.00." When we asked why? He responded, oh we have to show that you gave up the rebate to get the 1.9% rate. My question to him was " Why is it calculated in the numbers". He fast talked me stating that is not important and does not affect you. Anyways after sitting down and calculating all of the numbers we realized we were right and he took advantage of us as well as what was rightfully ours. Ford advised that we talk with the dealership Manager to get this straightened out. I placed a call to the dealership the next day and requested to speak with the Finance Manager and I was told there were 4 of them and that he was one of them. I requested to Speak with The dealership manager so that our paperwork could be corrected and explained to us, well that was 2 weeks ago. I left another message last week and again was told the same. Again, I left a message and I still have not received a call back or any resolution. All we want is Honesty and for the paperwork to be corrected showing the cash down Payment as well as the Factory Cash Rebate cause we never agreed to just give it to the dealer we were scammed out of it. PLEASE BE CAREFUL this is NOT an HONEST dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Will never do business with this dealership again
by 06/16/2016on
We were mislead from the minute we drove onto the lot to do business with them from the salesperson, to management, finance department. We have had trouble with our car from day 2 until know and they want to charge for everything bring it in for one thing get it back and then get it back and something else. Advise to see if we could downsize and they do not want to work with you. Other dealerships have told us that we were totally mislead and were done wrong and taken advantage of. We are stuck with a car that is not reliable and will never do business again with them. When we see the commercial we just get upset and laugh because of the lies that we have experienced with Baytown Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service at Baytown Ford
by 06/02/2016on
Great service and customer support provided in recent warranty work. Quicker and cheaper than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Hunt
by 05/24/2016on
wow.. my truck is awesome.. my salesman was very knowledgeable.. the finance person was very polite and professional..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent services in a very clean environment.
by 05/22/2016on
We were very satisfied with the services provided, and very happy to receive our Oil Change Free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank You
by 05/17/2016on
This was my first service at your dealership. I was very happy with all service work done. I was very pleased to see the car was washed when I picked it up, a very nice detail indeed. I would have been even more pleased had the wash resulted in a clean car... but it was mostly clean and was cleaner than when I dropped it off, so I shouldn't complain. I am speaking only of the exterior of the car, not the interior. Thank You.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service each time I visit.
by 04/18/2016on
I required urgent service and they were able fit me in quickly. Much appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy transaction
by 04/17/2016on
Perfect. No BS just went there signed papers and left.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great purchase experience
by 04/15/2016on
No hassle. Great purchase experience! We reached an agreement online and the paper work took very little time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome
by 04/08/2016on
They were fast and efficient, Robert was my service rider and he was very nice
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales team!
by 04/08/2016on
We purchased a 2016 Ford Explorer in February. Our salesperson bent over backwards to get our deal done.!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 03/29/2016on
Baldo Gonzales always treats us with very good care. A privilege to do business with Baytown Ford and Baldo.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments